We wrote about Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:NYSE:SGU) back in December of last year when we assessed whether the generous 5%+ dividend was sustainable. Some reasons for our apprehensiveness at the time was the high customer churn and negative top-line growth rate. Another trend which warranted attention was the declining trend in book value. Strong free cash flow generation however continued to mask these potential problems as annual cash-flow easily covered what the company paid to its shareholders in the form of a dividend.

In the latest third quarter, earnings of -$0.25 per share missed consensus although top-line sales of $327.35 million exceeded expectations by quite a margin. Volumes of propane and home heating oil were down in the quarter due to being up against a very tough comparable as Q3 last year experienced some of the coolest conditions for decades. Although margins improved due to better pricing, this was not enough to compensate for the sizable drop-off in volume.

Although Star Group remains very much in acquisition mode, the company didn't manage to acquire any firm in the most recent third quarter. However, the acquisitions which management made earlier in the year continue to perform well concerning volumes and offset to some degree the volume decline we witnessed as mentioned in the propane & home heating oil segment.

Service revenue actually increased in the quarter but investor's attention will continue to remain firmly on how upcoming acquisitions which can pivot the company from the high churn home heating oil segment. A couple of cold winters as well as prudent management of the financials will certainly buy SGU time to pivot the firm to more stable revenue streams. In fact, if we look at the weekly technical chart, we can see that shares have strong multi-year support above the $9 level. Suffice it to say, with a very generous dividend of over 5% (14.25 cents per quarter), this limited downside risk would not present a problem for the long-term investor as one could use lower prices to buy more stock which would increase compounding in the long run.

Suffice it to say, it is all about the dividend in SGU from our standpoint as shares despite the impressive performance year to date remain attractively valued. The forward dividend of $0.57 equates to a dividend yield of 5.08%. Star Gas' yield easily outperforms what the sector (3.2%) has to offer and continues to be the principal calling card for investors looking at this stock.

The one-year growth rate in the dividend coincides with the 5-year growth rate at just under 7% on average per year. Given the balance sheet trends we had witnessed in SGU last December, it was another vote of confidence in the management team when the dividend was increased once more in April of this year. This means the pay-out has now increased for 9 years straight which sends a message to shareholders that the company expects to execute with its acquisitions to date as well as its multiple upcoming acquisitions.

Furthermore, on the cash-flow statement, we really see how management has been rewarding shareholders. Share buybacks as well as the dividend amounted to approximately $6 million each in Q3 this year. Over the past four quarters, we see a whopping $47 million worth of shares being bought back by the firm and $24 million going to shareholders in the form of a dividend. These really are sizable numbers given $79 million of operational cash-flow was generated over a trailing twelve-month average. Management ran down the cash balance by some $61 million to make these payments which again demonstrates confidence in how future operations is envisaged to turn out.

Management has been also bringing down leverage in recent quarters which will obviously help the balance sheet. With shareholder equity coming in at $315 million at the end of the third quarter, the debt-to-equity ratio now comes in at a healthy 0.59 which means the interest coverage ratio comes in at almost 15 when averaged out over the past four quarters. Suffice it to say, an improving balance sheet with lends itself to less interest being paid on company profits is an encouraging trend for the sustainability of the dividend.

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, Star Group needs to continue to focus on areas where it has control. It needs to acquire well and manage leverage on the balance sheet (which it has been doing). Furthermore, the history which it is building with respect to rewarding shareholders consistently is there for everyone to see. With the float now coming in under 40 million shares, the stock will get cheaper and cheaper at these price levels from the consistent buybacks management has been undergoing. This trend plus the generous dividend will continue to bring value investors into the mix here. We look forward to continued coverage.