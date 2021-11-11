RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

The very high 10.28% distribution yield of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) has been walking on a proverbial knife-edge given they consume most of their operating cash flow and the limits imposed by their restrictive covenant leverage ratio, as my previous article explained. It appears that their recent 7-Eleven acquisition helps but a distribution reduction remains a risk given several structural issues persisting.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Source: Author.

Detailed Analysis

Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

When first reviewing their cash flow performance for the first nine months of 2021, it can be seen that their operating cash flow of $76.3m is down 11.83% year-on-year from $86.5m during the first nine months of 2020. Whilst this already saw their distribution coverage at a very weak 58.46%, it would actually have been worse if not for their working capital draw that boosted their operating cash flow and if removed, their underlying operating cash flow would have been only $66.2m and thus barely above their distribution payments of $59.7m.

This means that similar to previous years, their distribution payments were oversized and sadly reliant upon debt funding, which along with their subsequently discussed liquidity have been the structural issues with their distributions. Whilst this is not new, their recent large acquisition of 7-Eleven assets stands to potentially change the landscape given their pro forma 2020 earnings, as the table included below displays.

Source: CrossAmerica Partners November 03, 2021, 8-K/A.

It can be seen that during 2020, their new 7-Eleven assets produced revenues of $449.4m with a cost of sales of $351.1m, thereby leaving a gross profit of $98.3m and a gross margin of 21.87%. During 2020, the gross profit from their existing operations was $212.1m with revenues of $1.932b and thus a gross margin of 10.98%, as the table included below displays.

Source: CrossAmerica Partners Q3 2021 10-Q.

When these two gross profits are combined, it equals a total of $310.4m for a very impressive 46.35% increase versus the gross profit from their existing operations. Whilst it would be ideal to utilize their more recent results from the first nine months of 2021, sadly this remains impractical because management has only provided pro forma earnings for their newly acquired assets from 2020 and since they are a collection of assets and not another entire company, it is not simply a matter of finding the applicable SEC filings. Although given the closeness to their existing business operations, theoretically, the relative boost to their earnings should remain comparable across the years since they are driven by the same underlying forces.

The benefit that their broader earnings see remains to be known since their additional corporate-level sales and general administration expenses are yet to be disclosed. Although theoretically, there should be a strong positive correlation with their EBITDA, distributable cash flow, and, most importantly, in my view, operating cash flow seeing boosts of similar magnitudes. If this were to flow through to the latter, their underlying operating cash flow excluding working capital movements for the first nine months of 2021 would have been $96.9m, thereby representing an increase of 46.35% over their result of $66.2m.

Despite marking a massive improvement, even if their capital expenditure remained at $32.4m, their free cash flow of $64.5m would barely cover their distribution payments of $59.7m, although realistically, acquiring more assets should result in more capital expenditure. This means that their distribution coverage will barely be adequate at best and thus have little to no margin of safety and whilst a help, risks will still persist given their subsequently discussed financial position.

The other caveat to consider is the gross margin driving these gross profits, which as previously mentioned were 10.98% and 21.87% during 2020 for their respective existing operations and newly acquired 7-Eleven assets. Since they are essentially acquiring comparable fuel retailing assets to their existing operations, it seems rather odd that the gross margins for their new 7-Eleven assets could be slightly more than double that of their existing operations on a sustainable basis. If reviewing one of their closest United States listed competitors, Sunoco (SUN), they also saw a gross margin of 9.86% during 2020, as the table included below displays.

Source: Sunoco 2020 10-K.

It can be seen that during 2020 for $10.71b of revenue, their cost of sales was $9.654b and thus leaves a gross margin of 9.86% that is broadly on par with CrossAmerica Partners and thus half that of their 7-Eleven pro forma earnings. This leaves open the possibility that once integrating their 7-Eleven assets, the actual boost that their gross profit and thus broader financial performance sees could be only half as estimated, thereby further increasing the risks of their distribution coverage remaining very weak.

Source: Author.

Following their 7-Eleven acquisition, their capital structure has seen its net debt surge by a massive 50.60% or $267.9m since the end of 2020 to now reach $797.3m, which broadly matches the potential boost from their pro forma earnings. Even if they somehow manage to avoid incurring any additional capital expenditure following the acquisition and thus produce excess free cash flow after distribution payments, it would barely see their debt trickle lower given the previously discussed lacking margin of safety.

Source: Author.

Unsurprisingly, their leverage ratios all increased dramatically following their net debt surging following their acquisition, although thankfully these will begin falling significantly in the coming quarters as their new earnings flow through to their financial statements. Since their net debt has increased by a comparable extent as their pro forma earnings indicate, logically this acquisition should see their leverage approximately unchanged at best and thus may actually rise if their gross profit is not as strong as their pro forma earnings indicate. This means that their net debt-to-EBITDA will likely remain above 5.00 as it was at the end of 2020, which sees their leverage remaining in the very high territory and given their previously mentioned minimal prospects to reduce net debt and thus deleverage, this appears set to remain unless their distributions are reduced.

Source: Author.

Whilst their continuous very high leverage has never been ideal when conducting the previous analysis the most immediate threat to their distributions was stemming from their liquidity, in particular, their covenant leverage ratio of their credit facility. At the time, this was sitting at 4.60 and thus only slightly below its limit of 4.75 and thus as discussed in my previously linked article, it left no margin of safety and choked their liquidity. Thankfully, they have now been given relief from this covenant throughout 2022 to facilitate the 7-Eleven acquisition, as per the commentary from management included below.

"We also amended our pre-existing CAPL credit agreement as of July 28, 2021. The amendment increased our maximum leverage ratio under this facility through 2022 to provide us with financial flexibility to better manage our ongoing acquisition and integration of assets from 7-Eleven."

- CrossAmerica Partners Q3 2021 Conference Call.

Even though this provides relief and decreases the risks of an imminent distribution reduction, given their respective current and cash ratios of 0.57 and 0.04, their liquidity sadly remains weak and thus cements the continued structural issues with their distributions. On another interesting note, even their new blended aggregate leverage ratio is 5.20 and thus above their former limit of 4.75, despite taking into account the pro forma earnings of their new 7-Eleven assets, as per the commentary from management included below.

"As of September 30 2021, if we were to calculate a leverage ratio for the organization overall, as defined in our credit agreements, taking into account our total debt levels, and the benefit of the pro forma impact of our newly acquired assets, our blended aggregate leverage ratio would be around 5.2 times."

- CrossAmerica Partners Q3 2021 Conference Call (previously linked).

Despite only being very early days, this tends to indicate that their net debt has increased materially more than their earnings, thereby pushing their blended aggregate leverage ratio higher. Whether this decreases following the coming quarters as management subsequently stated will largely depend upon whether they begin producing excess free cash flow after distribution payments but as previously discussed, this would be very slow at best. At least one positive aspect remains that their debt maturity profile does not see any material maturities until 2024, thereby providing a degree of breathing room, as the table included below displays.

Source: CrossAmerica Partners Q3 2021 10-Q (previously linked).

Conclusion

If the gross profits from their new 7-Eleven assets match their pro forma earnings, their distribution coverage may reach adequate levels but this also requires seeing essentially no new capital expenditure, which is unlikely. Even if this somehow transpires, their structural issues of very high leverage with little ability to deleverage and weak liquidity remain, thereby making the risks of a distribution reduction persist. Despite sounding bearish, I nevertheless believe that upgrading my rating to neutral from bearish is now appropriate whilst adopting a wait-and-see approach to see how this large acquisition transpires.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from CrossAmerica Partners' SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.