Edwin Tan/E+ via Getty Images

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate and first shared with Marketplace readers on 11/10/2021.)

REITs have been big winners over the past year as concerns around the pandemic have greatly eased. This recovery has been largely led by retail-focused REITs in the shopping center, premium mall, and net lease sectors as customer foot traffic has more or less normalized to pre-pandemic levels.

This is underscored by research from Hoya Capital Real Estate, in which they noted the following regarding premium mall REITs in a report this month:

“Post-pandemic economic reopening - underscored by a historically strong year for retail sales - and improving rent collection rates have given investors some reason for optimism recently as the sector reported collection rates improving to nearly 96% in Q3, up from the lows last year around 50%. Each of these mall REITs also reported that traffic levels are essentially back to the 2019 baseline despite concerns that the "fourth wave" of COVID would derail the hard-fought progress.” – Hoya Capital Real Estate

One REIT sector whose performance has lagged that of the broader REIT index, however, is healthcare segment. This brings me to Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), whose share price performance has lagged that of the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), and that of diversified healthcare REIT Ventas (VTR) while staying ahead of Omega Healthcare (OHI), which is contending with rent collection issues with a couple of tenants.

MPW still trades well below its pre-pandemic level, and in this article, I highlight what makes it a solid income Buy at present, so let’s get started.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Treat Your Income Woes With MPW

Medical Properties Trust was founded nearly two decades ago and is the second-largest non-government owner of hospital facilities worldwide. At present, it owns 440 facilities and 46K licensed beds in nine countries across four continents. MPW has considerably grown its presence in Europe in recent years, where it finds attractive cap rates and low cost of debt financing.

As seen below, MPW’s European property count is now nearly as high as that of the U.S., and MPW recently expanded its presence to South America with 3 properties in Colombia.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

MPW continues to demonstrate solid fundamentals, with Normalized FFO/share growing by 7.3% YoY to $0.44 in the third quarter. This was driven by healthy tenant metrics, with hospital tenants uniformly reporting continued strong operating and financial performance.

This also was driven in part by sound financing moves, as reflected by the €500 senior unsecured notes (due in 2026) that MPW issued in Europe at the ultra-low interest rate of just 0.993%, enabling MPW to fully redeem all outstanding 4.0% senior unsecured notes due next year.

One of the perceived risks around MPW is its high exposure to Steward Healthcare. This risk is mitigated, however, by the fact that Steward recently made early elections to extend their master lease agreement for all Steward hospitals by 10 years to the year 2041. In addition, Steward has the strongest rent coverage among all of MPW’s tenants, with EBITDARM coverage at 2.5x, and is a high-quality operator, as noted by management during the recent conference call:

"I would also like to point out, Steward received recognition for ranking first in membership, tied for first in quality and earned the second highest shared savings payout of 513 participants in the CMS Medicare Shared Savings Program. As the nation's largest position-lead healthcare network and accountable care organization, Steward generated more than $68 million in total 2020 Medicare cost savings while receiving a perfect 100% quality rating amid the challenges of the COVID-19 global pandemic. All across the board, our operators continue to perform with outstanding results. In some general news, regarding operations across our various regions, our domestic operators saw volumes rebound in the first half of 2020 to 2019 numbers." - CEO of MPW

Looking forward, MPW’s Steward exposure is expected to be further reduced, as its Utah properties are being transitioned from Steward to HCA Healthcare (HCA). As seen below, Steward’s Utah presence represents 7.5% of MPW’s annual base rent and management expects the Steward exposure to be reduced to around 18% of proforma ABR post this and other near-term transactions. The new 15-year master lease on the Utah properties includes five extension options of five years each, and comes with CPI rent increases within a collared range of 2-5%.

(Source: Q3’21 10-Q)

In addition, MPW will have plenty of liquidity to fund its deal pipeline as it recently closed on a transaction with Macquarie Asset Management, with the expectation of $1.3B in proceeds to MPW, as noted in the press release below:

“MPT has entered into an agreement with MIP V, an Americas-focused $6.9 billion unlisted infrastructure fund managed by Macquarie Asset Management pursuant to which a MIP V controlled subsidiary will acquire a 50% interest in a portfolio of eight Massachusetts-based general acute care hospitals currently owned by MPT and operated by Steward. The transaction values the real estate at $1.78 billion based on a 5.6% cash cap rate, a 48% increase versus MPT’s initial cost basis in 2016, and is expected to result in up to $1.3 billion in proceeds to MPT, including new secured debt on the currently unencumbered properties. This transaction, in addition to illustrating growing demand from sophisticated institutional investors for hospital real estate, will reduce MPT’s leverage, provide an attractive cost of equity capital to fund previously announced investments, and contribute to overall portfolio diversification.” – MPW Press Release

Risks to MPW include labor inflation that many segments of the economy, including the healthcare sector, are seeing, and this could put some near-term pressure on tenant rent coverage. In addition, management expects to have proforma net debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.0x. This is a function of MPW’s acquisition strategy, and I’d like to see a run-rate leverage ratio below 6.0x over the long term.

Meanwhile, MPW pays an attractive 5.3% dividend yield that’s well covered, with a 64% payout ratio. The dividend has also grown at a respectable 4.3% five-year CAGR and comes with eight years of consecutive growth.

I see value in MPW at the current price of $21.23, with a forward P/FFO of just 11.6, based on the mid-point of management’s 2021 FFO/share guidance of $1.83. While MPW is trading more expensively than OHI (which primarily owns skilled nursing facilities) it’s far more reasonably valued than diversified healthcare REITs Ventas and Welltower (WELL), which have to contend with occupancy issues in its senior housing properties (especially in their SH operating portfolios). As seen below, MPW’s EV/EBITDA of 17x sits materially below the 23x and 30x of VTR and WELL, respectively.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Analysts have a consensus Buy rating on MPW, with an average price target of $24.15, implying a potential 19% one-year total return including dividends.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Investor Takeaway

Medical Properties Trust continues to demonstrate solid operating fundamentals and is unlocking value in its portfolio. Yet, its share price performance has lagged that of the broader REIT index and even that of its diversified REIT peers.

I see value in MPW’s focused strategy of acquiring mission-critical hospital assets and it’s built a reputation for being a REIT partner of choice for many healthcare systems. Meanwhile, MPW pays a well-covered and growing dividend yield that could satisfy the needs of retirees and income investors alike MPW is a Buy.