There is an old adage that the 3 keys to success in the real estate business are location, location, and location. This is where Terreno Realty excels. With FFO and cash flow growth both exceeding 20% and a rock solid balance sheet, this REIT, sitting in the market cap sweet spot, checks all the boxes to continue its Fast Rate Of Growth (FROG) status.

I am bullish on the industrial REIT sector, because of the substantial tailwinds provided by the continued growth of e-commerce, one of the megatrends defining the first half of the 21st century. Within that space, I have established positions in Prologis (PLD), Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR), Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO), Plymouth Industrial (PLYM), STAG Industrial (STAG), and Summit Industrial Income (OTC:SMMCF), all of which have performed admirably.

I am likely to increase my position in Terreno (TRNO) soon, because it is incredibly well-positioned to capture major rent increases, and thus revenue increases, in the near term.

Meet the company

Terreno Realty, headquartered in San Francisco, is an 11.5-year-old mid-cap REIT that owns and operates industrial real estate in 6 major U.S. coastal markets. Their emphasis is on functional, flexible infill locations in highly populated areas with top-notch transportation infrastructure (air, sea, and ground) for rapid distribution of goods. By positioning their warehouses where demand is high and supply is limited or shrinking, the company gains good old-fashioned pricing power.

Of Terreno's assets, 80.5% are warehouse and distribution centers, with the rest divided between flex and transshipment facilities.

Terreno's customer base is nicely diversified. The top 20 customers only account for 28.4% of annual base rent, with the largest customer (Amazon) accounting for only 5.2% . Anticipated lease expirations will be steady over the next 3 years, never more than 13.7% of the total portfolio.

W. Blake Baird, CEO and co-founder, led the transformation of AMB Property Corp. (shopping center REIT) into the highly successful Prologis (industrial REIT) from 1999 to 2010, before starting up Terreno in Feb 2010.

Location, location, location

TRNO operates in the following 6 markets:

Market # Bldgs Square Feet % of ABR Occupancy New York/New Jersey 63 3,570,180 27.7% 98.5% Washington, DC 18 1,534,625 11.3% 99.0% Miami 29 1,808,591 10.1% 95.4% Los Angeles 49 2,678,931 17.2% 98.3% San Francisco Bay Area 46 2,196,337 18.6% 96.5% Seattle 36 2,309,059 15.1% 99.7% Total 241 14,097,723 100.0% 98.0%

These are all Tier 1 Coastal markets. While industrial REIT rents are expected to increase by about 10% nationwide, the anticipated increases in Tier 1 Coastal markets is expected to approach 25%. Because TRNO operates only in these 6 markets, the company is ideally located to capture these extraordinary increases in revenue over the next few years. Indeed, according to a recent report on Seeking Alpha, the company's cash rents on new and renewed leases commencing during 3Q increased by 34.9%

So TRNO could expect increasing revenues, even if they were not acquiring new properties. But they are. In the first 9 months of this year, Terreno acquired 21 properties for an aggregate purchase price of $354.9M, while selling only one. Since September 30, TRNO has acquired another 5 facilities: San Jose, Hawthorne, and Gardena (CA), Alexandria (VA) and Elizabeth (NJ), for a total of approximately $93 million dollars, at cap rates ranging from 3.1% to 7.0%. In that time, it has sold only one property (East Hanover, New Jersey, ~$32.7 million) for an unleveraged IRR of 10.1%, leaving a net increase of $60 million worth of space.

The company's acquisitions are exclusively focused on areas that have:

Large and growing consumer populations

Highly developed airport, seaport, and highway infrastructure for rapid distribution of goods, and

significant physical and regulatory barriers to development of competing properties

In this way, TRNO's warehouses are situated where this is growing demand for industrial space, but limited or shrinking supply. A full 33% of the company's portfolio is located in submarkets where supply is shrinking, and another 53% are located in areas where the net new supply of industrial space is zero. So 86% of their portfolio is ideally located.

An apt example of this is southern San Francisco, where industrial buildings over the past 20 years have been gradually replaced by life science, creative office, multifamily, and manufacturing facilities. That has resulted in a 100% increase in industrial rental rates.

Population density around Terreno's facilities is far and away greater than all its industrial REIT competitors. Population density for Terreno's facilities is about 50% greater than that for Rexford and PS Business Parks (PSB), and double that of any other industrial REIT.

