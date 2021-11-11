The Fed Warned You, Are You Going To Fight The Fed?

The Federal Reserve's Financial Stability Report for November 2021 might be the most important thing you read this year. In it, you can find what the Fed is worried about and responding to as it designs policy. It is a road map for fighting through the uninformed trader narratives permeating the financial echo chambers.

https://www.federalreserve.gov/publications/files/financial-stability-report-20211108.pdf

In doing their outreach to "domestic and international policymakers, academics, community groups, and others" (financial and business sector actors), most respondents were concerned with the interactions of several categories of risk:

a worsening of the pandemic,

a sudden surge in interest rates,

a significant reduction in the pace of the ongoing economic recovery,

risks emanating from China, other EMEs, and Europe.

Please take the hour to read the report as I'm only going to touch on a few key points. The context of reading the report is important.

The short story though, is that risks have risen significantly for financial stability. The introduction of any "black swans" could trigger a cascade of impacts. In particular, a drop in prices for risk assets, such as stocks and real estate.

In August, I warned in an article that went viral, that the potential for a large correction was becoming much more likely.

Stock Market Correction Is Due And It Could Be Deep

In September, we got what I believe was the first small rattle in a series of larger corrections and smaller rebound rallies to come. The stock market, with its many irrationally and parabolically bullish stocks, has shifted from "buy the dips" to "sell the rips."

Asset Valuations

The Fed discussed in their overview and within their paper that "in some markets, prices are high compared with expected cash flows." That is far from the "everything bubble" some foot-stomping, chest-thumping, social media savvy, blogging, vlogging self-congratulatory pundits have been chanting since about 2010.

The rise in stock valuations was cited as increased due to, "in part, to improved earnings expectations, the ratio of prices to forecasts of corporate earnings stands at the upper end of its historical distribution."

It is easy to see how overvalued the S&P 500 is relative to history:

d short Advisor Perspectives

The Fed went on to point out that interest rates were at historic lows, which is often cited by bulls as a key factor for why valuations can be higher.

What If Interest Rates Rise?

This is a key factor to what could cause investors to shift from bullish to bearish. If interest rates rise in the U.S. that would increase financing costs for homes, for margin accounts and for corporations dependent on financing activities (most of them).

With inflation risks a central concern, it is not hard to see that interest rates can rise, at least for a while.

A higher interest rate bar to clear would put pressure on asset prices. If the dollar rises in lockstep, as it often does with interest rates, then global stocks would fall.

At particular risk are emerging market assets. These are theoretically the highest growth potential companies out there, but the perception of risk and the consideration of the long time frames most EMs operate on, could push emerging markets stocks down significantly.

I would view a drop in EM stock prices as a particularly attractive opportunity to buy stocks in certain EM sectors and nations again.

The Fed was particularly concerned with China, mentioning them 14 times. In essence, the Fed is pointing to China as a potential black swan.

With China, one has to wonder if their real estate market problems can spill over to the rest of the world similar to what happened during the 2008 financial crisis.

The Fed points out "China’s ongoing regulatory focus on leveraged institutions... could pose some risks to the U.S financial system." Okay, tell me more.

"Given the size of China’s economy and financial system as well as its extensive trade linkages with the rest of the world, financial stresses in China could strain global financial markets through a deterioration of risk sentiment, pose risks to global economic growth, and affect the United States."

What they are saying is that China might have a recession that has impacts on the rest of us. Fair enough. I don't think the world is quite ready for that given almost nobody investing today has seen a Chinese recession ex-Coronavirus. Stay tuned.

I have been telling people "sell your commie stocks" for 2 years because of stresses in China's financial sector and President Xi's heavy handed approach. I use the term "commie" not a pejorative, but to point out the difference between the government and the people - a distinction worth making. In any case, I won't buy Chinese stocks directly due to the single stock risk associated with companies that could be on Xi's radar.

If China leads to a shock, it would again put some EM ETFs I like back onto my near-term radar. I am willing to own a narrow basket of Chinese tech stocks in a basket with other EM tech stocks. I have a price target for the Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ). If it gets to my "bottom fishing" price I would add some Chinese and other EM tech exposure through that fund.

Un-Stablecoin Risk

The Fed mentioned Stablecoins 17 times in their report. Wow.

