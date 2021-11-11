mrdoomits/iStock via Getty Images

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) is a newly spun off, natural gas midstream firm offering an interesting addition to midstream portfolios. However, due to its size, assets, and the newness of its separation, DTM should be considered as higher risk than a few of its larger peers. For some investors, being K-1 free could be a big relief, but, personally, I prefer the tax advantages of the MLP structure, especially when held in taxable accounts. Either way, the current 5.0% yield should be an attraction to most income-seeking energy investors.

On July 1, 2021, DT Midstream was separated from its mothership, DTE Energy (DTE), a Detroit-based multi-utility serving 2.3 million electric and 1.3 million natural gas customers. Similar to other peer separations, DTM represents the midstream infrastructure not directly related to DTE’s operation of the local natural gas LDC utility. DTM represents an interesting combination of specific field gathering and processing assets, natural gas storage, and several interstate and intrastate pipelines. DT Midstream separates its business into two major assets: Gathering and Pipelines & Other. The map below is from DTM Sept 2021 Investor Presentation:

There are two important distinctions between the natural gas gathering business and interstate pipeline business: exposure to commodity pricing and regulatory oversight of the business. Gathering is the process of “gathering” the production of various well heads within a specific field and transporting the natural gas to processing plants and to larger pipelines used for interstate and intrastate transportation. Gathering business is more affected by the volumes of production from the specific field, and field production will vary based on commodity price. As a volume-related business, gathering systems are impacted by the natural decline of well production over time, which is offset by new drilling and production activity. While most gathering contracts outline a minimum volume commitment MVC and a “take-or-pay” feature, overall, gathering pipeline businesses are considered as having higher exposure to the swings of the commodity price. Gathering service contracts are usually individually negotiated between the E&P and the pipeline operator.

Interstate and intrastate pipelines, coupled with natural gas storage facilities, are regulated by the state and federal governments, with the FERC overseeing the bulk of interstate pipelines and storage.

DT Midstream Gathering assets comprise of over 1,000 miles of pipe in mainly the Haynesville (31% of 2nd qtr. 2021 EBITDA) and Marcellus/Utica (64%) natural gas fields. These are the two more active dry gas fields in the US. According to DTM’s presentation, Wood Mackenzie estimates these two fields will account for 51% of total US dry gas production in 2030. From a volume increase vantagepoint, Wood Mackenzie estimates growth will come from Haynesville, where field production is expected to increase from ~10 Bcf/d in 2020 to close to ~20 by 2030. Driving production growth is the closeness to the expanding industrial and LNG export business in the Gulf, where Wood Mackenzie estimates volume demand growth will increase by 30% by 2030. Haynesville has had an up and down production history. In 2011, production was close to ~9 Bcf/d, peaking in 2012 at just over 10 Bcf/d, before a precipitous decline to ~6 Bcf/d in 2017. Over the past few years, production has climbed to over ~12 Bcf/d, with ~14 Bcf/d projected by mid-next year. Haynesville production growth will drive DTM’s Gathering future business as the Marcellus/Utica production is expected to flatline at about current production levels.

The Pipelines & Other operating segment manages 900 miles of FERC-regulated interstate pipelines, 290 miles of intrastate lateral pipelines, and 94 Bcf of storage capacity. Lateral pipelines deliver natural gas to or from an interstate pipeline. For example, the Bluestone Lateral Pipeline transports gas from the Susquehanna Gathering System in NE PA to the exit capacity of Millennium Pipeline to the north and the Tennessee Gas Pipeline to the south.

According to DTM, EBITDA is about evenly split between Gathering (48%) and Pipelines & Other (52%).

Of interest to me is the inflationary protection FERC-regulated pipelines offer. According to HFI Research in a recent SA commentary titled, Midstream Equities: The Best Inflation Protection For Portfolio Income, Part I, FERC-regulated pipeline rates are adjustable annually by the Producer Price Index for Finished Goods (PPI-FG). While there is a regulatory lag and the rate adjustment can take upwards of a year, FERC-regulated pipelines have the unique ability to offer some pricing power protection against the ravages of inflation. Since inflation has been a mute investing criterion until recently, this is probably not a widely known fact, and I appreciate HFIR for bringing it to the attention of the SA community.

Earnings per share for DT Midstream for 2021 are expected to be $3.17. Consensus is for earnings to rise to $3.48 in 2022 as growth projects and contract renewals/price adjustments come on stream. Early estimates are for DTM to earn $3.58 in 2023, with a growth rate of 8% for the next few years. Management has identified $1.2 billion in potential expansion projects over the next 5 years and anticipates internally funding growth through its strong operating earnings in excess of $330 million for 2022. DTM has $3.2 billion in long-term debt and no major refinancing needs until 2028. DTM pays a $2.40 annual dividend on a quarterly basis, for a 5.0% yield based on its current price of $47.50.

In reviewing the 3rd qtr. 2021 conference call transcript, this interesting factoid was revealed – DTM has signed a long-term agreement for 25% of the system capacity of the Appalachia Gathering Systems in West Virginia. The volume commitment equals 11% of DTM’s total Appalachian gathering capacity (0.25 Bcf/d contract with a combined Susquehanna and Appalachia capacity of 2.34 Bcf/d) and provides stability to the system’s cash flow.

DT Midstream recently announced a strategic joint venture with Mitsubishi Power Americas, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCPK:MHVYF), to explore the development of hydrogen in industrial and power generation applications. From the press release, it seems Mitsubishi will be providing the technology of hydrogen applications, and DTM will provide the storage and transportation expertise. While hydrogen as a viable energy source is a buzzword in alternatives to oil and gas, this project could be an interesting potential for DTM in the future.

Opportunities include offering hydrogen in liquefied or compressed form for multiple applications such as power generation and transport, as well as steelmaking, refining and fertilizer manufacturing. The collaboration will employ Mitsubishi Power's Hydaptive hydrogen package, which integrates renewable power, gas turbines, hydrogen, and other energy storage technologies. DT Midstream will provide gas delivery experience and will leverage assets such as interstate and intrastate pipelines, gathering systems and storage systems.

Energy income investors looking for a non-K-1 investment with a focus on gathering systems and FERC-regulated assets should review DT Midstream. I added an average size position right after it started trading in July and anticipate it to be a longer-term cash flow producer for me over the next several years.