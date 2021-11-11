Sunshine Seeds/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We're more than halfway through the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) and the most recent company to report its results is Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI). The company posted solid Q3 performance, with attributable quarterly production of ~606,000 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs], translating to a 9% increase year-over-year and an 8% jump sequentially. The higher production was driven by a strong quarter from South Deep, another strong quarter from Tarkwa, and a nice recovery in production from Cerro Corona. However, at nearly ~11x FY2022 earnings estimates, I don't see a meaningful margin of safety here at US$10.60. In fact, if Gold Fields rallies above US$11.90 before year-end, I would view this as an opportunity to book some profits.

Gold Fields released its Q3 results this week, reporting quarterly production of ~606,000 GEOs at all-in sustaining costs of $1,016/oz. This translated to a 9% increase in production vs. Q3 2020 levels and a sharp jump in production on a sequential basis. However, costs were much higher in the period, with all-in sustaining costs [AISC] coming in at $1,016/oz, coming in only slightly below the current industry average (~$1,060/oz). This was partially due to much higher costs at the Asanko Gold Mine JV, Agnew, and Gruyere. While all-in costs soared to $1,263/oz in the quarter and might alarm investors, it's important to note that this was directly related to higher capital spending for the massive Salares Norte Project in Chile.

Gold Fields noted that Salares Norte construction is no longer tracking ahead of schedule as it was as of March, and instead, has fallen behind schedule as of quarter-end. The culprit is COVID-19 constraints and severe winter weather in early Q3 in Chile. Due to construction falling behind, the project is unlikely to reach 65% completion by year-end, tracking about 300 basis points behind estimates (62%). However, the company is confident that it can pour its first gold by Q1 2023 and made clear that shipping constraints shouldn't be an issue, with 95% of imported components having already arrived in the country. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below.

As shown in the chart below, it was a solid quarter across the board for Gold Fields, with several operations seeing higher production on a sequential basis. The stand-out performer was South Deep, which produced ~88,200 ounces in the quarter, up 30% on a sequential basis. Higher grades drove the better performance in Q3. This contributed to much lower all-in sustaining costs in the period, with AISC dropping to $1,155/oz vs. $1,350/oz in Q2. Meanwhile, at Tarkwa, the asset had another very solid quarter, with quarterly production of ~135,700 ounces, up 1% sequentially. All-in sustaining costs improved at Tarkwa as well ($1,091/oz vs. $1,216/oz) driven by higher gold sales and lower capital expenditures.

Moving over to Cerro Corona in Peru, it was also a much better quarter, with the asset producing ~69,400 GEOs, a significant improvement from ~52,900 GEOs in Q2 and ~46,400 GEOs in Q1. The higher production was driven by higher copper and gold grades as well as higher recoveries, with better metallurgical conditions. This increase in metals sales helped to drive AISC down to more respectable levels at $805/oz, despite higher sustaining capital in the period. Notably, unplanned COVID-19 costs are trending in the right direction, down from $3.2 million in Q2 to $2.8 million in Q3. Also, while mining companies in Peru still aren't out of the woods, it does look like we're less likely to see significant policy changes from the new President, Pedro Castillo, with the company recently replacing his previous far-left Prime Minister, Guido Bellido.

However, while most of Gold Fields' larger operations performed well, it wasn't a great quarter for its Asanko JV, where costs climbed sharply. The lower attributable production (~22,300 vs. ~22,700) was related to lower gold recoveries from Cobra, which has a higher carbon content. The good news is that waste stripping is nearing completion at Akwasiso Cut 3, which should lead to higher grades in Q4. During Q3, all-in sustaining costs at the Asanko JV came in at extremely high levels of $1,598/oz, with all-in costs of $1,697/oz. Meanwhile, at Agnew in Australia, costs were relatively high at $1,214/oz due to lower gold sales related to fewer tonnes processed at 5% lower grades.

The good news is that while Gold Fields did see much higher costs at Agnew and the Asanko JV, the larger operations picked up the slack, and all-in sustaining costs came in at very respectable levels given inflationary pressures sector-wide. The big news for Gold Fields, though, is that Salares Norte remains on track to begin commercial production before the end of 2023, with a first gold pour expected in Q1 of 2023. As the chart below shows, this will lead to a dramatic improvement in costs, and a sharp increase in GEO production, with Salares projected to operate at costs below $650/oz. This should pull down Gold Fields' consolidated AISC, with the possibility for sub $925/oz AISC in FY2024, moving Gold Fields from a relatively average cost producer to a low-cost producer relative to the industry average.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Finally, Gold Fields noted that COVID-19 vaccinations are trending in the right direction, with 72% of the workforce having received at least one vaccination and 50% being fully vaccinated. This should help reduce absenteeism and improve workforce productivity as the company heads into 2022, with Gold Fields still spending a significant amount on COVID-19 related initiatives and interventions ($16.8 million year-to-date). Combined with inflationary pressures that we're seeing sector-wide, this is an added weight on costs for the time being. The good news is that, unlike inflationary pressures which are affecting consumables, materials, and fuel costs sector-wide, COVID-19 costs should start to trend materially lower beginning in 2022.

So, is the Stock a Buy?

Based on what I believe to be a fair earnings multiple of 12 and FY2022 annual EPS estimates of $1.00, I see a fair value for Gold Fields of US$12.00. This translates to a nearly 15% upside from current levels, and these FY2022 annual EPS estimates could end up being conservative if the gold price can reclaim the $1,950/oz level next year. However, to bake in a margin of safety, I generally prefer at least a 30% discount to fair value for Tier-2 jurisdiction producers. So, while Gold Fields does have upside to its conservative fair value (US$12.00), the stock is no longer in a low-risk buy zone at US$10.60 per share.

For Gold Fields to fall back into a low-risk buy zone, it would need to decline below US$8.40 per share, where I highlighted the stock as a buy recently. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher, but when it comes to producers with costs in line with the industry average in less favorable jurisdictions, I have no interest in paying up or chasing them. Instead, I prefer to buy when they're being thrown away and trading at a deep discount to fair value. So, while Gold Fields could certainly go higher, I think there is much better value elsewhere in the sector currently in more beaten-up names in safer jurisdictions.

If we look at the technical picture, this corroborates the view that Gold Fields is no longer in a low-risk buy zone, with the stock currently sitting in the middle of its 12-month trading range. As shown above, Gold Fields has strong support at US$8.35 - US$8.65 and strong resistance at US$13.00 - US$13.15. With the stock currently sitting near US$10.60, the stock is in the middle of this trading range, sporting a balanced reward to risk ratio. This is because the stock has US$2.55 in upside to resistance and US$2.25 in downside to support. Generally, I prefer a minimum 4 to 1 reward/risk ratio for Tier-2 producers, meaning that Gold Fields would need to fall below US$9.00 to become attractive, at a bare minimum. In summary, while Gold Fields is a decent growth story, I don't see this as the time to rush in and buy the stock.

Gold Fields has had a solid year thus far, and the company is set to benefit from higher margins beginning in FY2024, with a full year of contribution from Salares Norte once it heads into commercial production. However, with a significant portion of production from Tier-3 jurisdictions (South Africa, West Africa, Peru) and industry average costs for the time being, I don't see any reason to chase the stock here at US$10.60. In fact, if we were to see Gold Fields rally above US$11.90 before year-end, I would view this as an opportunity to book some profits.