Zolak/iStock via Getty Images

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) filed an S-1 statement, intending to list its Class A common stock on NYSE under the ticker symbol "HCP".

The price of the offer is not yet known, so we cannot deduce the final valuation of the company. However, we can assess the market situation and possible catalysts for HCP's future growth.

In this article, I use my own machine/statistical learning model that includes > 30 financial and non-financial variables. According to this model, under certain conditions, HCP may prove to be significantly underpriced on the first day of trading - this may serve as a protective buffer for those who buy the stock at the offer price.

We can also take a look at HCP's peers and understand which multiples investors should focus on as more details about this IPO emerge.

Business description, market opportunities, and recent financial performance

HashiCorp, Inc. operates a cloud operating model, trying to solve the core infrastructure challenges of cloud adoption in different firms. Its 4 main business segments consist of:

Terraform - a product that allows users to easily set up and manage IT infrastructure; Vault - "secrets management" and data protection product; Consul - an application-centric networking automation product ("it enables practitioners to manage application traffic, security teams to secure and restrict access between applications, and operations teams to automate the underlying network infrastructure"); and Nomad - scheduler and workload orchestrator that enables organizations to deploy and manage applications.

HashiCorp is evolving quite rapidly - since it introduced its main products (Terraform, Consul, and Nomad) in 2017 (just 4 years ago), the number of customers increased >21 times, while the summary number of downloads has increased tenfold:

Source: HCP's S-1

It took the company only a couple of years to have its first customer, and another 6 years to grow its customer base to 2,100 companies, more than 300 of which are listed in the Forbes Global 2000 list. This is primarily due to a) the high net dollar retention rate (NDR) - if it's >100%, there is an increase in revenue from existing customers; and b) expansion of the existing customer base, first of all, with annualized recurring revenue (ARR) of $100,000 and above.

The increased use of our platform by our customers is evidenced by our high net dollar retention rate. As of January 31, 2020, January 31, 2021, July 31, 2020, and July 31, 2021, our last four quarter average net dollar retention rate was 131%, 123%, 128%, and 124%, respectively. Source: HCP's S-1

Source: HCP's S-1, author's notes & calculations

Customer acquisition acceleration (with ARR $100,000+) has halved this year, but retaining existing customers saves the day - as a look at the company's latest financial results show.

Source: HCP's S-1, author's notes & calculations

Revenue growth has also almost halved in the last 6 months but is still at a very comfortable level (almost 50%, YoY). However, gross profit growth has not slowed as much - it's clear that the company has primarily begun to focus on quality growth and improving service to retain its current customers. Gross profit margin rose to 81.97% from 79.73% in the same period last year, and G&A expenses fell 23.78% YoY - reducing operating loss and net loss per share by nearly 40% and 44%, respectively.

As for cash flows, here too we can notice an improvement that can be overlooked with the naked eye. In the cash flow statement, stock-based compensation (SBC) expenses are accounted for as depreciation - net profit (in our case, net loss) is adjusted by this amount until we come to adjustments for changes in working capital. It is because of this line that over the past 6 months it may seem that the cash flow from operating activities (CFO) has slightly fallen. Formally, this is the case. But the company has issued 10 times fewer options (in monetary terms) since the beginning of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, so if we forget about SBC for a moment, it turns out that HCP generated significantly more operating cash flows in 1H 2021 (although the final CFO is still negative).

Source: HCP's S-1, author's notes

In general, I like how the company is growing and what business strategy it pursues. It seems that management has a clear idea of what it means to "grow qualitatively", because this is the most "expensive" growth from a business development perspective, requiring time and patience. This will definitely be a comparative advantage in the future, regardless of how the Street perceives "declining growth rates" in revenue or customer base.

And the company still has room to grow - the global public cloud services market is expected to be $676.1 billion by 2024, according to IDC. From this huge market, the company's products claim (TAM) only $41.7 billion (in 2021), but this share should reach $72.5 billion by 2026 (CAGR = 11.7%).

As organizations continue their transition to the cloud, many will begin seeking fully-managed platforms and will begin to adopt HCP - the following chart represents the quarterly subscription revenue from HashiCorp Cloud Platform (and its predecessor cloud offerings) for the indicated quarters.

Source: HCP's S-1

The fact that the infrastructure created by the company to adapt cloud solutions is multidimensional (presented for different needs of organizations that require interconnected work) is another comparative advantage of HCP.

We can also judge how badly such an infrastructure is needed in the market by the dynamics of RPO (remaining performance obligations) - contracted future revenue that has not yet been recognized; something like a backlog that excludes customer deposits (in the case of GAAP), which are refundable pre-paid amounts that are expected to be recognized as revenue in future periods.

Source: HCP's S-1, author's notes & calculations

Based on the above, I am optimistic about the company's future growth and believe that it will still show itself. The only question is how the underwriters will value HCP, for what P/S multiple. We do not yet know either the final offering price or the number of shares after the offering, so it is difficult to talk about undervaluation; however, we can try to estimate the magnitude of underpricing and which companies (and which multiples) we should be targeting when more details of this IPO emerge.

Instead of valuation: machine learning prediction of the IPO's underpricing

Why underpricing is important?

