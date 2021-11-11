Thinkhubstudio/iStock via Getty Images

MSFT Stock Forecast

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a global software, service, devices and licensing technology company. But, of course, you already know that. Most of us use a Microsoft product every day. Whether it is Outlook and Microsoft Office at work or home, Skype and LinkedIn to get social, gaming with Xbox, or the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. In fact, Microsoft products permeate our digital world.

Microsoft has always been innovative and this has helped them to diversify revenue and products. This cannot be overstated in the highly competitive tech market today. One either innovates and diversifies or gets left behind by peers. Microsoft's current product mix has diversified revenues across segments.

In fact, no revenue stream makes up over one third of the total at this time.

The company has come a long way since the days of the two main products being just Windows and Word. Microsoft is successfully transitioning to a software-as-a-service (SaaS) foundation. And to stay relevant over the long haul and continue to handsomely reward shareholders, the innovation must continue in earnest.

Research and development costs have increased 14% YOY as of Q3 FY21 to $5.6B in the quarter. However, this is still less as a percentage of revenue than in Q3 2020. Some of these costs no doubt are serving to develop Microsoft's Metaverse.

What Is Microsoft's Metaverse?

The metaverse is here, and it’s not only transforming how we see the world but how we participate in it – from the factory floor to the meeting room. Take a look. -Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft

The metaverse is the concept of a digital world where people interact via avatars. This is sometimes called "mixed reality." It is touted as the next generation iteration of the internet. Multiple companies are developing virtual reality (VR) headsets or VR glasses. Meta (FB), formerly Facebook, has developed the Oculus, while Microsoft has the HoloLens.

Why Is Microsoft Releasing Its Own Metaverse?

Through Microsoft Teams users can create a digital representation of themselves using Microsoft Mesh.

Microsoft Mesh is the mixed reality platform that runs in the Microsoft Azure cloud. In this space users are able to collaborate using their avatars for meetings, discussions, training, social, or other functions. It is interactable with Microsoft Office. So, for instance, a "live" PowerPoint presentation could be given remotely.

With the accelerating trends to a working from home (WFH) environment, I have often wondered how a company will successfully onboard and train new employees. It is one thing for the veterans to WFH, however what happens when the company needs to hire and train staff and there is no office environment to support them? Further, how will they foster a connection with the company that will facilitate high output and commitment? Mesh offers a digital environment in which this can be done. Training and the creation of connections, even when physically distanced, is a key positive of this technology.

Microsoft HoloLens

One can access Mesh using a variety of products, such as the HoloLens 2. The HoloLens are mixed reality smartglasses. The HoloLens 2 has been on the market as an enterprise device for well over a year. The next iteration, HoloLens 3, is slated to arrive in Spring of 2024. Mixed reality has potential to create new efficiencies and cut down significantly on things like travel. HoloLens has been successfully used in many workflows including manufacturing and healthcare.

Is MSFT Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

According to the Harvard Business Review, companies will spend $60B on mixed reality technology in 2020. And the technology is only just beginning to be adopted. Bloomberg puts the potential market size in 2024 at $800B. This shows the massive potential that this has for companies like Meta, NVIDIA (NVDA), Roblox (RBLX) and Microsoft and why this race will be heated. Even with the competition, there is room for collaboration and integration it seems. Meta and Microsoft will integrate Microsoft Teams into Meta's Workplace. This is big news, however the companies currently have an existing relationship and this is a natural evolution.

As shown below, Microsoft stock continues to push new all-time highs - and for good reason.

The EV to EBITDA is higher than it has been in recent history, shown below, however the company is firing on all cylinders and one must typically pay for quality.

The company is growing and becoming more profitable all while paying a small, but steady, dividend and aggressively repurchasing stock. As shown below the EBITDA margin is very impressive and EPS growth is expected to outpace revenue growth due to the stock buybacks reducing the shares outstanding.

Earnings for Q3 FY21 were quite impressive. Revenue was up 22% year-over-year. Segment revenues were up nearly across the board as shown below.

Table created by author with data from SEC filing.

In addition, margins are expanding and EPS are growing quickly. Shown below, EPS were up 49% YOY to $2.71 in Q3 FY21. Operating margin also rose to 45%. This is up from 43% in Q3 2020 and 38% in Q3 2019.

Chart created by author with data from Seeking Alpha

These metrics indicate a company firing on all cylinders with an even brighter future.

Wall Street is very bullish on Microsoft. According to Seeking Alpha's Wall St. Analysts Ratings there are 39 bullish or very bullish analysts and two who are neutral. The average price target is $359 or about 8% above current levels. While analyst targets are short-term, Microsoft should be a long-term core holding in one's portfolio. Some investors have difficulty investing more money in a stock at an all-time high, however it can often be beneficial to add to your winners rather than seek a lesser priced inferior company. As Warren Buffett has been quoted, "It is far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price, than a fair company at a wonderful price." Microsoft continues to be a buy for long-term shareholders.