Investment Thesis

China is the driving force of the growth in solar production and is on track to provide a third of the extra solar capacity in 2021. Polysilicon, the key raw material sold to PV manufacturers in the solar supply chain, has seen its price more than double in the last year. Polysilicon producers, which are in essence commodity producers, have valuations closely tied to the price of the underlying commodity and production capacity increases.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) represents a compelling investment opportunity as a leading Chinese polysilicon pure play with competitive advantages in production who is poised to benefit from recent price rises in polysilicon. Crucially, they are benefiting from a Chinese premium placed on the shares of its Shanghai-listed subsidiary, as vast capital has been raised to facilitate their lofty growth plans. Down the line, increasing profitability brings the potential for the parent company to receive large dividend pay outs. The disparity in valuation multiples across exchanges should narrow overtime, making Daqo New Energy an attractive investment in the short to medium term.

Company Overview

Daqo is a cost leader in the industry; a decade ago, they created a manufacturing base in Xinjiang, one of the lowest electricity tariff areas in China. On top of this, they negotiated additional energy cost savings with local authorities and initiated several projects to optimize manufacturing processes, enabling impressive economies of scale in polysilicon production. Cash costs of $5.96/kg of polysilicon in Q3 was one of the industry's lowest and when contrasted to the current spot price of polysilicon (~$35/kg) this highlights their impressive gross margin.

Daqo is also the highest quality producer in the sector, making best-in-class mono-grade polysilicon which currently commands a pricing premium relative to the less pure, multi-grade products made by competitors. In fact, Daqo has the highest output exposure to mono-grade products vs its peers.

Figure 1: Mono-grade output exposures, 2020

Figure 2: Mono-grade pricing premium

Expansion Plans Backed By Strong Financials

Daqo's revenue growth over the last year has been astonishing as Q3 2021 figures were $585.8m, up from $125.5m in Q3 2020. This 367% revenue increase was largely driven by rising average selling prices of polysilicon, which have shot up from $20.81/kg to $27.55/kg over the last quarter. With variable costs only rising by 8.4% for the quarter, Daqo has become vastly more profitable posting a strong gross margin of 74.4%, compared to 36.1% a year ago. High operating cash flow puts the company in good stead to pay off loans and fund the capital expenditures needed for their ambitious growth plans.

Daqo's new Phase 4B project aims to take total production capacity to 123,000 tons by Q2 2022 and would place Daqo as the third-largest maker in the industry, commanding a market share of around 20%. This expansion will increase Daqo's capacity by approximately 50% within the next 6 months. Moreover, Daqo signed a 10-year contract with the local energy provider to guarantee a low and fixed price of electricity to power their expansion. This deal gives Daqo a clear competitive advantage in comparison with new market entrants.

The credibility of such plans has been boosted by the Chinese listing of Xinjiang Daqo. By taking advantage of higher valuations in China this has acted to provide substantial equity financing for the company. This capital should enable further investment in technology and automation in their production process to maintain their status as a cost leader. If Daqo can enable further economies of scale then the growth in production volume will be profitable. The outlook for the project therefore looks promising.

Supply Chain Dynamics Benefit Daqo

Looking down the solar supply chain, actual demand for polysilicon comes from the wafer producers like LONGi, whom Daqo supplies around 30,000 tons of polysilicon a year. The big players in wafer production have been expanding aggressively given unabating demand for solar energy, but over the last year this has coincided with severe shortages in polysilicon. Given current expansion schedules for these wafer producers, implied demand for polysilicon will outstretch current supply significantly this year and as well next year, according to HSBC. Tight supply in the short-medium term should therefore act to keep average selling prices high, propping up Daqo's revenues for the time being.

Recent developments in China have seen the government target certain provinces as part of their dual-control policy to curb energy consumption and intensity. This includes silicon metal control, the key ingredient used to make polysilicon. Key provinces like Yunnan, which make up around 20% of the metal's production in China, now have severe output restrictions that will eliminate 200,000 MT from Yunnan's estimated Q4 production. As a result, silicon metal prices have risen by over 300% over the last few months, but crucially for Daqo, they are able to transfer this cost inflation on to their downstream buyers.

Even with a conservative assumption that Daqo sees a fivefold increase of its total raw materials, rising polysilicon prices means they are able to pass this cost inflation down the supply chain. If their current raw material costs of $2/kg of polysilicon rise to $10/kg, the recent jump in polysilicon prices from ~$29 to $35 and rising, suggests higher input costs are almost offset. This is largely due the current pricing power over the wafer producers who have raised capacities sharply over the past few years and have low utilization rates.

Competitive Analysis

When observing the competitive landscape, Daqo looks to hold a commanding position in the industry. In this shortage scenario, elevated polysilicon prices should benefit Daqo more than its competitors, since the entirety of its revenues are based on polysilicon sales. Unlike its rivals who have delved into wafer and cell and module production, Tongwei and GCL-Poly to name a few, Daqo is fully exposed to this dynamic in the market which benefits them.

