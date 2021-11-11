Carl Court/Getty Images News

Last weekend I decided to meet with a bunch of friends for an idea breakfast to discuss investment ideas and themes. One of the companies that came up during our discussion was Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). Peter Lynch’s simple mantra of "invest in what you know" has worked out great during the last several years, especially if it got you into companies like Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA), Costco (COST) and Domino’s Pizza (DPZ). Unfortunately in this case, Airbnb did not come up as a Peter Lynch type of opportunity but rather as an investment to avoid because some folks in this idea breakfast group had particularly bad experiences with them.

One case was especially egregious where the host appeared to have misrepresented the number of rooms in the house that was rented and when confronted with several issues, resorted to harassment and threats of calling the cops. My friend reached out to Airbnb, explained the situation and tried to rent another house through them, only to be told that there were no houses available to rent in LA. In all of LA. Let that sink in for a moment. He was able to independently find another home in LA and rented it through Airbnb. The only thing he got from Airbnb for his troubles was a coffee mug. He swore to never use their service again nor consider the company for an investment.

A good or bad experience with a company does not always translate into corresponding investment returns and Peter Lynch in his book, One Up On Wall Street, discussed the case of a sandwich shop he visited often that ended up going public and performed poorly post-IPO. Two people in a small group that had a bad experience can almost be dismissed as anecdotal data. However, over the years, I have learned to pay more attention to anecdotal information as it can often paint an early picture, even if the amount of data is not statistically significant.

Since the early days of Airbnb there have been a number of media reports related to harassment of renters. There also was this unfortunate case in Mexico where a renter was killed. Airbnb’s challenges remind me a lot of PayPal’s fraud issues in its early years but Airbnb is no longer a young company. A company that's worth more than the three largest hotel chains combined should have an unwavering laser-sharp focus on customer experience if it plans to retain its leadership.

The Origin Story

Airbnb got its start in 2007 when roommates Joe Gebbia and Brian Chesky needed some cash and they decided to buy three air mattresses and rent them out to people who wanted a spot to crash on for a night. They started a website called AirBedandBreakfast.com and charged guests $80 per night to sleep on the air mattresses. The concept in itself was not unique and folks in India are familiar with a similar concept called a “paying guest.” VRBO (Vacation Rental by Owner) was another company that existed long before Airbnb and is now owned by Expedia. I have had good experiences using VRBO in the past.

The founders of Airbnb were both hyper focused and very creative. At one point during the 2008 Presidential election, they created specially branded boxes of cereal called Obama O's and Cap'n McCain's priced at $39 each and raised much needed money in the process. The viral marketing exposure was the cherry on the top.

There also was this email from Brian Chesky to Paul Graham and the company's cofounders about becoming ramen profitable:

Source: Paul Graham's Twitter feed

This is why investors often focus on founder led companies. If the founders started the company, grew it and took it public, they are more likely than not have a good combination of grit, vision, focus and execution.

From those early days, Airbnb grew a lot and went public in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in December 2020 at $68 per share. The stock started trading at $148 and jumped as high as $160 on its first day of trading. At its current price of $194.68, the company is worth more than $125 billion.

Airbnb vs. The Competition

When thinking about Airbnb as an investment, I was wondering if it makes more sense to compare it to the traditional hotel chains or travel platforms like Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Expedia Group (EXPE). One could argue that a comparison of Airbnb with Hilton and Marriott is not apt since Airbnb does not own any of its properties and follows as “asset light” business model. The reality is that both Hilton and Marriott pivoted to an asset light model several years ago and started focusing on franchising their numerous brands instead of owning and operating their own properties. In fact during Blackstone Group’s private ownership of Hilton from 2007 to 2013, the company embarked on this franchising model and by June 30, 2020, about 98% of the rooms branded under Hilton were managed or franchised to independent operators and companies.

Source: Hilton Website

Marriott is in a similar boat and in the company’s 2019 annual report the company stated,

“We remain committed to our asset-light business strategy, with 99 percent of our worldwide rooms managed or franchised. This allows us to generate meaningful cash flow with minimal capital requirements. In fact, over the last three years, our sizable cash flow has allowed us to return over $9.8 billion to stockholders through dividends and share repurchases.”