Source: Company Q3 2021 presentation

Growth metrics

When it comes to REIT investing, I look for companies that have established:

A 4-year track record for double-digit growth in Funds From Operations (FFO) and Total Cash from Operations (TCO) (preferably 20% or greater),

An Assets/Liabilities ratio of at least 1.66 (preferably 2.0 or greater), and

A market cap of at least $1.4 billion, all without excessive volatility.

The yield at purchase is less important to me than the yield on cost, so a healthy double-digit dividend growth rate is a plus.

I am interested in total return, not just a stable flow of dividends. That's because...

I am still able to earn a sufficient income from work, and I am investing to leave a legacy for my children and grandchildren. On the day my estate settles, they will not receive my income stream. They will receive the market value of my shares.

This approach has been very successful for me so far.

Here are the growth metrics for Funds From Operations (FFO), Total Cash from Operations (TCO), Share price, and Dividend payout:

Metric 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 CAGR FFO (millions) $38.4 $56.1 $74.9 $89.5 $98.3 $117.9 FFO growth -- 46.1% 33.5% 19.5% 9.8% 19.9% 25.2% TCO (millions) $49.2 $69.5 $77.6 $94.7 $101.1 $131.3 TCO growth -- 41.3% 11.7% 22.0% 6.8% 29.9% 21.7% Share price $25.92 $37.00 $38.98 $55.55 $57.39 $75.59 Price gain -- 42.7% 5.4% 42.5% 3.3% 31.7% 23.87% Dividend $0.74 $0.82 $0.90 $0.99 $1.10 $1.21 Dividend growth -- 9.4% 9.8% 10.0% 11.1% 10.0% 10.3%

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium and TD Ameritrade

As you can see, FFO and TCO are both growing at a sparkling 20%+. Share price has been soaring at a market-slaughtering CAGR of nearly 24%. Shares bought 5 years ago have tripled in value. Over the same time period, the average REIT as represented by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) has gained just 6.75% CAGR.

True, the VNQ has out-yielded TRNO by about 1.75%, but so what? Would you give up 17.25% per annum in valuation to get and additional 1.75% per annum in dividends?

TRNO leads all industrial REITs in same-store NOI growth (11.5%), and has been far and away the industry leader in that category for 8 of the last 10 years. The company's current occupancy rate across the entire portfolio is 98.0%.

Source: Hoya Capital

Dividend growth

The current dividend yield on shares of TRNO is just 1.81%, about half the REIT average, which is typical for industrial REITs. However, its dividend growth rate over the past 5 years is a robust 10.3%, and since the company's IPO, that rate is 12.4%.

If the rate holds in that range, the yield on cost (which is the yield you actually experience) will double every 6 or 7 years. Within 7 or 8 years, TRNO's yield catches up with the REIT average, and after that, starts scorching it.

My horizon is 15 years. I first bought shares of TRNO in March of 2019 at $41.02. As of closing November 9, I am sitting on a gain of 84.3%, plus a yield on cost currently sitting at 3.31%. The average REIT as represented by the VNQ has gained a respectable 30.9% over that same period, with a yield on cost of 3.87%. The 50%+ difference in gain makes the 0.56% sacrifice in yield look paltry.

Balance sheet

With assets worth $2.47 billion, and liabilities of $0.72 billion, TRNO sports a steely liquidity ratio of 3.43, more than doubling the FROG criterion of 1.66. The company has maintained an outstanding average liquidity ratio of 3.30 over the past 5 years. The company's leadership shows strong financial discipline, and there is ample dry powder for acquisitions.

Average 3.30 Year Assets (M) Liabilities (M) Liquidity Ratio 2016 $1279 $467 2.74 2017 $1568 $540 2.90 2018 $1797 $549 3.27 2019 $2108 $591 3.57 2020 $2140 $552 3.88 2021 (Sep. 30) $2472 $721 3.43

The company's credit rating is investment grade. Terreno is built to weather storms. Its share price has continued to climb, even during 2018 and 2020, when REITdom as a whole was losing money.

Size matters

The size of a REIT, as measured by market cap, is an important predictor of its return on investment. According to Hoya Capital in their seminal article, "The REIT Paradox: Cheap REITs Stay Cheap"...

REITs that are too small have more difficulty raising growth equity, but once they reach a certain threshold, the differences in access to capital between mega-cap REITs and larger mid-cap REITs is minimal.

Upper mid-cap REITs ($4 - 10 billion) sit right in the sweetest spot. TRNO began this year with a market cap of $3.8 billion, and crossed the threshold into the promised land this year, reaching a current market cap of $5.68 billion. It is an exceptional small cap REIT that is able to grow its way into this Goldilocks zone, but TRNO has accomplished it.