There is also an important evolution in solar cell technology. The industry is currently in its final phase of p-type dominance, which uses positively charged silicon. N-type polysilicon is more expensive to produce and uses negatively charged silicon which has the added benefits of being more efficient and longer lasting. The graph below illustrates the expected composition of solar cell production overtime.

Figure 3: Estimated Cell Production by Technology

Clearly, the industry is witnessing a transition away from p-type cells toward n-type, however this will be a gradual process. Daqo has stated that currently they have the capacity to provide around 30-40% of its output to n-type, but based on demand they have the flexibility of increasing further to 70-80% in the future. Thanks to Daqo's advanced production processes, variable costs would only rise by ~ RMB2 ($0.3)/kg to produce n-type instead of p-type. The company therefore appears well placed and has the technology ready to handle the next generation of polysilicon production.

The graph above also highlights the falling share of multi-grade vs mono-grade polysilicon production reflecting the increasing demand for higher quality cells. Daqo should therefore benefit in the long-term as they have the highest output exposure to mono-grade cells as well as a relative cost advantage vs peers.

The China Premium

A key element of the investment thesis lies in the surprisingly low valuation of Daqo New Energy at 5x FY21 P/E despite its far superior profitability (70% FY21 ROE) compared to the average valuation for solar stocks of over 30x FY21 P/E. Astonishingly, their subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo, in which they own a c. 80% stake, has a market capitalization of $22.7bn, far outstripping the U.S.-listed Daqo worth $5.5bn despite the two firms owning almost identical assets. Theoretically, the U.S.-listed company should be worth at least $18.16bn.

There are valid reasons for the U.S.-listed Daqo to have a slightly lower multiple, given the recent history of Chinese ADRs being threatened with delisting from U.S. exchanges. However it is the extent of this difference that is unjustified and the concern from the market is perhaps overdone. There is general fear regarding the outright U.S. ban on Chinese-made solar products. However, U.S. restrictions have already been implemented; imports of goods from Xinjiang were banned in July. Daqo's recent share price performance suggests this is already priced in, despite it being less damaging for the company as U.S. demand for polysilicon is immaterial.

There has also been significant news in the West regarding a lack of workers' rights in China, which has whipped up negative sentiment against Chinese companies. In Daqo's case, forced labor accusations are unfounded and there is no evidence to support such claims. The company cites the increasing use of automation in their factories to dispute allegations and have opened facilities to outsiders.

With regard to the risk of delisting, it is important to recognize that the Chinese firms previously targeted were giant, data-heavy telecommunications companies that posed security risks to the U.S. Tensions between the two nations have largely been based over technology disputes. Daqo is distinctly separate from this issue as a commodity producer, yet the market appears to be grouping it in the same category. Investors may realize overtime that Daqo New Energy is astonishingly cheap given its profitability and the excessive risks that seem to be priced in.

Key Catalysts and Areas to Monitor

A broad risk to the Chinese solar industry is whether other major buyers decide to follow the U.S. and place sanctions on Chinese imports. For instance, the EU accounts for half of China's solar exports meaning a boycott would be felt right up the supply chain.

Potential hiccups for Daqo in the near-term may arise in the form of lower than expected capacity growth, where any failure or delay in the Phase 4B expansion plan could drag down the earnings outlook. Another worrisome, albeit withstandable, scenario would be a sudden collapse of the polysilicon price that Daqo is highly exposed to; however, this represents a low-probability event in the short term given current shortages and capacity expansions of downstream buyers. It will therefore be critical to monitor actual vs expected production, as well as the evolution of polysilicon prices which Daqo's profitability is ultimately tied to.

Another important, and perhaps overlooked area is distribution potential. Chinese-listed firms typically have a dividend policy that distributes a large chunk of earnings as dividends. Given Xinjiang Daqo's profitability, the potential distribution to Daqo New Energy (an 80% shareholder) would be sizable. In fact, management revealed plans to pay cash dividends to its shareholders of no less than 30% of distributable earnings up until 2024, which should boost the valuation for the parent company. It will therefore be important to track whether this dividend policy is approved by the board of Xinjiang Daqo.

Conclusion

In summary, Daqo's incessant growth in production capacity coupled with diminishing cash costs should enable strong earnings momentum this and next year. While polysilicon prices remain at their all-time highs, it is clear that Daqo can drive profits through rapid top-line growth. A 5x FY21 P/E makes up a strong investment case for the short to medium term. The longer-term outlook for the polysilicon market is difficult to predict and, as such, the window of opportunity might diminish over time, which investors should be wary of.

Ultimately, investment returns are made not only through identifying good businesses, but by predicting how the market will perceive them. In this case, excessive political fears should subside as the market recognizes Daqo as separate from tech-focused U.S./China conflict. Moreover, allegations of forced labor appear to be an unjustified cause for concern given the lack of any evidence and Daqo's heavy use of automation in their factories. Crucially, the U.S.-listed company is benefiting massively from the Chinese listing of its subsidiary. Xinjiang Daqo can access four times as much capital than it can in the U.S. to fuel their expansion plans and can offer a handsome dividend to its parent company.