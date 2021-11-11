Davel5957/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

When it comes to writing about the banking landscape, I find that most of my followers can easily differentiate between the large super-regional banks relative to their smaller community bank peers. Even going a step further, its rather self-evident that banks are dependent on their local economy for continued growth. However, when it comes to the type of lending, I find it takes rather meticulous investors to clearly articulate the future growth trajectory of the bank.

With all that being said, when I first wrote about Grand Rapids, Michigan, based Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP), I did so under the guise that its core expense base remained too high to support profitability improvement while growth looked rather limited. When looking back, while the stock has outperformed the market, its financial backdrop has only modest improvement over the last few months. While I still have a neutral stance on the shares, I do find the potential for growth to have improved modestly. However, when you round it all out, I believe the stock is already pricing in the modest lift in future profitability potential.

While I would not consider this a clear short-thesis, I do find the stock to be pricing in near-perfect financial results. While it is very much in the realm of possibility, I see limited continued upside relative to some more modestly priced community bank peers.

In terms of valuation, as one can see from the chart below, IBCP currently trades for 1.5x price to tangible book value per share. The last time I wrote about the stock it was trading for 1.35x per share. Given the fairly strong performance over the last five months (since the last article) relative to the broader stock market (+14.6% vs +4.7%, respectively), I would not consider today’s price to be a strong investment opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Recent Results Drive Future Expectations

When I was digging into the third quarter results, I found that IBCP reported earnings per share of $0.73. However, after backing out the non-core items, like the benefit from changes in the mortgage servicing valuation and expenses tied to a data processing conversion, the I come up with a core earnings per share of $0.70.

In fact, the strong annualized core loan growth of 22% was a clear highlight of the third quarter. When I put pencil to paper, I calculated that the reported third quarter net interest margin expanded 14 basis points to 3.17%.

However, I think the third quarter results were a bit of a mixed bag of both positive and negative trends. When I back out the PPP related upside, I think the core margin exhibited signs of stabilization (which is good), but when looking to the future I only see a limited amount of additional room for further deposit cost reductions, limiting continued improvement potential.

When it comes to the future margin, throughout 2022 the already limited effects of PPP are likely to dissipate further. In fact, I am modeling a 2.90% margin going forward. Which is partially caused by incremental pressure on commercial loan yields. Finally, while the third quarter had clear signs of strong growth, I did not get the sense that future loan growth is likely to exceed mid-single-digits going forward. While the reported loan balance is likely to see continued pressure from PPP forgiveness, core loan growth is improving modestly.

When working your way down the income statement, one can see that the elevated compensation expenses from new hires and elevated overtime pushed operating expenses up almost $3 million (from second quarter levels) to $34 million. While I do think it makes sense to exclude $275k of data conversion expenses from the “core” expense level, it remains clear that expenses are elevated.

However, from the third quarter call management indicated some of the recent increase should subside near-term before trending back to a $32-$33 million quarterly run rate over time. While I remain skeptical that this level is possible with continued balance sheet growth, I believe it is part of the reason why the stock improved recently.

When it comes to the balance space, it's hard to see a material downside in the stock unless there is a clear credit problem. Even though its expense base is elevated, even if it doesn’t work lower, I think the balance sheet size will catch up and it should see modest profitability improvement over time. Put a little more plainly, it's hard to see expenses work lower, but it is clear that recent hires are continuing to add to overall growth.

Finally, in terms of its credit profile, the credit reserve (relative to loans) decreased to 1.68% (from 1.74%) linked quarter as IBCP continued to see small provision recaptures. While I believe nominal provisioning is likely to resume in 2022, I would acknowledge this could be the source of more earnings upside should provision recaptures continue.

Concluding Thoughts

From a very fundamental lending and deposit gathering operations, I think IBCP is a very simple operation. In fact, when it comes to the banking landscape, complexity can often times cause problems.

With that as a backdrop, I believe IBCP is a bank that should be purchased when opportunistic valuations present themselves. Since this bank doesn’t not see massive earnings upside due to its limited operating leverage, a well-timed entry point (relative to its valuation) is prerequisite for outperformance.