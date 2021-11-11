AsiaVision/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Marqeta (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:MQ) reported a strong third quarter, its second earnings report as a public company, proving that its growth isn't reliant solely on Square and the growth of Cash App. Heading into the report, analysts were concerned about Marqeta's reliance on Cash App which grew by 34% YoY in Q3, compared to 87% the prior quarter. However, Marqeta's platform supports new innovative payments, while serving many fast-growing tech innovators whether it be DoorDash or Affirm. Marqeta's customers are growing rapidly and as Marqeta grows alongside its customers, Marqeta benefits by processing more transactions. Non-top 5 customers' revenue contribution grew by 220% YoY and this represents the opportunity for Marqeta to generate substantial Square-like revenue from its other customers as they grow at scale with Marqeta's platform.

Background

Since the start of the third quarter, Marqeta's announced new partnerships, which I will highlight below. In addition, its customers are growing rapidly with exciting product launches ahead, such as Affirm's Debit+ Card, which will create huge tailwinds for both Affirm and Marqeta. Marqeta continues to demonstrate that its platform is the crucial infrastructure behind FinTech trends such as BNPL as well as future innovative applications like decentralized finance or smart contracts. The BNPL market is expected to increase by 274% through 2026, and Marqeta's BNPL revenue grew by over 300% YoY in Q3.

Recent Highlights and Partnerships

Q4 Announcements (So Far)

Bill.com is a leading cloud-based software provider that simplifies back-office financial operations for small and midsized businesses. Bill.com recently announced a partnership with Marqeta to enable its customers to process payments across their suppliers and accounts with single-use virtual cards. Marqeta's platform helps them speed up and better manage the flow of money.

Amount is one of the fastest-growing start-ups having reached unicorn status in only 16 months. Amount recently announced its partnership with Marqeta to issue a virtual card and help banks originate loans to enter the BNPL space.

Uber Freight recently partnered with Marqeta and Branch for faster payments and a rewards program. Marqeta's served as the global card issuer for Uber since November of 2020.

Q3 Announcements

Figure Pay partners with Marqeta for digital banking and BNPL solutions. Figure Pay is an intriguing partnership because it's built on the Provenance Blockchain. The Provenance Blockchain is an "Open-source ecosystem for developing and deploying blockchain-based DeFi apps." "Figure Pay's combination of digital money management with buy now, pay later functionality, is a forward-thinking application of this technology. We're looking forward to seeing this modern, flexible user experience come to life." - Darren Mowry



This is an existing partnership, and we'll see that Marqeta's platform works well with digital currencies as other Marqeta customers like Affirm look to get into the space. Marqeta's clearly established that it's a gateway to launch crypto products with fiat currencies (i.e., the Coinbase Card).

Zip officially announced its partnership with Marqeta in September and Zip's been using Marqeta for at least the last year. Zip is an Australian BNPL and acquired QuadPay in the Summer of 2020, an American BNPL. Zip reported GPV up 179% year-over-year for Q2 of 2021 while Marqeta's BNPL revenue was up over 350% in Q2.

Payfare partnered with Marqeta to expand its platform across the gig economy. Marqeta's card issuing platform is "certified to operate" in 36 countries and enables Payfare to easily expand to international markets to power instant payments to fuel its growth.

M1 Finance launched the first card product powered by Marqeta and Deserve. Marqeta and Deserve partnered in February of 2021 to offer a modern credit card as a service platform to combine the operating capabilities of Marqeta's platform with Deserve. More on the partnership can be found in the video below.

Through our partnership, we hope to deliver what our customers need most - the ability to design and launch credit products that can meet the needs of their unique audience with the ability to create embedded, brand-centric experiences. And when user preferences and shopping habits change, customers can leverage our API-first platform to iterate and test new propositions to keep their top-of-wallet status." - Delivering modern, embedded credit card experiences with Deserve

Synctera partnered with Marqeta along with Mastercard to enable fintech companies to take advantage of the advanced capabilities of Marqeta's platform.

Marqeta is a part of the Plaid payment ecosystem, which Plaid recently announced and incorporates nearly 50 payment, tech, and BaaS platforms. Plaid is a crucial component in enabling account-to-account payments and is a consumer-facing gateway that connects to bank accounts, usually, to FinTech apps. This ecosystem is an opportunity for Plaid to improve digital financial interactions and based on Plaid's partnerships with Affirm and Square, the data it collects from consumers works well with the underlying operating system, which is powered by Marqeta. Marqeta will look to capitalize on the friendly nature of its platform which simply integrates with other solutions (like Plaid) thanks to Marqeta's open APIs. Marqeta will look to take advantage of its role in this ecosystem and attract new fintech and embedded finance customers to its platform.

Strength in Current Customers

In addition to these recent announcements, Marqeta's pre-existing customers are firing on all cylinders. This quarter's revenue beat proved that Marqeta grows with its customers.

Productify, a Marqeta customer, raised $16M in capital and announced its growth of 119% month-over-month since July.

