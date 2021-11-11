Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment

I began writing this article as Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) was about to release its Q3 earnings. It has been updated several times due to recent events, but I believe it is worthwhile to review how the events have unfolded and how it is similar to what I had expected. Skeptics can check out the time stamps on the comments in my previous article in order to verify this claim. In any event, that initial draft began:

Questions about the dividend have often come up in the comments section of articles I've written about Sirius for Seeking Alpha. Questions such as When will the company pay a meaningful dividend?

With all of those billions of dollars being returned to shareholders, how come the dividend isn't higher?

How come all those billions of dollars of buybacks haven't pushed the stock price higher? ...

Just prior to the release of Q3 earnings, a dividend hike of 50% was announced, and even that didn't immediately help the share price of Sirius too much. And, when the company boasted a myriad of positive metrics on October 28th, the share price still didn't move too much either. Those results included:

- Third Quarter Revenue of $2.20 Billion; an Increase of 9% From Prior Year Period - Third Quarter Net Income of $343 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.08 - Record Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA of $719 Million, Up 9% From Prior Year Period - SiriusXM Self-Pay Net Subscriber Additions of 616,000 in Third Quarter and 1.1 Million Year to Date - Company Increases 2021 Subscriber and Financial Guidance- SiriusXM Recently Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend by 50%

The disclosure that the company still had approximately $2.7 billion remaining under its share repurchase authorization was simply another "positive" that didn't really boost the price. In fact, the share price had struggled to get back to the $6.40 level reached in early August. And, while investors were watching the major market averages continue to post new highs this month, Sirius finally rose above $6.40 when it reached $6.65 last week. That's still a far cry from the $7.29 posted in June and the $7.70 price posted in the middle of 2018.

Liberty Media And Its Rising Ownership

The October date in the above press release was also the date Sirius issued its 3rd quarter 10Q. On that date, the company reported it had 3,999,493,824 shares outstanding. Liberty Media (FWONA) (OTCQB:FWONB) (LSXMA) (LSXMK) has been Sirius's largest shareholder since making a loan to the company in a complex $530 million loan arrangement that granted Liberty the right to purchase 40% of the company in the form of convertible preferred shares. Liberty subsequently purchased enough common stock to take it above 50% (after it converted the preferred shares), which brought its total to 3,162,066,154 shares of Sirius.

While Liberty hadn't purchased any additional shares, its ownership percentage that had been just over 50% continued to increase as Sirius spent billions of dollars on buybacks. As a result of those buybacks, we have seen the Sirius outstanding shares decline and the percentage of those shares owned by Liberty continue to rise with nearly every quarterly report. As of the filing of the third quarter 10Q, that ownership had grown to 79.01% of the outstanding stock of the company. (See below chart)

Date Sirius Shares Outstanding Liberty Percentage 1/28/2019 4,345,777,230 72.76% 7/28/2020 4,340,289,704 72.85% 10/20/2020 4,249,501,448 74.41% 1/29/ 2021 4,139,978,947 76.38% 4/29/2021 4,090,766,059 77.30% 7/23/2021 4,050,435,824 78.07% 10/28/2021 3,999,493,824 79.06% ???????? 3,952,800,000 80.00%

Chart created by Crunching Numbers using data from Sirius quarterly and annual SEC filings.

Note the very small decline in shares outstanding from the year end 2018 report issued on January 28, 2019, to the July 28, 2020, report eighteen months later. Even though the share buybacks continued at a rapid pace, Liberty's ownership percentage declined after that January 28, 2019, report. This was because of the acquisition of Pandora Media by Sirius. According to a press release issued on February 1, 2019, Sirius had completed its acquisition of Pandora Media, Inc. where, as previously announced,

the outstanding shares in Pandora not already owned by SiriusXM will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 1.44 newly issued SiriusXM shares.