In recent years, many brokers have begun offering their clients the opportunity to participate in pre-IPO companies like HCP. If you are interested in an IPO, all you have to do is submit an application, indicate the amount you want to invest and that's it. After the IPO has taken place, the next day you will see in your account the number of shares the broker was able to get for you at the issue price. Usually, this is significantly less than the amount you were willing to participate in the placement for - this is due to the limited number of shares your broker has on hand. Given all of this, a natural question investors may ask is, "What can we expect from the stock price immediately after the IPO?" If underwriters have underpriced a stock, it usually skyrockets by several dozen percent immediately after listing - those who got little (or nothing) in the pre-IPO are increasing their LONG positions. So we need to be guided by how much a stock can be underpriced at listing - in my experience of participating in such placements, in the overwhelming majority of cases you will only earn from the underpricing if you intend to hold the stock until the lock-up period when it will not dry up within 3 months. So the higher the underpricing on the first day of trading, the greater the chances of earning an abnormal return over the medium term.

As you may have gathered from my bio description, I dedicated my bachelor thesis to finding the optimal machine learning method/model (ML) for predicting IPO underpricing. I manually collected financial and non-financial data from companies entering the US market since 2018. After excluding all SPACs and companies with missing information, I obtained a sample of 429 companies (observations) with 25 variables (attributes). Some feature engineering led me to > 40 variables - the most useful for prediction in my view. Maybe one day I will share my developments on GitHub, but for now, I consider it my intellectual property, improving day by day as the number of observations grows. I intend to use this ML model specifically for you, the readers of Seeking Alpha. You can judge the effectiveness of my model from my article on Thomas James Homes (TJH), where I presented the results of backtesting (with real data).

However, like any ML model, mine has some pitfalls. The most important of which is that it includes 2 variables that are still unknown to us - the proportion of the company remaining with management and directors after the IPO, and the answer to the question, "Was the price range of the offering increased?" So I am going to use 2 scenarios that I'll use to assess the possibility of underpricing - the "bullish" scenario (the offering price range is raised and the management has 30%) and the "bearish" scenario (the price range is not raised, 5% for the management). So here is what I have:

["Bullish"]

["Bearish"]

How to interpret the outputs?

In the "Bearish" scenario ("KNN by industry") "low" means that the underpricing is likely to fall between 0% and 30%, so it's not "bad" (<0%). The "KNN general" model suggests that the underpricing is likely to be negative.

Given the growth of the company, I expect that there will be a high demand and we'll be able to see an increase in this offering price range - then the underpricing can reach 49-59% according to the models under the "Bullish" scenario. This will give pre-IPO investors a certain kind of "protective buffer" if after "IPOing" the stock begins to correct (as is often the case during the first months).

Classical valuation approach

HashiCorp experiences quite fierce competition in the market:

For select companies adopting a single-cloud solution, we compete with the well-established public cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, or AWS, and their in-house offerings. We also compete with similar in-house offerings from Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and other cloud providers; legacy providers with point products such as Red Hat, CyberArk, VMware, and IBM; and alternative open-source projects, such as Google Istio. Source: HCP's S-1

It may seem weird to compare such a young and fast-growing company with Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN), but their cloud solution products also have similar infrastructure and offer a similar service. Therefore, we have no choice but to compare the multiples of all public companies from the list above, not forgetting, however, about their sales growth rates.

Valuation table P/S (TTM) Sales growth, 1H 2021, YoY AMZN 3.93 20.99% GOOGL 8.35 50.35% MSFT 12.89 21.66% (CYBR) 15.78 12.06% (VMW) 4.41 9.32% Average 9.07 22.87% HCP ? 49.82%

Source: SA data, HCP's S-1, author's calculations

If we divide the average multiple of this sample by the average revenue growth rate over the past six months (YoY) and multiply the resulting value by HCP's revenue growth rate for the corresponding period (48.82%), then the company's implied P/S ratio should be ~19.76x to justify its business growth. Yes, it looks a lot, but in such a bull market as it is now if HashiCorp is valued significantly lower, then this will be a good reason to participate in the pre-IPO (if your broker provides such an opportunity).

Risks and takeaway for potential investors

As always in my articles on IPOs, here is a list of the key risks from the company's prospectus that I think you should be aware of:

Our business and operations have experienced rapid growth, and if we do not appropriately manage future growth, if any, or are unable to improve our systems and processes, our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects will be adversely affected;

Because of the permissive rights accorded to third parties under our open-source and source available licenses, there are limited technological barriers to entry into the markets in which we compete and it is, and may continue to be, relatively easy for competitors, including public cloud operators, to enter our markets and compete with us;

If we are unable to increase sales of subscriptions to our products to new customers, sell additional subscriptions to our products to our existing customers, or expand the value of our existing customers’ subscriptions to our products, our future revenue and results of operations will be harmed;

We face competition that we expect to become more intense over time, and which could adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. Source: HCP's S-1

The most important risk is, of course, high competition in the market in the face of such companies as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, etc. However, I think that the company's relatively small size will enable it to adapt quickly and further expand its market share. While we do not know all the details of this offering yet, I am assigning a "Neutral" rating and will be closely following developments.