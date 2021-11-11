alexsl/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) is facing growing headwinds in its e-Commerce business. While ContextLogic beat on EPS for Q3’21, the e-Commerce platform saw broad-based revenue declines in all of its business segments. The outlook disappoints!

The good, the bad and the ugly

ContextLogic opened up its books for the third-quarter yesterday and the earnings card showed that the e-Commerce business is facing deep commercial challenges in the coming quarters. ContextLogic, which experienced a massive drop in monthly active users in the second-quarter, missed on revenues but beat on EPS…

It is hard to find something good in ContextLogic’s third-quarter earnings sheet, and it was mostly ugly. ContextLogic’s discovery-based shopping app continues to see large revenue declines that have now spread to the firm’s logistics business… a segment that saw accelerating revenue growth in recent quarters. ContextLogic generated $220M in marketplace revenues in the third-quarter. The marketplace business includes ContextLogic’s commission-based listing business and ProductBoost, which is the firm's native advertising business. The marketplace segment saw a 52% revenue decline over the year-earlier level. While the pandemic boosted ContextLogic’s revenue and user growth, the return to normal life after COVID-19 is having a negative impact on the firm’s e-Commerce sales, especially in the marketplace business. In total, ContextLogic generated only $368M in sales from all three businesses -- core marketplace, ads and logistics -- showing a decline of 39% year over year. Especially bad, logistics revenues declined $80M quarter over quarter due to challenges related to shopper engagement and declining shipping volumes post-pandemic.

mil $ Q3'21 Q2'21 Q1'21 Q4'20 Q3'20 Y/Y Growth Core Marketplace Revenues $183 $378 $477 $527 $405 -54.8% ProductBoost Revenues (Ad business) $37 $50 $50 $62 $49 -24.5% Logistics Revenues $148 $228 $245 $205 $152 -2.6% Total $368 $656 $772 $794 $606 -39.3%

The only good thing about ContextLogic’s third-quarter is that the firm’s net margins didn’t decline further. Besides dealing with revenue challenges and a declining monthly active user trend, the e-Commerce business is dealing with unresolved profitability issues. ContextLogic’s net margin was (17)% in Q3’21, which is the same net margin the platform posted for Q2’21…

The really ugly part is the disappearance of shoppers from the Wish platform. ContextLogic classified 90M users as monthly active users/MAUs in the second-quarter and 52M as active buyers -- which are defined as buyers that made at least one purchase in the last twelve months. In the third-quarter, ContextLogic’s MAUs were down to 60M and active buyers dropped to just 46M. The MAU trend is really bad and ContextLogic is at risk of losing even more shoppers in the quarters ahead as supply chain disruptions pose a challenge to the e-Commerce business.

Risks with ContextLogic

At this point, there are more risks than opportunities for ContextLogic. The pandemic is all but over, meaning people spend less time online shopping, which explains ContextLogic’s trends in revenue and user growth. The platform also has deep profitability issues that remain largely unaddressed… and because of this, the platform is losing a lot of money. To make things worse, the supply chain crisis could set back ContextLogic’s business during the holidays. The only positive catalyst for the e-Commerce business is a reversal in monthly active users, but the business is losing too many users right now to suggest that this is a near term possibility.

CEO transition

ContextLogic accepts responsibility for its poor commercial performance and announced separately that Piotr Szulczewski will step down as CEO in FY 2022, although he will remain on the board of the company. The CEO transition may hurt prospects for ContextLogic’s shares short term as the firm’s strategic direction hangs in the balance.

Cheap sales growth…

Pressure on ContextLogic’s platform is likely going to build in the future. The e-Commerce platform may reverse the negative growth trend if it increases product quality on its marketplace and finds a way to grow margins. Until then, ContextLogic’s revenue growth will remain cheap and revenue estimates may continue to fall.

Final thoughts

ContextLogic’s third-quarter earnings card was more ugly than bad, and it is time to worry. Persistent MAU and revenue declines make it all but impossible for shares of ContextLogic to power higher. Profitability issues and shoppers leaving the platform post-pandemic are the firm’s biggest challenges!