That resulted in an increase of ~392 million Sirius shares outstanding, and by April 22, 2019, despite continued buybacks, the number of shares outstanding had climbed to 4,607,284,743. As can be seen in the above table, the shares outstanding have been quickly brought back down.

Before going further, investors should understand that it is not just me that is fixated on the Liberty ownership percentage. On the recent Sirius conference call, there was at least one analyst, Jason Bazinet of Citigroup, Inc., interested in the impact of Liberty Media's ownership and its LSXM tracking stocks. He asked:

...my hypothesis is a lot of investors on the buy-side are playing the LSXMA Series spread by going long LSXMA and hedging it by shorting your stock.... if that were true, the buyback, you should be using every dollar you can for buybacks and yet you chose right at that moment to increase your dividend by 50%. And so my question is, do you disagree that something is going on with your share price that has to do with Liberty? Is that the right interpretation?

Not surprisingly, management chose to sidestep parts of the question. However, more germane to the focus of this article was Bazinet's follow-up question on the 80%:

When we're calculating the 80% threshold for the tax sharing agreement to kick in, what do we use to fit denominators, is it the basic shares or diluted? Sean Sullivan [Sirius CFO] I believe it's the diluted shares, Jason.

To be clear, the share counts in the above chart are the "undiluted" share counts on the specific date, meaning that they do not include unexercised, in-the-money, call options, or grants of restricted stock that haven't yet vested. They also represent shares outstanding as of the specific date of the filing. Other figures in the Income Statement use the average number of shares outstanding for the period ending on the closing date for the quarter, or the year-to-date period. The Balance Sheet shows the number of shares outstanding at the end of the applicable quarter or at the end of the year, but there are two minor details that make those figures less useful.

Not only are those numbers a bit less current, but they are also expressed in millions of shares. For instance, the Balance Sheet for Q3 shows (in millions), 9,000 shares authorized 4,018 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021. Meanwhile, the Income Statement for Q3 shows the weighted average common shares outstanding (in millions) Basic as 4,044 and Diluted as 4,119, while the year to date number shows Basic as 4,086 and Diluted as 4,170. Each of these figures has been rounded and is above the 3,999,493,824 shares outstanding shown as of October 26th.

While the differences weren't very large, neither was the number of incremental shares required to put Liberty over 80% - whether it's accomplished through buybacks by Sirius or a purchase of additional Sirius shares by Liberty. At this point, I had expected Liberty to enter into a "secret" forward contract in order to get to 80% without putting undue pressure on the share price.

Why secret? Because of Liberty's significant ownership percentage, it is required to file a Form 4 with the SEC within days of any purchase. And, if word were to get out that Liberty is buying shares, traders might jump in hoping to turn a quick profit while forcing Liberty to pay a higher price. While the timing of Liberty's move wasn't particularly surprising, the process was unexpected. On November 4th, most of this became moot as Liberty issued its Q3 results, including the following:

Liberty Media entered into an exchange agreement with certain shareholders of SiriusXM common stock to acquire an aggregate of 43,658,800 shares of SiriusXM common stock in exchange (the "Exchange") for the issuance by Liberty to the holders of an aggregate of 5,347,320 shares of Liberty's Series A Liberty SiriusXM common stock. The exchange ratio was market-based with no premium. As of November 3, 2021, Liberty Media beneficially owns 3,205,832,796 shares of SiriusXM common stock, attributed to its Liberty SiriusXM Group tracking stock, which represents an ownership interest in SiriusXM of 80.2% based upon 3,999,493,824 shares of SiriusXM common stock outstanding as of October 26, 2021. Pro forma for the Exchange, the Liberty SiriusXM Group outstanding share count as of October 31, 2021 would have been 336 million. The Exchange closed on November 3, 2021 and, as a result, Liberty Media and SiriusXM became members of the same consolidated tax group with the tax sharing agreement governing certain matters related to the resulting consolidated and combined tax returns, among other things.

