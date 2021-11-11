ridvan_celik/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

DocuSign (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:DOCU) is a young and promising SaaS company operating in a huge and growing market. Over the past five years, the company has increased revenue by an average of 42.97% per year. It is essential that as revenue grows, the company also improves its profitability. Moreover, today, DOCU generates positive free cash flow, unlike other SaaS companies at the beginning of their life cycle. Given the size and dynamics of the Total Addressable Market, DOCU still has tremendous growth potential. Nevertheless, the company is trading at a premium to the fair price, and the margin of safety is insufficient. We monitor the further results of DocuSign and wait for the opportunity to buy the shares at a reasonable price.

Company Profile

DocuSign is a SaaS company dedicated to providing e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. In addition, the company offers Insights that use artificial intelligence to analyze agreements by legal concepts; CLM, which automates workflows; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to generate agreements automatically; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals and version control; Analyzer that enables customers to understand what they are signing.

(Source: Company's Presentation)

At the end of the second quarter, the company's customers exceeded one million, including 148 thousand Enterprise and commercial customers. The 15 largest Fortune 500 companies use DOCU services. DocuSign eSignature has signers in 180 countries, but 80% of its revenue comes from the United States.

(Source: Company's Presentation)

Institutional investors own 77.53% of shares; insiders own 2.2%. The list of the main shareholders of DOCU is presented below:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

The management of the company is headed by:

Daniel D. Springer - President, Chief Executive Officer & Director;

Scott V. Olrich - Chief Operating Officer;

Cynthia Gaylor - Chief Financial Officer;

Kamal Hathi - Chief Technology Officer;

Shanthi Iyer - Chief Information Officer.

Industry Overview And Competitive Positioning

DocuSign management estimates the company's Total Addressable Market at $ 50 billion. At the same time, the TAM is growing rapidly. The main drivers are the growing volume of online transactions and the growing popularity of remote work. In addition, digitalization can significantly speed up the workflow and reduce associated transaction costs. Thanks to this, the market is exhibiting huge expansion.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the digital signatures market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% during the period 2021-2026.

(Source: Company's Presentation)

The fastest-growing growth is expected in the European Union due to the adoption of specific regulation on electronic identity and trust services, known as "the eIDAS Regulation." The eIDAS Regulation facilitates the recognition of electronic identification schemes across borders.

(Source: Mordor Intelligence)

DocuSign is already the beneficiary of this growth. Mature software companies are generating half of their revenue outside. Only 22% of DocuSign's revenue comes from abroad. At the same time, international revenue is growing significantly faster than revenue in the United States: +77% versus +43.5 YoY.

(Source: Company's Presentation)

According to G2, DocuSign has moderate user experience ratings in the industry.

(Source: G2)

Nevertheless, the company has a strong competitive positioning due to several advantages, namely:

a) The current number of users. Today DocuSign is the leading player in the digital signature market in terms of the number of users. This creates a network effect: the more users use DOCU services, the more users are forced to become clients for mutual document flow. In addition, if you are a DocuSign customer, your counterparty gets a free user experience by signing documents. Likely, a positive experience will also make him a customer of the company.

A significant advantage is a broad target audience. DocuSign clients include both households and large corporations. Notable words by Cynthia Gaylor, CFO, during the Piper Sandler 2021 Virtual Global Technology Conference:

So if we look at our customers and remember at DocuSign, we touch - our customer base touches the smallest mom and pops, up to the largest enterprises.

(Source: Company's Presentation)

b) High customer retention rate. The ability to grow an already huge customer base gives DOCU a tremendous advantage. However, it is equally essential that the company can retain customers. The net retention rate in the most recent reporting period was 124%.

(Source: Company's Presentation)

Thus, DOCU has tremendous market opportunities. The Total Addressable Market is large and will continue to grow in the coming years. Despite moderate user experience ratings, the company is actively expanding its customer base, maintaining a high retention rate.

Financial Performance

In 2018-2020, the company increased its revenue by an average of 36.7%. The pandemic has become an essential driver of growth for DocuSign. In the last three quarters, revenue growth accelerated to 56.75%, 57.93%, and 49.57%, respectively.

(Source: Created by the author)

The growth rate is likely to slow down to pre-pandemic levels. Nevertheless, DocuSign can maintain double-digit growth in the long term due to favorable market conditions and company positioning.

One of the features of SaaS companies is that the gross margin grows as revenue grows. DOCU demonstrates the same. According to the last reporting period results, the gross margin increased by four percentage points and amounted to 82%.

(Source: Company's Presentation)

As economies of scale are realized, we see a decrease in SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue and, as a result, an increase in operating leverage. Already today, DOCU generates positive free cash flow, unlike other SaaS companies at the beginning of their life cycle.

(Source: Company's Presentation)

(Source: Company's Presentation)

Despite a possible slowdown to pre-pandemic levels, we expect revenues to continue to grow at double-digit rates. DocuSign is adept at exploiting market conditions and growing its customer base, while high retention rates and network impact support our expectations. It is essential that the company continues to improve its performance as revenue grows. According to the results of the last reporting period, the FCF margin was 32%. We expect the company to continue to improve its profitability.

Valuation

We made several assumptions within our DCF model. We expect revenue to grow by 43% for the year, in line with the management's forecast. Further, we expect the growth rate to slow to the market average, in line with the Wall Street consensus. Relative indicators are predicted based on historical dynamics. Our assumptions are presented below:

(Source: Created by the author)

The company's assets are funded primarily by equity. The WACC is 10%.

(Source: Created by the author)

With the Terminal EV / EBITDA of 28.99x, the fair market value is $ 47.8 billion, or $ 247.67 per share. Thus, the company is trading at a premium to the fair price. By comparison, DocuSign looks expensive too. With the expected growth rate, the company will reach EV / EBITDA comparable to Terminal value only in 2025.

(Source: Created by the author)

Determining the Fair Market Value is one of the critical components for making successful investment decisions. As is often the case with growing companies, the current price already includes all the positive expectations. Even taking into account the expected growth rate, the margin of safety is insufficient.

Conclusion

DocuSign is a growing company in a growing market. The TAM is large and will continue to grow in the coming years. The company is actively expanding its customer base, maintaining a high retention rate. DocuSign is adept at exploiting market conditions and rapidly increasing revenue. It is essential that as economies of scale are realized, the company improves its economic efficiency. According to the results of the last reporting period, the FCF margin was 32%. We expect the company to continue to improve its profitability. But as is often the case with growing and promising companies, DOCU is trading at a premium to its fair price. Thus, we have a bullish view of the business in the long term, but the margin of safety is insufficient. We add the company to the watchlist and wait for the opportunity to buy shares at a reasonable price.