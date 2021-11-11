Beyond Meat Misses And Our Quant Bearish Call Saw It Coming

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

BEYOND MEAT QUANT ANALYSIS

Beyond Meat, an innovative, plant-based meat substitute that took the world by storm in 2000, is going down in flames, to the tune of 19%, following a weak outlook. After cutting its revenue outlook for the third quarter, citing labor shortages that resulted in a decline in orders and pandemic-induced challenges, the California-based company is having to take a step back and reevaluate. "Our third-quarter results reflect variability as we saw a decline from record net revenues just a quarter ago. Despite current disruptions, we remain focused on rapidly advancing key building blocks of long-term growth...and although we see continued uncertainty for the balance of this year, we look to 2022 with enthusiasm as we expect to bring to life, together with our strategic partners" said Beyond Meat President and CEO Ethan Brown.

Beyond Meat, having a Very Bearish rating is not the first time our Quant Grading system has proven successful. Based on our Seeking Alpha "Quantamental" analysis, stocks with very bearish ratings are at the most significant risk of losing. Beyond Meat has been flagged as Very Bearish for almost 11 months. This includes a Very Bearish rating at the lofty price of $192.08, almost a decline of 60% based on the post-market price of $77.10. As meat substitute options and competition increase, companies like Incogmeato, Simply Plant-Based Meatless Burger -- and the likes -- are eating Beyond Meat alive! Seeking Alpha’s algorithm factors in the attributes of value, growth, profitability, and other metrics in determining ratings. As I recently reported about Peloton, which was among the Very Bearish stocks mentioned at high risk, using the Seeking Alpha Grading System, it is clear that Our Quant Grading System is an excellent resource. Heed the Quant Factor warnings. While some consider bearish stocks an opportunity to buy at a lower price, it is crucial to assess fundamentals.

BEYOND MEAT’S POOR RATINGS & FACTOR GRADES

Very Bearish and Bearish stocks are stocks expected to underperform their sector and are also at risk of underperforming the overall market, which is why we prefer avoiding them due to negative compounding. Approach these stocks with caution. The goal of investing -- of course -- is to grow, and equally important is measuring risk and avoiding losers. Based on a quantitative model I’ve spent years testing, re-testing, and refining, results indicate that the probability of loss is higher with the stocks that receive a bearish rating, which is essential when your goal is long-term wealth accumulation. For most of us, the goal with long-term wealth accumulation is to try and limit the downside. For every loss incurred, a more significant gain is necessary to get back to even. Below, we see a snapshot of Beyond Meat’s investment characteristics. As you can see, except for Growth, the factors look unfavorable.

BEYOND MEAT VALUATION GRADE

On specific key valuation metrics, the stock is very unattractive. With a Valuation Grade of F, Beyond Meat’s trailing EV/Sales of 13.99x is notably higher than the sector median at 2.07x. In addition, the P/Sales ratio is 13.57x compared to the sector at 1.49x.

BEYOND’S REVISED EPS ESTIMATES WERE A GIVEAWAY

Seeking Alpha has a proprietary and unique grade on professional analysts' earnings estimate revisions. We call it the Revisions Grade, and in the case of BYND, the grade was C, which is not terrible. However, for the upcoming fiscal year, there were nine downward earning revisions by analysts.

BEYOND MEAT MOMENTUM

The one-year price return for Beyond Meat is beyond me when compared to the S&P 500. The Momentum Factor grade is one of our five core factors concerning price predictability. For Beyond Meat, D- is based on the stock underperforming its sector by nearly -35% over the last year, and the Risk Warning is warranted. I have included links from two independent sources, Investopedia and Blackrock, to describe how vital momentum is as a factor.

1YR PRICE RETURN BYND VS S&P 500

Competition has increased dramatically over the last few years, and as BYND warned in corporate filings, “The loss of any large customer, the reduction of purchasing levels or the cancellation of any business from a large customer for an extended length of time could negatively impact our sales and profitability.”

With a D- Grade for Profitability, and despite seeing a net revenue increase of 12.7% YoY, Beyond’s Q3 net loss was $54.8 million, equivalent to $0.87 per common share; net loss at a percent of net revenues was -51.5%; Adjusted EBITDA loss of $36.8 million, or -34.5% of net revenues.

SEEKING ALPHA QUANT PERFORMANCE

A look at the chart below will show you how accurate Seeking Alpha has been over the years at identifying weak stocks as poor performers compared to the S&P 500 as a benchmark.

Stocks that underperform the S&P 500 are dead money and carry the risk of losing money. Here at Seeking Alpha, we provide a number of tools in order to understand the risks involved when investing. Let’s take a closer look at our performance and define those risks.

AS A SEEKING ALPHA MEMBER, IF YOU HAD BEYOND MEAT IN YOUR PORTFOLIO, YOU WOULD HAVE RECEIVED A WARNING BANNER LIKE BELOW

