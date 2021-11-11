Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Rivian's (NASDAQ:RIVN) awaited IPO ended with the company finishing the day up nearly 30%, closing in the triple digits, marking the seventh largest IPO in history. The upsized offering provided Rivian around $12 billion in funding and gave the EV manufacturer one of the highest valuations on paper in the industry, sitting around $87 billion. Although the company is armed with a war chest of cash, deliveries and questions about ability to execute at scale weigh heavy on the valuation, with a risk-reward profile looking extremely skewed in favor of downside risk.

Early trading in Rivian shaved off close to 20% of the company's value from $119, with shares hovering near $100 for the remainder of the day. Heading into its second day of trading on Thursday, Rivian holds the third spot in the auto industry on a valuation basis, behind Tesla (TSLA) and Toyota (TM), inching slightly ahead of General Motors (GM) and early investor Ford (F); it's also higher than EV darlings NIO (NIO) and Lucid Group (LCID). Such a trend is unlikely to hold steady as the company is in a similar commencement stage as Lucid yet valued over $20 billion higher - it's more a bet hinged on quick fulfillment of Amazon's (AMZN) order and faster scaling of volumes than Lucid.

Early Investors Winning Here

Ford and Amazon, two of Rivian's notable early investors, with the latter having that initial 100,000 unit order expected to be fulfilled over the next four years. A 10,000 unit fulfillment goal by the end of 2022 requires rapid scaling of production, as does the remaining ~90,000 units over the three following years. Although Rivian's success over the next few years hinges substantially on that single order, these two backers have already seen those investments pay off.

Ford's 103 million share stake in Rivian, which cost around $1.2 billion in total, is worth around $10 billion as of close, or eight times return; Amazon's 162 million share stake, costing nearly $1.85 billion, is worth close to $16.5 billion. These early investors have already made a killing, but have one crucial piece of leverage not afforded to investors of the IPO - downside protection.

With Rivian's $87 billion valuation immediately launching it to the top cohort of the industry, downside potential exists as the company has miniscule delivery and revenue potential for the next few quarters. While long investors of the IPO have no protection to potential downside moves to shares, Ford and Amazon do, as the respective average purchase prices of their shares stands at about $11-12. Therefore, the two can withstand large downside swings, to the tune of ~80% in shares, while still seeing gains within those original investments; 50% downside in Rivian to the $50 range could severely rattle IPO investors, while these two would still hold 350-400% returns. Ford and Amazon can sit back and watch the show unfold, while early investors are betting heavily on immediate success of scaling volumes and growing revenues to find upside from an $87 billion valuation.

Where's the Growth?

Rivian has just started production and deliveries, with total deliveries reaching 156 units of the R1T pickup by the end of October, planning to reach 1,000 units of deliveries by year end on production of 1,200 units. Production of the R1S, the SUV, is expected to commence in December with deliveries this year minimal to none. Production is scaling fairly slowly under those targets, from 180 units per month up to a projected ~400-500 units by December, given those targets.

Volumes will need to scale significantly over the next four quarters as the company has "55,400 R1T and R1S preorders in the United States and Canada from customers." Rivian intends to fill out this delivery backlog by 2023, implying substantial growth in volumes from ~1,000 in 2021 to an estimated ~20,000 in 2022. Rivian's launch of both vehicles has continued to be delayed and the company's "production ramp is taking longer than originally expected due to a number of reasons," which could impact the timeframe for those stated deliveries and lead to pre-order cancellations because of the long wait time.

Rivian does believe that this order backlog and Amazon's commitment provide predictable growth and accelerated scaling of volumes, with equipped capacity of 150,000 units currently. Factory expansion is expected to boost capacity to 200,000 units by 2023, but Rivian does not expect to achieve near-max capacity production run rates until 2024. While this does represent impressive scaling alongside potential opportunities of growth in new R1 models planned to be launching as part of a broadening lineup, a solid proportion of that near-term capacity is committed to Amazon - potentially up to 40,000 units/year by 2024.

At an ASP of $70,000 to $75,000 for the consumer vehicles, Rivian has $3.9-$4.1 billion in revenues represented cumulatively through 2023, assuming that it does not lose a substantial amount of pre-orders and can meet that conditional ~55,000 unit volume. The EDV, for Amazon's order, has no stated pricing yet, but will be priced on volume, which could contribute lower margins while boosting revenues.

On the commercial side, Amazon's order is it. That's all Rivian can do for the moment - the company is "unable to serve additional last mile delivery customers beyond Amazon" until 2025 following exclusivity period expiry, or potentially up to 2027 should Amazon trigger its ROFR clause in the agreement. This opens up the door for competition including Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF) eSprinter, GM's Brightdrop, Ford's eTransit, and smaller startups like Bollinger and Canoo (GOEV) to pursue sales before 2025. Arrival (ARVL) does pose a threat, but like Rivian, is committing most of its launch volume to UPS (UPS). While 100,000 units is a massive starting point for the commercial business, apart from international expansion, the period of exclusivity gives competition time to scale and pressure growth.

