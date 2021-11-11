Sjo/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Lockdowns and movement restrictions brought oil consumption levels down in virtually every part of the world. Now with restrictions being lifted and normality returning, consumption has begun soaring again.

On the basis of facts as well as trajectories in its product offering, Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A) (RDS.B) - currently the world's fourth-largest oil and gas company by revenue - earns a strong recommendation for inclusion into an investor's "core" portfolio ("core" and "satellite" portfolios were discussed in an earlier article).

Energy Landscape

As per the Short-Term Energy Outlook published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) - a U.S. government think-tank - crude oil prices have risen over the past year as result of steady draws on global oil inventories, which averaged 1.9 million barrels per day (b/d) during the first three quarters of 2021.

Furthermore, it forecasts that global consumption of petroleum and liquid fuels will average 97.5 million b/d for all of 2021 (a 5.1 million b/d increase from 2020) and that global consumption of petroleum and liquid fuels will increase by 3.3 million b/d in 2022.

This august body seems to be making an interesting forecast: 2022 will see global stockpile building increase along with production while consumption would be somewhat flattened.

The outlook is rationalized by this set of assumptions:

Wherein non-OPEC countries - Russia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brunei, Equatorial Guinea, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mexico, Oman, Sudan, South Sudan, Brazil and Bolivia - will increase production by 5% while OPEC will increase by 7%.

Also, interestingly, while OECD countries - predominantly Western European countries plus the U.S. - will see a 2% increase in consumption, non-OECD countries - with India and Brazil leading the pack - will see a 4% increase.

Thus, given that world production will be up by 5.7% and world consumption up by only 3.4%, oil prices will decline by nearly 17% next year.

Meanwhile, OPEC forecasts an approximate 3% increase in demand for 2022:

While production will continue to have a gradual increase as per both trends seen in their estimates as well as recent announcements. India, the world's third-largest energy consumer, has repeatedly asked oil-producing nations to increase output and has been reviewing its Saudi oil agreements to diversify its sourcing.

It also bears noting that global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is inextricably linked to demand. When juxtaposing forwards the trends in GDP as per the World Bank with the oil outlook published by this august body, the latter seems to suggest a precipitous fall in the global economy which its own assumptions doesn't.

With the U.S. cutting domestic production and oil-producing nations refusing to balance the shortfall, it is likely that the august body's outlook on crude oil prices might not hold.

Company Outlook

Shell predicts an interesting series of events in its studies - known as Shell Scenarios. It asserts that the 2020s will not find suitable political will to push for alternatives to fossil fuels until the effects of climate change are felt at the end of the decade. The 2030s will find energy from renewable sources becoming cost-competitive and demand for energy from non-renewable sources falling, despite rising energy demand. This will be attributable to public perception and preferences as well as government policies all over the world.

Shell also predicts that economic recovery will take precedence over costly low-energy transformation protocols in the developed world, which means that fossil fuels will hold sway in the near term.

Q3 Update vis-à-vis Brent Trends

In its Q3 update, Shell's reported numbers show an interesting relationship with those reported in previous years.

2020 was a disastrous year for the company, given impacted fuel consumption. Its revenues and total expenses pared down by about 48% and 36% respectively. Expenses outstripping revenues thus led to negative earnings in 2020.

However, with one quarter left to go this year, Shell has shown exceptional proficiency in snapping back to the proportionality between revenue, expenditure and income seen in 2019.

Now, given that Brent prices are critical to the company's revenue/income, a quick year-wise correlation analysis between the price of the stock and Brent prices yields additional insight.

Not only has the company's efficiency in tracking Brent prices and translating that to the bottom line been improving relative to both 2019 and 2020, but it is also on its way to achieving the peaks seen in 2015 and 2016. This partially undermines the reasoning behind a prominent activist investor with a purported $750 million stake in the company's shares demand for the company to be broken up: as far as the company's efficiency is concerned, they presently seem to be more than adequate.

Since the call was made to break up Shell, its stock had witnessed dramatic rises which, when compared vis-à-vis Brent and the benchmark S&P 500 (SPX), shows a YTD performance roughly trending with the former while breaking past the latter until the Q3 update.

Green Energy Push

During the earnings call, Shell said it planned to cut absolute emissions from its operations and the electricity it uses by half, relative to its 2016 levels, by the end of the decade and has further pledged to become a net-zero carbon emissions company by 2050.

The company is currently building up an EV charging business around the globe and developing hydrogen fueling stations in California in anticipation of strong trends in shifting customer preferences. Shell - through its subsidiary Linejump - is currently buying green energy from 675 wind farms, solar farms and other mostly renewable generators scattered across the U.K. and selling it to businesses while also building Europe's largest battery - required to offset fluctuations in renewable energy production due to weather - in the town of Minety, 90 miles west of London.

It makes perfect sense for Shell to pursue this endeavor: while the transition to EVs is being deemed inevitable by many, the company can't afford to remain dependent on fossil fuels. Thus, it's carefully planning out its future regarding its place as an "energy producer" and not just an "oil company".

Final Thoughts and Recommendation

While the drop after the Q3 update can be explained away by the fact that the company missed "analysts' expectations" for the quarter, an investor must take into account the fact that the drop in oil consumption over the previous year is an externality beyond Shell's control. Now that consumption is steadily trending upwards, it can be expected that the stock will rise in line with Brent crude prices. To give the activist investors their due, breaking up the company by upstream/downstream activities, product types or regions might very well boost long-term fiscals. However, in the near term, the fiscals don't seem like red flags.

The company's operating efficiency and the bullish trend seen in its products make it a worthwhile consideration for inclusion into a basket with the "Energy" theme. Other candidates to be considered for inclusion would be BP plc (BP) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM).