Investment Thesis

Toronto-based Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) released its third-quarter 2021 results on November 10, 2021.

Q3 result Snapshot

Kinross Gold reported a net loss of $44.9 million, or $0.04 per share, and adjusted net earnings of $90.2 million, or $0.07 per share, in Q3 2021. Adjusted earnings were $0.25 per share a year ago.

The results were better-than-expected. However, let's be honest here. Gold equivalent production took a big hit this quarter, with only 3,847 ounces produced at Tasiast.

This lower production at Tasiast affected gold production in 3Q21. Production was 483,060 ounces, down 10.2% sequentially. Kinross sold 478,459 ounces which increased significantly the AISC this quarter now at $1,225 per ounce.

J. Paul Rollinson, President, and CEO said in the press release:

During the third quarter, our portfolio of mines performed well and we are on track to meet our revised production and cost guidance for the year. We maintained our balance sheet strength while enhancing shareholder returns, as we initiated our share buyback program in addition to declaring our quarterly dividend.

The main takeaway is that the Tasiast mill has now re-started production with repair costs down to $35 million from an initial estimate of $50 million.

Also, the La Coipa Restart and Tasiast 24k projects remain on schedule to be completed in mid-2022 and mid-2023.

Stock performance

Kinross has underperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and Newmont corp. (NEM) on a one-year basis, mainly due to the technical issue at Tasiast mine. KGC is now down 20% on a one-year basis.

Investment Thesis

The investment thesis has not changed despite this unfortunate incident at Tasiast, and I recommend accumulating KGC slowly on any weakness and building up a medium position.

One unfortunate characteristic is that KGC is a slow-mover that generally drops on awful news and takes forever to recover. Investors who are investing in this gold miner need patience.

For this type of company, it is crucial to trade short-term LIFO your long-term position. It allows you to accumulate on downtrend and profit from any reversal while keeping a core long position that you will keep for a final payday at a much higher price target.

The gold price is going up again and is now well over $1,800 per ounce, but it is a fragile trend. The market believes that the Fed will not act against the threat of high inflation and think it is a temporary event. The FED's recent dovish comment triggered a strong positive reaction with a report of elevated inflation the past few days.

However, inflation is a significant concern and could get out of hand, forcing the Fed to act sooner, hurting the gold price in the process.

Kinross Gold - Financials History 3Q21 - The Raw Numbers

Kinross Gold 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Total Revenues in $ Million 1,131.3 1,195.1 986.5 1,000.9 862.5 Net Income in $ Million 240.7 783.3 149.5 119.3 -44.9 EBITDA $ Million 589.9 1,223.2 453.4 406.5 287.0* EPS diluted in $/share 0.19 0.62 0.12 0.09 -0.04 Operating cash flow in $ Million 544.1 681.1 279.8 388.2 269.9 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 229.0 303.2 228.1 205.4 231.0 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 315.1 377.9 51.7 182.8 38.9 Total cash $ Million 933.5 1,210.9 1,056.1 675.6 586.1 Long-term debt in $ Million 1,923 1,924 1,925 1,427 1,429 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 1,269 1,269 1,269 1,270 1,261 Quarterly Dividend $/share 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03

Data Source: Company release

* Estimated by Fun Trading

Note: Historical data from 2015 are available for subscribers only.

Gold Production Details For The Second Quarter

Total attributable gold equivalent production

Kinross Gold produced 483,060 attributable Au eq. Oz. in 3Q21, compared with 538,091 Au eq. Oz. in 2Q21.

CEO Paul Rollison said in the press release:

We are pleased to announce that the Tasiast mill has now re-started at costs below original estimates and is ramping back up. We expect that, in December, the mill will achieve sustained throughput levels comparable to the first half of the year. The mill is also on track to reach 21,000 tonnes per day throughput by the end of Q1 2022.

Paracatu and Tasiast were the weakest links in 3Q21 and, as shown in the graph below:

Note: The three mines Paracatu, Kupol, and Tasiast, account for 62.3% of the total gold equivalent production in 2Q21, and it dropped to 53.6% in 3Q21.

The chart below shows that the AISC is now $1,225 per GEO, up sequentially from $1,069 per ounce. The AISC is exceptionally high this quarter due to the lower production.

Kinross Gold: Financial Analysis

1 - Revenues were $862.5 million in 3Q21

KGC posted a loss of $44.9 million or $0.04 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021 compared to an income of $240.7 million or $0.19 per diluted share in the same quarter a year ago.

The adjusted net earnings were $90.2 million for Q3 2021.

Revenues in 3Q21 decreased 23.8% year-over-year to $862.5 million.

2 - Free Cash Flow is an estimated gain of $38.9 million in 3Q21

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

Trailing twelve-year free cash flow is $680.1 million. The company had a gain of $38.9 million in 3Q21.

The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share or a yield of 1.86%, easily covered by the free cash flow.

Note: As of November 10, 2021, Kinross had repurchased and canceled 8.6 million of its common shares for $50.0 million ($5.81) as part of its share buyback program.

3 - Net debt and liquidity - Excellent profile but deteriorating sequentially.

The net debt jumped sequentially to $843 million in Q3. The company had cash and cash equivalents of $586.1 million, with total liquidity of approximately $2.1 billion, on September 30, 2021.

Note: On July 23, 2021, the Company amended its $1,500 million revolving credit facility to extend the maturity date by approximately two years, from August 10, 2024, to July 23, 2026.

The company must focus on reducing its debt load before spending any cash on an elusive buyback program.

4 - Outlook for 2021 revised last quarter.

The company expects production (+/- 5%) of 2.1 million Au eq. Oz. in 2021.

Source: Previous Presentation

Technical Analysis and commentary

Note: the chart is adjusted for the dividend.

KGC forms an ascending/rising wedge pattern with resistance at $6.60 and support at $6.

I recommend trading short-term LIFO about 30%-40% and keeping a core long-term position for a final target at $8.

The pattern is indicative of a bearish sentiment increase despite a recent pattern breakout for gold. RSI is now close to an overbought situation at 67 which reinforces the idea of solid resistance.

However, the strong gold reversal ongoing now could help KGC to breakout temporarily.

I suggest selling about 20% of your position between $6.60 and $6.75 and waiting for a clear signal. If the gold price continues its ascending trend, KGC could breakout and reach $7.4.

If the FED shows concern about stubborn and elevated inflation, the gold price will quickly drop below $1,800 again. In this case, KGC will likely fall between $5.8 and $6, where it is reasonable to accumulate again.

Thus, watch the gold price like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated regularly to be relevant. The TA chart is updated regularly for my subscribers, who access it through my stock tracker.