During Liberty's Q3 conference call on November 4th, Greg Maffei also had this to say about the dividend:

This morning we also had some good news going over 80% at SiriusXM through a tax-free exchange and we now expect it to be an 80B. Accordingly all future distributions from Siri will be tax-free.

The last sentence in the above quote has been "bolded" by the author due to its importance and potential impact on possible future events referenced below. And, of course, it helps explain why the dividend was suddenly increased by 50% after four successive 10% annual increases.

Time For Some More Number Crunching

Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei often discusses the low valuation of the Liberty Media Sirius tracking stocks relative to the price of the Sirius shares. On the Liberty Q3 conference call, he noted how using the Sirius dividend to purchase the tracking shares was the best use of that dividend:

So let me turn now to Liberty SiriusXM. ... ...We did continue our share repurchases, repurchasing $98 million across the [Series A shares] from August through September -- excuse me, through October. The discount remains and we were purchased at a look-through price on Siri of just over $4. We continue to take advantage of that discount.

For those less familiar with Liberty Media and its tracking stocks, it's useful to know that the Liberty Sirius tracking shares have continued to trade at a steep discount to the value of the assets (mostly Sirius XM Holdings shares) that each tracking share represents. This is the discount that Liberty is trying to reduce and/or eliminate completely. As of October 31, 2121, Liberty had:

96,555,203 Series A shares outstanding,

9,802,232 Series B shares outstanding, and

224,108,617 Series C shares outstanding,

for a total of 330,466,052 Liberty Sirius tracking shares outstanding. While the economic interest of each Liberty Sirius share is equal, the voting rights vary greatly. Each Series A share has one vote, and each Series B share has 10 votes (with Liberty's Chairman John Malone owning nearly all the B shares) and the Sirius C shares having no voting rights. However, since the exchange previously discussed took place after the October 31 date, we need to add another 5,347,320 Series A shares to the 96,555,203 Series A shares shown above and also add the 5,347,320 to the 330,466,052 total shares, bringing those figures to 101,902,523 A shares and 335,813,372 total Liberty Sirius tracking shares.

And, since there are now 3,205,832,796 Sirius shares owned by Liberty, then each of the 335,813,372 Liberty Sirius tracking shares should have a starting share price approximately equal to:

3,205,832,796 / 335,813,372 = 9.546 Sirius XM Holdings shares.

From this starting point, adjustments need to be made for additional assets attributed to the Sirius Group and minus any additional liabilities attributed to the Sirius Group. As of September 30th, these assets would include Liberty's Live Nation shares (approximately $6.347 billion), iHeart shares ($147 million) and Other public holdings of $50 million) or a total of $6.546 billion.

There are also inter-group interests in the Braves Group (BATRK) ($62 million) and the Formula One Group (FWONK) ($248 million) and certain cash and debt also attributed to the Sirius Group. Following the close of the quarter, Liberty sold its iHeart stake for "after-tax proceeds of $175 million". The items in this paragraph will be ignored, and if anything, would probably understate the discount of the tracking shares to the underlying net assets.

So, using the $6.546 billion total of net other assets attributed to the group, and the 335,813,372 tracking shares outstanding, we get an additional:

$6.546 billion/335,813,372 Liberty Sirius tracking shares = $19.49/share

As of the close on Tuesday, November 9th, the price of Sirius closed at $6.43, suggesting that the three Liberty Sirius tracking stocks should have closed at prices close to:

$6.43 x 9.546 (shares) = $ 61.38 plus the $19.49 for a total of ~$80.87.

Instead, the closing prices were:

Liberty Sirius A: $54.99

Liberty Sirius B: $55.65

Liberty Sirius C: $54.53

And, we get the following discounts to the underlying assets that these shares are supposed to track:

Liberty Sirius A: 32.0%

Liberty Sirius B: 31,2%

Liberty Sirius C: 32.4%

How Does Liberty Eliminate These Discounts?