Amazon's 100,000 unit order the primary outlet of growth through 2025 is expected to book a majority of Rivian's revenues. So, some potential for revenue growth stems from Rivian's ability to grow its order book in consumer vehicles, with current preorders representing close to $4 billion in revenues by 2023 assuming no cancellations. Expanding production can aid consumer vehicle growth and revenues over this time frame, should Rivian be able to reach annual production volumes of ~100,000 units of consumer vehicle volume by 2025.

Widening Losses

Even though widening losses are expected of a company just beginning to scale up operations, Rivian's losses are widening at a rapid pace, and combined with a substantial capex expectation, the company could burn through cash rather quickly.

Following the IPO, Rivian's cash and equivalents balance sits around $17 billion, giving the company a more reasonable valuation (on this metric alone) at ~5x cash, comparable to Fisker (FSR) and slightly higher than GM and Toyota's 3.5-4.5x multiples. Yet Rivian plans for ~$8 billion in capex through 2023 for "additional manufacturing capacity, battery cell production, service operations, charging networks, experience spaces, and software development," spending about 50% of its cash over the next three years to accelerate its business performance.

In addition, Rivian is expecting widening net losses that continue as it grows over the course of the next few years. For Q3, the company is projecting nearly zero revenue and net loss between ($1.175) and ($1.275) billion, inclusive of ($450) to ($500) million from convertible note fair values. 1H net losses amounted to ($994) million, putting YTD losses between ($2.2) to ($2.3) billion, with another potential billion-dollar net loss quarter ahead in Q4. As such, Rivian is on track to more than double, or possibly triple, its ($1.02) billion from 2020, which itself was more than double 2019's ($426) million loss. Rivian needs to start getting vehicles off the line at scale and generating revenues in excess of $500 million to avoid falling down a pit of widening losses and prolonging a path to profitability.

Undervalued or Overvalued?

In the wake of Rivian's massive IPO, GM's CEO Mary Barra pointed out that given the valuation handed to the startup for growing into a share of "'the huge opportunity'" in EV over the course of the decade, GM itself could be seen as undervalued. She sees GM's aggressive EV plan a way for the manufacturer to "capture significant more value" as EV growth pans out. Here, the case can be made both ways - ICE OEMs transitioning to EV could very well be undervalued as investor interest remains focused on startup/pure-play EV as the primary winner, or that startup/pure-play EV are overvalued as they begin to lose premium valuations based on disruption as EVs become mainstream.

For those finding these assumptions to be true, that ICE manufacturers leading the push to EV are undervalued with high volume capacity and presence in key geographies, investments in those leaders can provide less risk, more attractive valuations, and more safety than choosing lofty pure-play valuations like Rivian and Lucid as they benefit just as much along the EV transition. Ford, GM, Toyota, Honda (HMC) and Stellantis (STLA) are among the names to like here.

There is a case to be made that EV manufacturers have much more attractive growth rates and innovation along the tech curve, laying out a path to higher multiples due to more rapid revenue growth and disruptive multiples. Rivian does have potential to grow towards $10 billion or more revenues once it can reach full capacity, and playing on the long-term growth of EV on top of faster growth rates can be attractive for some. Differing viewpoints could simply boil down to a matter of time horizon, risk-aversion and investment preference.

Overall

Rivian is in the early stages of commercialization of its vehicles, with R1T deliveries scaling up following start-of-production in September and R1S start-of-production aimed for December. The manufacturer has over 55,000 preorders for the two vehicles, and expects to fill these orders by 2023, exposing itself to cancellation risk due to the long wait times; however, the preorders represent up to $4 billion in revenue alone. Amazon's 100,000 unit order provides Rivian much-needed volume at scale and predictable timelines for growth, but locks the manufacturer to exclusivity which can allow competition in the space to advance substantially through 2025. As revenue figures are unable to be derived for the commercial order, Rivian's relative valuation cannot be fully finalized, although the company likely trades around 10x cumulative 2023 revenue potential - $4 billion commercial and $4 billion consumer - or closer to 18x to 20x estimated 2023 revenues around $4.5 billion. Rivian's premium valuation against peers as the third largest automaker by market capitalization accentuates execution risk - can Rivian scale to its targets and meet such volumes after dealing with delays, will it grow deliveries quickly enough to justify such a valuation, and when will it reverse rapidly widening losses? Given the concerns amidst the growth, Rivian's shares look to hold unfavorable amounts of risk at these levels.