Data by YCharts

Which way is the wind blowing?

The tailwinds at the industrial REIT's back are considerable, thanks to the continued growth of e-commerce.

Online user penetration rate and frequency of online orders is increasing, including an expanded age cohort of users.

Purchase categories are expanding, with grocery, department store, and furniture channels experiencing a spike in adoption. e-Grocery is expected to grow from about 10% of grocery sales today to 25% by 2025. Apparel and footwear penetration is expected to rise from 20% to 40%.

Re-shoring of manufacturing to North America should create a need for more resources on-hand domestically, likely benefitting supply chains and consumer spending in the Southeast, Midwest and Texas.

Supply chain bottlenecks from pandemic and the spike in e-commerce penetration will likely increase the inventory-to-sales ratio over time - expanding the space needs for both B2B and B2C users. Supply chain experts predict up to 5% new facility square footage needed, with CBRE deriving 400 to 500 million square feet of aggregate demand this decade.

The online returns rate is 15 to 30% of purchases, which is double to triple the rate for in-store purchases. Post-pandemic trends should expand this already significant driver of modern facility space.

Sources: Duke Realty investor presentation, slide 14

The supply of warehouse and logistics space is not keeping up with the demand. This is increasing rents to double-digit levels, and creating an opportunity for companies with the ability to expand square footage rapidly, and that is exactly what we see Terreno doing, through infill acquisitions.

What could go wrong?

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic could affect TRNO's profitability by continued supply chain disruptions, affecting the liquidity of their tenants, sometimes causing partial closure or restriction to some of the facilities, affecting vacancy rates, and possibly slowing down redevelopment projects. The pace and unpredictability of COVID-related problems is a major fly in the ointment, but affects all industrial REITs

Terreno faces increasing competition from Duke Realty, which has spent the last several years rebalancing their portfolio to focus more on the exact Tier 1 Coastal markets where Terreno has been concentrating since inception. Duke's strategy is to build facilities from the ground up, while Terreno buys and re-purposes existing facilities, so the two companies are not in direct competition for space. Still, Duke's increasing activity in Terreno's territory will have the effect of increasing supply, which could dampen Terreno's pricing power. Terreno faces stiff competition from Rexford Realty, but in the Southern California market only. Both companies have been thriving side-by-side in that market for years, so there seems to be plenty of opportunity.

While I am not saying a civil war is going to break out in the next year or two, the looming possibility is something all investors should begin taking into account. In the event of such a catastrophe, supply chain facilities would be prized by both sides, and could be subject to destruction or confiscation.

A word about price

In his July 29 article on Terreno Realty, Daniel Jones said:

management has succeeded in continually growing the enterprise on both its top and bottom lines. That said, this growth does not come cheap. At present, shares of the business are trading at extremely high levels. So high, in fact, that it might not make sense to buy into the company at this point in time. And that is in spite of the fact that the firm is fundamentally robust.

Daniel was probably speaking for a broad swath of investors in saying this. And indeed, TRNO's P/FFO (FWD) multiple of 43.76 looks daunting to many investors, and the Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings grade the company an F for Value.

Yet, since Daniel wrote those words, TRNO's price has gone from $68.26 to yesterday's close of $74.59, a gain of 9.3% in just over 3 months, or about 35% APR. In the same period, the VNQ has gone from $106.15 to $110.08, a gain of just 3.7%, for an APR of about 15%. Was TRNO overpriced at the time?

How do you know when you are getting a good price? The conventional wisdom says to look at the ratio of Price/FFO ratio. If it's below the REIT average (around 21 right now), or below the company's historic average, they conclude the company is "undervalued" or "a bargain." If it is higher than those averages, they say it is "overpriced" or "too expensive."

But research by Hoya Capital shows this is not how it works in reality. Cheap REITs tend to stay cheap, and expensive REITs tend to stay expensive. The most "expensive" one-third of REITs consistently outperform all others in total return (Gain + Yield).

So what does it mean for a REIT, or any stock, to be overpriced? What it should mean is that the price is so high that the stock is likely to underperform the market. Call me simpleminded, but as I see it, if you buy a stock, and it outperforms the market, you got a good price!

Quality growth stocks are usually perceived by Wall Street as "overpriced." Sure, TRNO is "expensive". Keep telling yourself that, and you will probably keep missing out on market-beating returns.

Terreno's P/FFO ratio has been above 30 for years, while delivering 25% annual returns in a market averaging about 10%. Think Terreno Realty has been worth the price?