One way to reduce and/or eliminate the discount is for Liberty to simply distribute the underlying Sirius shares to the holders of the tracking shares. The objectives are to do this in a manner that does not create a tax liability, and leave Liberty Media with substantial liquid assets to continue making timely investments or acquisitions. In the past, it was able to accomplish some of this by spinning off its stakes in Charter Communications (CHTR), STARZ and DirecTV to Liberty shareholders, and I expect it will eventually do something similar with its Sirius asset. The distribution involving STARZ included STARZ first paying a substantial $1 billion dividend tax-free dividend up to Liberty, and then having STARZ become the "parent" and spinning the rest of the Liberty assets out to STARZ shareholders.

Keeping in mind that Sirius dividends now paid to Liberty are tax-free, it gives Liberty the option of having Sirius pay a substantial one-time dividend, prior to spinning out Liberty's shares of Sirius to Liberty's shareholders. And, with respect to the tax implications, it does offer an explanation as to why Liberty may have kept a lid on the taxable dividend payouts, while allowing Sirius to spend billions of dollars on buybacks, thereby increasing Liberty's ownership ever closer to 80%.

In earlier drafts of this article, I had expected the ongoing buybacks by Sirius, and the extra cash from the increased dividend, would enable Liberty to move over 80%. I had also thought that Liberty would have used the increased dividend to close on a forward contract. I had not anticipated the exchange transaction (which was subsequently revealed to be with Warren Buffett and his Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) stake in Sirius XM that allowed for a cashless transaction by Liberty and pushed Liberty over 80%.

Closing Thoughts

For years, Liberty has discussed the discount of the Liberty Sirius XM shares to the underlying assets of the Group. That discount has not closed significantly, despite the recent transactions, and it may finally be the time when Liberty decides to separate the Sirius shares, while extracting a sizable, one-time dividend to Liberty. The Sirius shareholders that asked the questions at the top of the article still won't have answers... or at least not the type of answers that they hope for.

I see a Sirius with another 3.2 billion shares entering the market once Liberty puts in place a way to distribute those shares tax-free to Liberty shareholders. And, it may be possible we are getting closer to the end of Liberty's involvement with Sirius XM Holdings, an ending that may not result in any immediate boost to the share price of Sirius XM's stock.

As to those that have pointed to Warren Buffett's stake in Sirius as a reason that the stock price should be higher (Berkshire's buying most likely pushed the Sirius XM Holdings share price to the $7.70 high), they should remember that most of the Berkshire stake was in the trackers, and that Berkshire's position has become even more lopsided with the exchange of its Sirius XM shares for Liberty Sirius trackers. And, again, the attraction is most likely the discount that the tracking shares trade at compared to the value of the underlying Sirius assets. Berkshire can make money as the gap closes, even if there is no change in the share price of Sirius.

I now see a Sirius with another 3.2 billion shares entering the market once Liberty puts in place a way to distribute those shares tax-free to Liberty shareholders. And, if that's the case, we are getting closer to the end of Liberty's involvement with Sirius XM Holdings, an ending that may not result in any immediate boost to the share price of Sirius XM's stock.

Since the Sirius price spiked to $7.29 in early June, there hasn't been much for Sirius investors to be happy about. It not only hasn't been above that $7.29 level, it also hadn't been above $6.40 until Wednesday November 3rd, thus making any recent buybacks much more effective at increasing Liberty's ownership percentage.

Rating

Those writing articles on Seeking Alpha are required to place one of five ratings on an equity, ranging from Very Bearish to Very Bullish. With the price below $6, I had remained Bullish when I began writing this article. With the recent intra-day high earlier this month of $6.65 and the closing price of $6.43 on November 10th, I have turned neutral. A more interesting way to invest in Sirius might be to purchase the Liberty Sirius tracking stocks which trade at a significant discount to the underlying Sirius shares. After all, that's the way Warren Buffett has chosen to invest in the company.