Source: Marriott Website

Hyatt has slightly more owned properties with 93% of their properties franchised as of early 2020. In other words comparing Airbnb with Hilton, Marriott and Hyatt is an apples to apples comparison at least as far as the asset light business model goes. In my mind, the consistency of the experience with the hotel chains gives them a leg up on Airbnb, while the uniqueness of Airbnb properties gives it an edge.

If Airbnb, Marriott and Hilton are essentially an asset light platform for travel services, then does it make sense to include Booking Holdings and Expedia in this comparison? The comparison table below that looks at company metrics, valuation, growth and profitability, put together using Seeking Alpha's nifty peers feature, provided some interesting insights.

Looking at their market caps, Airbnb is worth more than Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt combined. If you were to use enterprise value, it's worth more than Marriott and Hilton combined.

What's remarkable is just how similar Airbnb is to both Marriott and Hilton in terms of margins and certain valuation metrics as discussed below.

Profitability

Gross margins for Airbnb and Marriott are almost exactly the same at 78% and 77%, respectively, with Hilton trailing behind at 71% and Hyatt at the bottom of the pack with 29% gross margin. Expedia and Booking have similarly high gross margins.

Levered FCF margins are strikingly similar for Airbnb and Marriott at 50% and 49%, respectively, while Hilton trails behind at 43%. Hyatt, Expedia and Booking trail behind significantly.

Growth

This is where Airbnb takes the cake. Revenue growth year-over-year at Airbnb was a stunning 46.70% as remote work allowed folks to live out their travel dreams in far flung locales where they could rent out Airbnb's for several weeks or months. Brian Chesky highlighted this trend in a tweet storm earlier this week.

Source: Twitter

Airbnb has benefited from organic growth from macroeconomic tailwinds as well as through several tuck-in acquisitions. All good things must come to an end and the forward growth rate for Airbnb is expected to moderate to about 15%. This is still well above all its competitors, which, with the exception of Booking Holdings, are expected to see revenue decline by low single digits.

Balance Sheet

Airbnb has the strongest balance sheet of the group with net cash of $5 billion while both Marriott and Hilton are leveraged with $9.91 billion and $8.44 billion of net debt. Hyatt has a strong balance sheet with just $603 million of net debt and Expedia has $3.71 billion of net debt. Once again Booking Holdings stands out with $3.52 billion in net cash on the balance sheet.

Valuation

Considering Airbnb's growth rate, margins and a strong balance sheet, one would expect it to trade at a significant premium to the group. Interestingly the stock is marginally cheaper than both Marriott and Hilton with an EV/sales ratio of 22.55.

Hyatt, Expedia and Booking are significantly cheaper than Airbnb, although a double digit EV/sales is still a rich valuation if we weren't in the middle of a raging bubble. If Airbnb can continue growing at a double-digit rate, the company can grow into its current valuation but the road is likely to be very bumpy with several drawdowns that might provide investors with opportunities.

In Q3 2021 the company generated $2.2 billion of revenue (up 67% YoY and up 36% from Q3 2019), $1.1 billion in adjusted EBITDA (up 120% YoY) and $834 million in net income. For Q4 2021 the company is expecting revenue of $1.39 billion to $1.48 billion with better margins than Q3 2021. At the mid-point of the company's guidance, revenue for the full year 2021 should be around $5.9 billion. If the company grows revenue just 10% in 2022 to $6.5 billion and generates EBITDA of $3 billion, the company is trading at a 2022 EV/EBITA of 40.

Conclusion

Airbnb still has a long growth runway ahead of it by expanding the hosts joining the company and by entering adjacent markets. The company has been experimenting with "experiences" for several years. Airbnb can follow Uber's playbook by using its platform and network effects to expand into other verticals like Uber did with Uber Eats, transit software and more recently groceries. But before it can do so, the company needs to address risk to renters (harassment), risk to owners (property damage) and risk to neighborhoods (loud parties). If not, many like my friends will be turned off by the company's offerings and its stock.