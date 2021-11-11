naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

My analytical method for sector tracking ETFs is to first look at the macroeconomic backdrop for the sector. Here, that would be an analysis of the health (or lack thereof) of the US consumer's ability to spend. I compare that ETF's performance to its peers, followed by a look at the chart.

Investment thesis

The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) recently broke out but has dropped from highs. Hold your current position.

Overall, the US consumer is in a very healthy shape.

First of all, the jobs market is growing:

Total establishment jobs (chart from the FRED system) bottomed sharply at the end of the last recession. They have since continued to rebound. The latest employment report was positive:

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 531,000 in October, and the unemployment rate edged down by 0.2 percentage point to 4.6 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Job growth was widespread, with notable job gains in leisure and hospitality, in professional and business services, in manufacturing, and in transportation and warehousing. Employment in public education declined over the month.

Rising job growth has led to lower unemployment:

The unemployment rate is now 4.6% (chart from the FRED system).

As result, earnings are growing:

Total weekly earnings actually grew during the last recession due to an increase in government support. They have continued growing since (chart from the FRED system).

A strong jobs market and rising earnings are supporting consumer spending.

Total retail sales quickly rebounded after the recession thanks to several stimulus packages from Washington. Sales peaked in April and have trended modestly lower since. But they are still higher than the pre-pandemic level.

Another measure of consumer spending is contained in the BEA's income report. The above three charts show that spending on durable goods (upper left) peaked a few months ago and has moved a bit lower. Like retail sales, the current level is still higher than that before the recession. Spending on nondurable goods (top right) continues to rise. Spending on services (lower left) has finally risen above pre-pandemic levels (charts from the FRED system).

Economic conclusion

The US consumer is in a very healthy shape. Job growth picked up in the latest report. This is leading to rising incomes, which is causing increased spending.

Whenever I look at a sector-specific ETF, I compare its performance to that of its peers. In this case, that would be the XLB, XLC, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLK, XLP, XLU, XLV, and VNQ:

Week Month 3-Month 6-Month 1-Year XLY's relative performance 7th 1st 2nd 2nd 4th

The XLY has moved up in performance in the intermediate time frames. It is struggling this week.

The relative rotation graph comparing the 11 major sectors shows that the XLY is leading the SPY.

Two charts are relevant for this analysis.

1-year XLY chart with the up/down volume (middle panel) and advanced/decline line (bottom panel).

The XLY broke through resistance in mid-October and rallied strongly until a few trading days ago. It has since fallen a bit. Also notice the rising up/down volume and advance/decline line during the last few weeks.

9-Month chart of KHC with the KHC/SPY ratio (top panel); MACD (1st panel below price); Price Percentage Oscillator (2nd panel below price): Chaikin Money Flow (3rd panel below price). From StockCharts.

The above chart is my standard momentum chart. Notice that two of the bottom indicators are close to giving a sell signal.

Conclusion

While the economic backdrop is positive, XLY is likely going to consolidate recent gains. Hold your position for now but don't add to it.