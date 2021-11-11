Chris Graythen/Getty Images News

Lockdowns and movement restrictions brought oil consumption levels down in virtually every part of the world. BP chose precisely that time to make a momentous decision regarding its future.

On the basis of its bold decision regarding its energy production focus as well as trajectories in its product offering, BP plc (NYSE:BP) – currently the world's fifth-largest oil and gas company by revenue – earns a strong recommendation for inclusion into an investor's "core" portfolio ("core" and "satellite" portfolios were discussed in an earlier article).

Energy Landscape

As per the Short-Term Energy Outlook published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) – a U.S. government think-tank – crude oil prices have risen over the past year as result of steady draws on global oil inventories, which averaged 1.9 million barrels per day (b/d) during the first three quarters of 2021.

Furthermore, it forecasts that global consumption of petroleum and liquid fuels will average 97.5 million b/d for all of 2021 (a 5.1 million b/d increase from 2020) and that global consumption of petroleum and liquid fuels will increase by 3.3 million b/d in 2022.

This august body seems to be making an interesting forecast: 2022 will see global stockpile building increase along with production while consumption would be somewhat flattened.

The outlook is rationalized by this set of assumptions:

wherein non-OPEC countries – Russia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brunei, Equatorial Guinea, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mexico, Oman, Sudan, South Sudan, Brazil and Bolivia – will increase production by 5% while OPEC will increase by 7%.

Also, interestingly, while OECD countries – predominantly Western European countries plus the U.S. – will see a 2% increase in consumption, non-OECD countries – with India and Brazil leading the pack – will see a 4% increase.

Thus, given that world production will be up by 5.7% and world consumption up by only 3.4%, oil prices will decline by nearly 17% next year.

Meanwhile, OPEC forecasts an approximate 3% increase in demand for 2022:

while production will continue to have a gradual increase as per both trends seen in their estimates as well as recent announcements. India, the world's third-largest energy consumer, has repeatedly asked oil-producing nations to increase output and has been reviewing its Saudi oil agreements to diversify its sourcing.

It also bears noting that global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is inextricably linked to demand. When juxtaposing forwards the trends in GDP as per the World Bank with the oil outlook published by this august body, the latter seems to suggest a precipitous fall in the global economy which its own assumptions doesn't.

With the U.S. cutting domestic production and oil-producing nations refusing to balance the shortfall, it is likely that the august body's outlook on crude oil prices might not hold.

Company Outlook

In September 2020, BP’s statisticians had summarized in the company’s official Energy Outlook that the year’s oil demand was the “peak” of the forecasted oil demand curve over the next several decades. In the prior year’s Outlook, this was forecasted as being 15 years away.

Interestingly, this statement was held true under all three scenarios, namely:

“Business as Usual” (BAU) Scenario, where government policies, technologies and social ‎preferences continue to evolve in a manner and speed seen over the recent past; “Rapid Transition” (Rapid) Scenario, where policy measures to limit the rise in global temperatures by 2100 to well ‎below 2-degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels are implemented along with significant ‎increase in carbon prices leading to carbon emissions from energy use to fall by around 70% by 2050; “Net Zero” (Netzero) Scenario, where policy measures in “Rapid” are implemented along with significant shifts in societal behaviour and preferences leading to carbon emissions from energy use fall by ‎over 95% by 2050.

An interesting argument being made in the course of the company's outlook statement is that developing nations as well as Asian powerhouses China and India will flatten their demand in the forthcoming years while renewable energy sources, electric vehicles, Hydrogen Fuel Cell (HFC) vehicles et al will begin to dominate the landscape as the years go by.

In effect, the outlook seems to converge with that of the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The Push for Energy Diversification

Given its outlook, BP has recently proclaimed its intention to increase green investments by 1,000% before 2030 and divesting itself of £20 billion worth of oil assets by 2025. The company is selling off its stake in North Sea oil assets and is potentially preparing for a fire sale of its Iraqi oil facilities.

In terms of green energy investments, the company joined a multi-national consortium to develop a 2,591 square-km wind farm off the coast of Norway, with additional investments in wind farm sites in the UK, US, and Denmark in the works. Additionally, it has made over £1 billion worth of investments in solar farms in 12 U.S. states and in Portugal.

Q3 Update vis-à-vis Brent Trends

Despite its outlook, BP's game in fossil fuels is strong, which its Q3 update demonstrates in relation to its performance in previous years.

In support of its outlook, the company decided in 2020 to pursue a 10-year plan for lowering hydrocarbon production volume till its 40% lower than 2019's numbers. This included divestment of some assets and an undertaking to no longer pursue exploration activity in new territories. As a result, BP underwent a significant write-off in exploration costs as well as impairment.

Despite trends indicating that the YTD revenues will be lower than in 2019, the company has managed a nearly-proportional turnaround in expenses while substantially improving its revenue lines' throughput to EBT. With one quarter left to go, BP's earnings are already higher than in its pre-transformation form in 2019.

On the backs of its high profits, the company has added $1.25 billion to the $1.4 billion buyback announced earlier in the year. This being done on top of its requirement to pay $1.5 billion as part of its ongoing payouts for the Gulf of Mexico oil spill is a bold move.

About 8 years ago, BP had taken a stake in Rosneft as part of a transfer agreement in a joint-venture. This paid off handily in 2020 when this alliance transferred pretty healthy gains to BP this year after crude oil prices went up.

The criticality of the relationship between the price of the stock and Brent prices is highlighted by the high correlations seen between them in the YTD.

In terms of YTD performance relative to Brent as well as the benchmark S&P 500 (SPX), the company's stock handily trounces the latter and maintains a pretty strong lockstep with the former.

Final Thoughts and Recommendation

BP's simplified focus on upstream activities in its existing territories as well as its partner Rosneft's success in the same endeavor was one factor in its success. The second factor was its costly divestment strategy to give it room to figure out a roadmap for "green" energy production. This company will be very interesting to watch over the next few years.

BP's improved pass-through efficiency in converting revenue to profits coupled with its determined quest for diversification makes it a worthwhile consideration for inclusion into a basket with the "Energy" theme. Other candidates to be considered for inclusion would be Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM).