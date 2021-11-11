Viorika/iStock via Getty Images

Lazard Ltd. (NYSE:LAZ), a mid-cap financial advisory and asset management firm, has recently published its Q3 report.

After looking into the data, I would say that the figures were nothing short of exceptional, with the trends looking generally positive. Both Financial Advisory and Asset Management businesses were firing on all cylinders. Margins were strong despite the sharp increase in both compensation & benefits and non-compensation expenses.

The balance sheet also remained resilient, with an improvement in cash position and total debt on par with Q2 2021. FCF measured as the difference between net CFFO and capex positively surprised, advancing close to the highest level since mid-2019.

But as it sometimes happens in the capital markets, traders reacted with a seemingly irrational sell-off. Despite revenue and EPS beat, a steep share price decrease was triggered. The drama of a few trading days resulted in the LAZ price retreating quickly to the early-October levels. A similar trading drama is observed in the case of its peer Evercore (EVR), even though the latter has also surprised the Street with better-than-expected top and bottom-line performance.

Meanwhile, a catalyst that has come out of the blue earlier this November has had a mixed effect. News that LAZ is reportedly close to reaching an agreement to acquire hedge fund Brigade Capital Management was perceived by the market as mostly positive as the share price advanced and even attempted to touch $49, but it has already retreated since then, closing slightly above $47 on November 9.

Regardless, even in light of the strong Q3 report, I see no reason to upgrade LAZ to Buy. The medium-term risks I discussed in greater depth in my August article are still in play, so I maintain the Neutral rating.

Inside Q3 report: revenues soaring past Q3 2019 levels, though outflows still an issue

As comes from the press release, Lazard reported the Q3 operating revenues (non-GAAP) of $702 million, which implies a 23% growth from the Q3 2020 level. No doubt, that was an impressive result. I should remark here that nothing even close to that was delivered in Q3 2019 or Q3 2018. For better context, in Q3 2019, operating revenues added up to $588 million, which was 3% south of $606 million achieved in Q3 2018.

At the same time, the GAAP net revenue, which includes interest income but is net of interest paid, came at $717.4 million, which represents an over 24% improvement.

That said, if measured on an LTM basis, $3.07 billion operating revenues are now at the highest level since 2011 and close to 19% above 2019.

Hence, what we see here is a full-scale expansion story, not just a rebound from the 2020 coronavirus-induced slump. The primary question is if this expansion has legs.

Financial Advisory and Asset Management delivered a beautifully symmetric performance, with both operating and reported revenues soaring well above the 3Q20 and even 3Q19 levels.

The backdrop was exceedingly supportive. The M&A frenzy continued, which allowed the advisory industry mammoths like JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) as well as smaller players like EVR and LAZ to reap huge benefits.

The FA business's operating revenues jumped 24%, touching $381 million, a level not seen either in 3Q19 or 3Q18.

Asset Management's result was a bit lower, though also nothing short of impressive. Its operating revenues rose by 19% bolstered by 20% growth vs. 3Q20 in assets under management that translated into higher fees.

It is also worth noting here that the AM business is more profitable, with a much higher operating margin as page 37 of the Form 10-Q illustrates, 27.4% vs. FA's ~21%.

Among the negatives is the fact that AUM was down 2% from the June level, which was caused by outflows and FX headwinds, though, to some extent, offset by capital appreciation. This once again highlights that this business is exceedingly challenging, and growing revenues from it sharply in the medium-term is barely achievable, given tough competition. Rather, a 'stable' performance should be expected, as the company itself described the AM segment in its most recent investor presentation.

Speaking of margins, compensation & benefits expenses rose sharply vs. 3Q20, by 22% to $417.5 million. However, thanks to record growth in operating revenues, the adjusted compensation ratio even compressed by 50 bps, retreating to 59.5%; by the same token, the non-compensation expenses/operating revenue ratio was down to 16.6% from 18.1%.

As a consequence, adjusted diluted EPS went up by a staggering 46% to $0.98, while GAAP earnings rose by 43%. For better context, LAZ's 3Q19 adjusted EPS was only $0.76, 12% lower than in the same period of 2018.

This success translated into a massive, 62% increase in the 9M cash flow. Its FCF conversion was also fairly impressive, with $1.17 in FCF delivered per every $1 in the 9M GAAP net earnings.

A 13.9% FCF yield is now meaningfully above the dividend yield of around 4%, which highlights that LAZ's DPS was more than excessively covered in the last twelve months.

As a consequence of the resilient OCF, Lazard exited the quarter with $1.19 billion in cash & cash equivalents on the balance sheet, which is higher than the end-June level by more than a fifth, even despite huge outflows for share repurchases and dividends. Also, Debt/Equity retreated a few percent from the 2Q21 level of 139% to 132.4%.

Final thoughts

In my August note, I warned that the revenue growth deceleration is a primary threat hanging over the stock. LAZ and EVR are cyclical businesses, as the global M&A trend is not something that simply goes up ad infinitum. Rather, periods of softness are followed by buoyant times, and vice versa. And I think we are approaching softness at some point in 2022 due to a gradual tightening of credit conditions in the developed world and especially in the U.S.

The market can quickly steer from euphoria to depression in case the M&A market frenzy cools off, even considering LAZ's results will not immediately reflect that. And that can trigger a valuation reset, even though multiples are seemingly comfortable, with P/Es on par or below with the sector medians.

Indeed, analysts have upgraded their revenue forecasts a bit since August, probably admitting that the M&A deal flow will perhaps remain strong into the first months of 2022. Anyway, looking at the consensus figure, I can say that the upgrade was measly, just ~1% to 3.5% from 2.7%. That's still better than EVR's forecast 3.4% revenue contraction, but still not a level that would totally justify short-term capital appreciation.

However, the figure might be higher in case LAZ adds Brigade Capital to its portfolio. Ruthless competition in the asset management industry makes companies explore ways to bolster AUM and, hence, fees. Inorganic growth is one of the options. So, that might be a decent addition to Lazard's AM business, but anyway, the talks have not been confirmed yet, and the news relies solely on comments made by 'people with knowledge of the matter.' On a side note, for a deeper understanding of Brigade's investment strategies, I recommend reading its SEC filings, including the most recent Form 13F-HR.

In sum, bulls may say that the share buyback should prop the share price, as ~6.4% of the current market capitalization can be repurchased assuming a $314 million remaining share repurchase authorization as of end-Q3. Regardless, I prefer to remain on the sidelines.