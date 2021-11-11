sanfel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Sporting goods retailers got a massive boost during the covid lockdowns of 2020 followed by a return to a youth sports surge in 2021. Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) saw one of the biggest boosts in the last year, but the sporting goods retailer lacks the e-commerce presence to remain relevant going forward. My investment thesis is now Bearish on the stock following a big surge after a bad FQ3'21 earnings report.

Q3 Results Overview

The West Coast sporting goods retailer with 429 stores reported that FQ3'21 revenues missed analyst estimates by a massive $25 million while sales dipped 5% over the prior-year levels. Similar to most in the sector, Big 5 is still generating revenues above the 2019 levels with comp sales up 13.2% versus the FQ3'19 levels.

In addition, the company is facing supply chain issues that have held back sales while wildfires on the West Coast dampened demand for a few weeks in the last quarter. Sales could've been stronger and maybe matched the peak levels back in FQ3'20.

The problem is that covid encouraged consumers to spend more time on outside events, requiring new equipment for fitness and camping. From cycling to playing team sports, consumers had incentives over the last couple of years to buy sporting goods, encouraging a more active lifestyle. The sporting goods retail sector faces a 2022 where demand normalizes and possibly back at lower levels.

The revenue boost has led to a massive EPS boost over a 2-year period where gross merchandise margins rose while operating expenses were mostly held in-check. Big 5 has taken 13% comps to produce a massive EPS boost that doesn't appear sustainable. Even CEO Steve Miller mentioned on the FQ3'21 earnings call a more promotional environment is likely to return next year when supply eventually catches up with demand:

We would anticipate at some point in time, as supply begins to catch up with demand, it will pivot to be somewhat more promotional, certainly with the goal of ultimately maintaining and enhancing gross profit dollars.

Over the last three FQ3s, Big 5 has reported the following revenues, gross margins and EPS:

FQ3'21 - $289.6M, 37.3%, $1.07

FQ3'20 - $305.0M, 36.1%, $1.31

FQ3'19 - $266.2M, 32.3%, $0.30

The retailer has generated a 500 basis point boost in gross profit margins. Big 5 now generates $13 million in excess gross profits from the 2019 revenue base alone.

With only 22.5 million diluted shares outstanding, the company is generating those massive 200%+ EPS gains from the improved margins far more than the additional revenues with 37% gross margins.

For all of these reasons, the analyst estimate is for a big dip in EPS for 2022. The forecast is for Big 5 to earn $3.11 per share next year, but this amount appears high for a retailer not focused on e-commerce.

Big 5 only earned $0.40 per share back in 2019 while reporting comp store sales increased just 1.2% for the fiscal year. The company was a slow growing retailer at most and the market has no reasons to suggest the sporting goods retailer doesn't ultimately return to the same minimal growth rates with fears of sales pulled forward due to covid.

The Peloton Interactive (PTON) results highlight how consumers buying fitness equipment in 2020 aren't returning to purchase more equipment this year. Big 5 got the 2021 boost from a return of youth sports mostly abandoned during 2020 on the West Coast with limited upside next year on these normalized levels. Peloton has the additional benefit of subscription plans while other sporting goods retailers used the covid shutdowns to enhance delivery and distribution options to compete with online retailers, but Big 5 made no apparent shift other than to ride the covid wave higher.

Irrational Rally

The stock traded in the $2 range back in 2019 and Big 5 just topped $40 on the FQ3 results and the special dividend announcement. The company has fundamentally improved results due to covid, but one has to question if anything is really different at the sporting goods retailer to justify a sustainable EPS boost.

The stock trades at 13x 2022 EPS targets, but investors might need to assume Big 5 isn't able to sustain EPS targets anywhere close to $3 per share going forward. The retailer was hardly profitable in the past and e-commerce issues will make the business struggle in the future when business returns to more normalized levels.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors should use this rally to exit a stock with gains of 2,000% in the last couple of years. Big 5 is not fundamentally different now and the stock could give back a lot of the gains without the business maintaining sales and margins at an elevated level.