Says the report: "Stablecoins can suffer from structural vulnerabilities..." Of particular concern is the potential for a run on stablecoins with them holding many illiquid assets. In other words, folks might want their money back faster than the stablecoins can dish it out leaving some folks with nothing.

What we are really setting up for here though is that regulation of Stablecoins is coming and it's going to look a lot like regulation of money market accounts. The request was already made of Congress to allow that to happen.

The shift to regulated stablecoins is going to come with some surprises that certain stablecoins (Tether?) are not fully funded. For a little while, things might not look pretty.

In the long run though, regulating stablecoins like money markets is going to create a new market for U.S. treasuries. Talk about co-opting.

As an investor, other than some short-term shocks that I frankly don't expect to impact the stock market much, I'm not particularly concerned with stablecoins. I just keep dollar cost averaging into Ethereum as I have since the Coronavirus Crash (more on why I'm doing that soon).

The Real Risk Is Liquidity

The real risk that the Fed is warning about is the liquidity flowing into the financial system from the Federal Reserve QE programs. A mature investment approach respects correlations. Here's one that is very apparent.

It doesn't take a magical voodoo trading system to understand that the Fed has used QE to flood markets with money. In theory, it should fund economic expansion, but without "direction" from fiscal policy, it just pumps up asset prices. Who's that good for? Big rich investors for the most part, and we get the schnibbles.

Put another way:

TradingView Chart

Since the financial crisis, the Federal Reserve has by deed or word, supported markets. Mainly via QE programs that liquified markets. There was so much money during this last "hyper QE" period, it is tough to pinpoint when excess liquidity will dissipate.

I do believe the reduction in liquidity will be quicker than people expect though as the Treasury is cutting back on issuance as well. The Treasury cutting back on issuance of course coincides with them losing a big buyer in the Fed.

What An Intelligent Investor Should Do

As always, an intelligent investor would look for a margin of safety in what you are doing. As risks increase, a bigger margin of safety should be built.

The three most important words in investing... Margin of Safety. Warren Buffett

Back in 2015 on MarketWatch I predicted that the S&P 500 (SPY) would reach 5000 by 2020. The main basis was cheap energy and high financial liquidity. That was interrupted by Coronavirus, but then pushed towards with hyper QE.

We didn't quite make it in 2020 and I'm not sure we make it in the short run or not. The monthly chart is showing overbought on monthly RSI reading, which is historically always been dangerous. The current run looks like a classic blow off top.

TradingView Chart

The weekly SPY chart is showing a negative divergence with RSI being overbought, but the volume weighted Money Flow Index already turning over. Again, historically dangerous. All we don't know is the magnitude of the coming correction.

Source: TradingView

In the long run, I don't like the S&P 500 either, because my analysis says there are around 150 zombie stocks that will have to shrink their way out of the index this decade. I can see the S&P 500 has a very 2000-2009 experience the rest of this decade.

The replacements for shrinking S&P 500 companies are what I am most interested in. The underperformance of small caps is an interesting space right now. And midcaps historically have done well, especially when buying from lower cost basis.

With the inflationary pressures on the Fed right now, they are going to have to try to contain inflation, even if they do believe it is transitory. I think what is going on is that they are just reloading their bazooka as I discussed in my Friday webinar last week.

But, that bazooka is going to be hard to fire as long as there's inflationary pressure. As I'll discuss in another piece, I think inflationary pressures massively subside by Q1 2023. That's still 6 quarters away, an eternity for impatient investors.

Between now and then though, as I hinted above, I'm looking for spots to buy things like EMs and my favorite stocks which are mainly small and midcaps that are helping push along big secular trends.

I have already suggested gradually accumulating cash by selling your worst stocks since this summer. So, I'll be giving a broader thought given there are so many indexers. Sell the S&P 500 Index (SPY) and (VOO), if nothing else, rotate into better ETF assets. Although, I'd build up cash to whatever the high-end your asset allocation strategy allows.

If you are risk averse, up to 50% cash for a short period is fine, but have a scaling in strategy planned, don't rely on the emotions of a future horrible moment that will surely pass too. We have a list and we have prices we become very interested in tomorrow's winners. You should too.