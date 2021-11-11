LifestyleVisuals/E+ via Getty Images

Lennox international (NYSE: NYSE:LII) is an important player in the global market for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) products. The US market is the most important for the company, representing 87% of sales. With regards to business segments, Lennox operates in three different sectors: Residential heating and cooling, Commercial heating and cooling and refrigeration.

The stock has enjoyed a strong upward trend over the last few years, albeit underperforming the S&P500. On a five-years horizon the stock has advanced by 110% (S&P500 at 114%) and year-to-date by 15% (against 25.6%).

However, the stock has posted a 11% decline over the last 6 months as investors discounted that higher inflationary pressures and mounting supply-chain disruptions would have taken their toll on company results. Q3 results published on October 25 confirmed investors' concerns. Both revenue and net income came out lower than consensus estimate, with revenue almost unchanged compared to the same period 1 year ago and net income down 4%.

During the conference call with equity analysts, the Lennox CEO Todd Bluedorn explained that supply chain disruptions had a USD75 million negative impact on revenue and USD25 million negative impact on operating income. Bluedorn projected a similar impact in Q4, albeit signaling that Q3 should represent the lowest point of the crisis.

The company also adjusted the 2021 guidance to consider weaker than expected Q3 results: it revised revenue growth from 12-16% to 13-15% and EPS from USD12.10-USD12.70 to USD12.10-USD12.30.

Investment thesis

We expect Lennox international to get through Q3 supply chain problem in 2022 and to benefit of the expected positive trend of the housing market over the next few years. The market research and consulting company Grand View Research has recently forecasted that the HVAC market would expand at a 5.9% CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

In our projections, we have penciled in revenue growing at 3.9% CAGR over the period 2021-2025, slightly higher than the 3.2% CAGR posted in the period 2016-2021. We see an acceleration compared to the previous five years as an increase in house construction seems inevitable to close the gap between supply and demand. According to a report prepared by Realtor, in the U.S. there are 5.4 million less houses than needed as over the last few years the pace of new single house built in the period 2012 to June 2021 (7 million) has been lower than the number of new households.

The strong revenue growth could sustain an improvement of operating margin in the period 2021 –2025, with operating margin growing at 5% CAGR and operating margin rising from 12.8% in 2019 (a pre-Covid-19 world) to 15.9% in 2025. Net income should rise at 8.0% CAGR.

We considered different elements in our analysis, with mixed results. Our DCF model indicates that the stock could be worth USD251/share, with a 18% downside potential. The Ebit/EV ratio trend confirms that Lennox is overvalued at current level as the company’s results are lower than WACC.

While the multiple analysis depicts a more favorable picture, we think that it is the consequence of the stock becoming increasingly more overvalued over the last few years. Finally, we considered the Piotroski score, a non-subjective methodology to analyze the strength of a company, which gave a rosy indication.

In conclusion, we came up with a neutral stance, and we think that the current stock price already discounts the company growth perspectives.

In the short-term we do not exclude a rebound as the pessimism around the stock is extremely high, with no equity analyst is recommending buying it. However, we do not think that it could overperform the broader market in the foreseeable future starting from current valuation.

Valuation

We value Lennox international using both a DCF model and a multiple analysis.

We constructed a DCF model using the following assumptions.

EBIT growing at 5% CAGR in the period 2020/2025.

Average capex of 2.1% of revenue per year in the period 2021-2025, in line with last few years average.

WACC of 7.8%, reflecting the 91% equity/9% net debt capital structure.

A perpetual growth rate of 2.5% as we think that population growth in the medium term will continue sustaining an expansion of the housing market.

It returns a USD251/share target price, with a 18% downside potential.

A multiple analysis is more reassuring. The stock is trading now at a ‘22 expected P/E ratio of 22.2x, slightly below the last 10 years average of 25.6. The projected EPS expansion over the next few years should favor a further decline of the P/E ratio. According to our estimates, it should decline to 17x by 2025-end, the lower level for the period 2011-2025.

At a target P/E of 25.6x, in 2025 the stock would trade at USD460/share, with an 8.3% CAGR from current quotation.

However, we think that last 10-years P/E average is the result of the stock becoming increasingly more overvalued. At a more sustainable 20x P/E ratio, the stock would trade at USD360/share in 2025, with a more moderate 3.3% CAGR. A value that should confirm a neutral stance.

The projected dividend yield is in line with the last 10 years average both in 2021 and 2022. Lennox is not a stock on the radar screen of investors looking for an attractive dividend yield and we do not expect the situation to change anytime soon.

The view from the "Street"

Equity analysts working at major Wall Street firms are often criticized for being overly optimistic on the companies they follow. However, it is not the case for Lennox. No analyst is recommending buying the stock now while six analysts have a negative view and the majority (12 analysts) have a neutral view.

The strong rally posted over the last few years is the main reason for the analysts’ cautious stance. Indeed, the latest analyst with a bullish downgraded the stock to neutral in July, when it was at the all-time high of USD354/share. Moreover, a downward revision of EPS estimate look possible should supply chain problem persisting for longer than previously projected.

The consensus target price is USD309/share, in line with the current stock price and the analysts’ cautious stance.

Source: seekingalpha.com

In this scenario, we do not see room for relevant changes of analyst view in the short-term.

Piotroski score

We also assess the company strength using the Piotroski score. The score is calculated on nine criteria that consider company's profitability, leverage, and operational efficiency. Every criterion, if met, gives one point to the company. A total score between seven and nine is an indication of a strong company while a score between one and three is a sign of weakness.

The score is a non-subjective analysis of the strength of a company.

According to our calculation, the stock has a Piotroski score of eight. It is an elevated level (a score between 7 and 9 is a BUY signal), which we think is in line with the company balance sheet solidity.

A further element to consider is the EBIT/EV ratio trend ad it gives us information on the company ability to fairly compensate shareholders and bondholders.

The ratio has constantly declined over the last 10 years, due to strong stock price appreciation. Having touched a low of 4.2% in 2020, we expect to rise over the next five years as company’s operating margin will continue to expand. However, even if we estimate a steady improvement of the ratio over the next few years, it should remain below the company's WACC for all the period under observation. In this scenario, company’s return would not be enough to justify investing in Lennox.

Conclusion

Lennox International should benefit over the next few years of the positive trend of the housing sector. However, despite the recent market correction, we think that current stock price already discounts the growth perspective. Our fair valuation of the company is lower than current stock price and we do not see any major positive catalyst in the short-term. For this reason, we think that Lennox could underperform the broader market in the foreseeable future.