Branch is another private fintech that's partnered with Marqeta and saw revenue grow by over 300% in 2020 while it saw a 700% increase in enterprise customers using the platform.

The image below is from Marqeta's case study on its partnership with Ramp. Ramp is one of the fastest-growing fintechs and Ramp is dependent on Marqeta for its card-issuing capabilities.

Ramp launched its first launched its corporate card in late 2019 and since the beginning of 2021, Ramp's seen the number of cardholders on its platform 5x. More than 2,000 businesses are using Ramp as their "primary management solution", while card volume tripled from April to September. As a result, Ramp's transaction processing volume is up over 1,000% YoY and Marqeta's platform is crucial to enabling Ramp to grow at scale.

These companies that Marqeta powers are growing rapidly and leverage different parts of the Marqeta platform to offer digital payment solutions, whether Just-In-Time funding or integrating with digital payments mechanisms such as blockchain technologies. Marqeta's platform is part of the foundational infrastructure for its customers to integrate more efficient and effective payment mechanisms while employing the data present at a transaction.

Over the long-term, these smaller companies' contribution to Marqeta's revenue will increase while companies such as Affirm, Klarna, and Coinbase will act as Marqeta's significant revenue drivers over the next 12 months.

Max Levchin of Affirm's Conversation With Bloomberg

At the 18-minute mark of this interview with Max Levchin, he was asked about the single biggest innovation that will change the future of finance in the next year or so, and his response was Affirm Debit+.

I have not been excited more about a product like this in my life, but it feels obnoxious to point a finger at our own product... I am very bullish on Debit Card+; I think that should be on the record." - Max Levchin

I am also very excited for the launch of Affirm's Debit+ as this will be a huge revenue driver for Marqeta and Affirm. This card will extend Affirm's solutions directly to one's physical and mobile wallet, both of which are enabled by Marqeta!

This card will be a gamechanger for Affirm because its BNPL solutions will now be accepted almost anywhere that Visa is accepted. This will introduce a whole new element to the utility which Affirm's BNPL solution can be used and accepted.

Financial Analysis

$134-139 M (38% YoY) for Q3

Adjusted EBITDA $(10) - $(7) million

Marqeta's total processing volume was $27.6B, a 60% YoY increase. This remains a small as a fraction of Marqeta's potential opportunity

Square accounted for 68% of revenue in Q3 of 2021 compared to 72% in Q3 of 2020

Marqeta reported $131.5 million in revenue for Q3 beating its guidance of $116.5 million. Marqeta grew at 56% YoY, which reflects management's guidance from the Q2 earnings call. In Q2, Marqeta's revenue grew by 76% YoY and management acknowledged some growth was due to the tax filing deadline being extended, which would eat into Q3 revenues. Management remained adamant that long-term YoY growth rates will remain in the ~60s YoY. Therefore, Marqeta's revenue growth in Q3 is extremely strong and a good indicator of Marqeta's long-term opportunity for sustainable revenue growth and in the mid-60s over the near term.

Moving forward, here are my estimates for Marqeta's revenue over the next 12-months. Marqeta's 4th quarter is usually its highest revenue-generating quarter, given the increased spending during the holiday season and growing BNPL trends. Therefore, I am expecting another revenue beat for Q4.

Source: Author's Estimates

Marqeta's gross profit margin was 45% for the quarter, better than the 38% it generated in Q2. Management continues to guide for long-term gross profit margins between 40%-45%. Marqeta's core business isn't cash-intensive and it currently has $1.2 billion in cash. Marqeta is well-positioned to generate 20%-22.5% free cash flow margins.

Source: Author's Estimates

Updated Marqeta Valuation

Assumptions:

2021E revenue [A] (conservative estimate) $697.5 million Potential Free Cash Flow Margin [B] 22.5% Average fully-diluted shares outstanding [C] ~550 million Free cash flow per share [ D = (A * B) / C ] $0.285 Free cash flow per share growth rate (conservative estimate) 32.5% Terminal growth rate 3% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Results:

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Marqeta is worth ~$40 per share today, meaning it's 28% undervalued at $29.

To determine the expected returns for Marqeta over the next 10 years, our model calculates a projected FCF per share value in year 10 and multiplies it with an assumed price to FCF multiple (35x here), thereby generating a 2031 price target. Using this price target, the model generates an expected CAGR return for a ten-year investment.

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Based on our model, an investment today in MQ should generate ~20% annual returns over the next 10 years. Therefore, I label Marqeta a buy after an extremely strong quarter.

Conclusion

Marqeta is crucial to enabling its customers to deliver the utility of their products in any payment environment, while also providing them with the tools they need to operate their complex business operations in such a way that they are compatible with legacy payment systems. Therefore, Marqeta is crucial to larger fintech disruptors such as Coinbase, Klarna, as well as incumbent players, like JPMorgan. As Marqeta expands internationally and grows with its customers, it's well-positioned to generate hyper revenue growth and capture more of its $45 trillion TAM.

This quarter will prove to investors that Marqeta's growth prospects are much more attractive outside of Square.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!