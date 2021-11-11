anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

Seeking Alpha runs a blog platform, which is underexposed compared to the primary site. I often sift through the blogs looking for new ideas and things I might have otherwise missed. Below are some of what I believe are the best recent ideas. As always, there is a wide variety in business type and in market capitalization. That is one of my favorite things about the blog platform - the ideas presented have an extremely wide range. Today's companies range from fertilizer to fintech.

CF Industries

Author kocianresearch.com highlights fertilizer producer CF Industries (NYSE:CF) in this piece entitled, "Two Fat Years Are Coming for CF Industries." While the author acknowledges that forecasting natural gas prices and fertilizer prices is extremely difficult, the author notes that there are a number of tailwinds for the business. China has tamped down on its fertilizer exports, and as nitrogen fertilizer in China is largely produced with coal (rather than the natural gas common elsewhere), further restrictions based on air quality initiatives are possible. But the biggest factor affecting fertilizer prices is probably natural gas prices in Europe. Because Western Europe imports most of its natural gas (from Russia and North Africa by pipeline and from elsewhere via LNG), gas prices there are volatile and higher than North America. This year they are so high that fertilizer production is uneconomic, which reduces supply. While that may not be a permanent situation, it is likely that US gas prices will remain below those in Europe given the supply-demand dynamic for European gas. The author notes that the uncertainty surrounding all of this has kept the company's EV/forward EBITDA multiple lower than it has been, and thus makes it a potential value buy.

NerdWallet

The personal finance/fintech company NerdWallet (NRDS) is the subject of this piece by author Oleg Spilka. The author describes their business model, noting that their origins are simple, as a comparison site for people looking to sign up for a new credit card. That has the advantage of being a very competitive business, and so it is one where the company is able to earn significant commissions from referring new business to credit card issuers. The author also notes that they have been expanding both revenues and monthly users at a rapid clip. That hasn't come with profitability in recent quarters, and the IPO proceeds will be used, in part, to repay all of their outstanding promissory notes. The author notes that the advisory platform has potentially significant value in a space populated by a significant number of challenger banks - as a potential "trusted resource" for consumers, NerdWallet may be able to earn significant commissions from the other players in the space.

Telenet

Author Chantal Capital covers Telenet (OTCPK:TLGHF) (OTCPK:TLGHY) in this piece, with a special focus on their recent earnings report. The company is a converged telecom/cable company in Belgium, where it has a leading position. The author notes that while their most recent quarter didn't meet the market's expectations, that the previous year's quarter was a very strong comparable and that there was other positive news. Specifically, a buyback was announced, which the author notes will actually benefit from the new lower share price. The dividend was also affirmed, and they announced a joint venture to build a fiber to the home network, which the author thinks they can do on a relatively capital light basis. They also announced a strategic review of their tower assets - which given the state of interest rates in Europe and the huge amount of capital chasing infrastructure assets should be extremely saleable at a very good price. The author notes that given the Liberty/John Malone DNA here we can expect capital allocation decisions to be well thought out, which is important for something with this many moving parts.

Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration (OTCQX:AMXEF) is the subject of this article by author StocksYouShouldWatch. The Canadian junior gold miner has announced some high-grade drill results on its gold project in Quebec, Canada. The author notes that the project has a very promising location geographically speaking. It has year-round road access and is located close to a town - that lowers costs and allows them to work year-round. It also would lower the cost of eventually developing a mine. Because the project is located close to previous existing mines there is also other infrastructure in the area (i.e., smelters) which would also help with the cost of eventually putting the deposit into production. That has the potential to magnify exploration success - as even smaller deposit could become an economic mine. The author notes they have 14,200 samples currently undergoing the assay process, so there is also the potential for significant news flow as a catalyst in the near term. The author compares them to New Found Gold (NFGC), which has a similar type deposit but trades for five times the market capitalization, suggesting that this could have room to expand its valuation considerably.

Conclusion

While the ideas selected are dramatically different in size and scope, I think they are all worth reading. The substantial variety is certain to be mind-expanding, and I think they have the potential to be wallet-expanding as well. There is an interesting variety - from fertilizer to telecommunications and from gold mining to fintech, and businesses located in the USA, Canada, and Belgium. This variety is one of the biggest things I like about Seeking Alpha's blogs platform, as there is always something new to discover.