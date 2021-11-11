glegorly/iStock via Getty Images

Earnings of BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:BANF) will likely trend downwards next year because of pressure on the net interest margin and higher provision expense. Although I'm expecting the declining loan trend to reverse in the coming quarters, the loan growth will be unable to compensate for the headwinds. Overall, I'm expecting BancFirst to report earnings of around $3.82 per share in 2022, down 22% year-over-year. Next year's target price is below the current market price. Based on the total expected return, I'm adopting a neutral rating on BancFirst Corporation.

Declining Loan Trend Likely to Reverse

BancFirst’s loans have declined for the last five consecutive quarters. The loan decline in the third quarter of 2021 was particularly sharp at 2.9% quarter-over-quarter. This loan trend is particularly disconcerting because BancFirst’s market in Oklahoma is doing quite well. The state reported an unemployment rate of only 3.0% in September 2021, as opposed to a national average of 4.8%. BancFirst also operates in Texas through Pegasus Bank. Texas’ unemployment rate was a bit higher at 5.6% in September.

Data by YCharts

Further, both states are doing well in terms of handling the pandemic. According to CDC, Texas reported a daily average of only 74.9 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days, while Oklahoma reported 115.2 cases. In comparison, the U.S. reported 157.3 cases.

As BancFirst’s performance has been contradictory to the operating market’s performance, the question arises: is the management failing? BancFirst’s loan growth history has been quite strong; therefore, I'm not writing off the management as yet. Moreover, most of the forgiveness and pay down of the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) portfolio is now behind us. PPP loans outstanding totaled $201.2 million at the end of September 2021, down from $652.7 million at the end of December 2020. PPP loans outstanding made up 3.3% of total loans at the end of the last quarter; therefore, the eventual forgiveness in the coming quarters will have a limited impact on the total loan portfolio size.

Overall, I'm expecting loan growth in 2022 to remain below the historical average. Meanwhile, deposit growth will likely be closer to a normal level. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Cash Drag to Remain Problematic

Due to the loan decline, cash and cash equivalents have piled up in recent quarters. BancFirst reported Interest Bearing Deposits with Other Banks of around $3.8 billion at the end of September 2021, up from $1.3 billion at the end of December 2020. The following chart shows the recent build-up in Interest Bearing Deposits with Other Banks.

As I'm expecting deposit growth to outpace loan growth in 2022, the asset mix will likely continue to shift towards securities and cash and cash equivalents. The shift in asset mix will likely pressurize the net interest margin in the coming quarters. Overall, I'm expecting the margin to decline by 20 basis points through the mid of 2022.

Loan Growth to Drive the Provision Expense

BancFirst’s provisioning for loan losses in the first nine months of 2021 has been surprisingly low. The provision expense will likely be higher in 2022 compared to 2021 because of loan growth. However, next year’s provision expense will likely remain below normal because the allowance level is quite high relative to the portfolio's credit risk. Nonaccrual loans made up just 0.44% of total loans, while allowances made up 1.43% of total loans at the end of the last quarter, according to details given in the 10-Q filing. Further, net charge-offs were almost negligible at just 0.01% of total loans. Overall, I'm expecting BancFirst to report a provision expense of 0.10% of total loans in 2022. This is below the average provision expense of 0.17% of total loans from 2016 to 2019.

Expecting 2022 Earnings of $3.82 per Share

Loan growth will likely be the main driver of earnings next year. On the other hand, higher provision expense and pressure on the net interest margin will likely reduce earnings on a year-over-year basis. Further, the non-interest income will likely decline year-over-year because gains on sales of loans will normalize.

Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $1.01 per share in the last quarter of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $4.91 per share. This earnings estimate is higher than my previous earnings estimate of $4.39 per share given in my last report. I have revised up my earnings estimate for 2021 because the provision reversals in the second quarter and the provision expense in the third quarter surprised me.

For 2022, I'm expecting BancFirst to report earnings of $3.82 per share, down 22% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the timeline of an interest rate hike.

Total Expected Return Justifies a Neutral Rating

BancFirst is offering a dividend yield of 2.1% at the current quarterly dividend level of $0.36 per share. The company has regularly increased dividends almost every year in the past; therefore, there is a chance it will hike the dividends again in 2022. Moreover, the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 38% for 2022, which is below the average of 42% from 2016 to 2019. Therefore, there is room for a dividend increase. To be on the safe side, I have assumed no change in the dividend level for my investment thesis.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value BancFirst Corporation. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 2.05 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $32.1 gives a target price of $65.9 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 3.2% downside from the November 11 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 15.6x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $3.82 gives a target price of $59.7 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 12.3% downside from the November 11 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $62.8, which implies a 7.7% downside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of negative 5.6%. Hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on BancFirst Corporation. I had maintained a neutral rating in my last report too.

The company’s earnings are likely to dip next year mostly due to higher provisions for loan losses. On top of that, BancFirst is currently trading at an unattractive level, which is above next year’s target price. I wouldn’t consider investing in the stock unless its stock price dipped by more than 12% from the current level.