John M Lund Photography Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

You've heard about the demographic tailwinds for the healthcare sector over the past several years due to the graying of the US and other industrialized nations. There are several industries within the sector, with hospitals being one of the larger ones. In 2019, the US spent $3.8 trillion, ~18% of total GDP, with Hospital Care taking in over 31% of that amount.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is a REIT formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the company has grown to become the world's second-largest non-government owners of hospitals in the world, with 440 properties and 46,000 licensed beds across 33 US states in its $21B portfolio.

(MPW site)

MPW also has $8.8B invested in nine other countries, with UK being the largest exposure, at 22%. At $15B, general acute care properties are its dominant asset, followed by Behavioral Health, at $2.68B, and Inpatient Rehab, at $2.13B. It also has ~$636M in long term acute care, and freestanding ER assets.

(MPW site)

MPW works primarily with long term, 10- to 20-year net leases, 95% of which are on master leases, which are cross-defaulted. Its leases have inflation-based or fixed annual rent escalators, which protect it from inflation - a word we keep hearing more and more every day lately.

(MPW site)

MPW's tenant base does have some heavy concentration in its top operators - Steward Health Care represented ~28% of adjusted Q3 '21 revenue, followed by Circle Health at 12.4%, and Prospect Medical Holdings at 8.9%. However, as you'll see in the Growth Projects section of this article, management has 2 major deals in process which will reduce MPW's Steward exposure to ~18%.

The Steward relationship has been a profitable one for MPW - since 2016, MPW has underwritten and invested $4.4B in 40 hospitals leased to Steward in six major and independent market areas, and has received over $1.2B in rent and interest.

(MPW site)

As you'd expect from a Hospital landlord, MPW deals in long-term leases with its tenants. Packing up and moving an entire hospital operation doesn't sound like an easy task, to say the least. Lease expirations are minimal over the next 10 years, with ~89% happening after year 2030:

(MPW site)

The various property types showed mostly improved rent coverage in Q2 '21 vs. Q2 '20 and Q1 '21, with the biggest segment, General Acute Care Hospitals, improving dramatically to 3X in Q2 '21, vs. 1.8X in Q2 '20, and also up sequentially vs. 2.5X in Q1 '21.

The total portfolio averaged 2.9X rent coverage in Q2 '21, vs. just 1.8X in Q2'20 and 2.4X in Q1 '21:

(MPW site)

Earnings:

MPW had strong growth in 2020, a pattern which continued in Q1-3 '21, with big gains in revenue, net income, FFO/share, NFFO/share, and AFFO/share. The share count rose again in 2021 - MPW issued ~32 million shares in Q1 '21.

Guidance Raised:

Management raised 2021 guidance for normalized FFO/share, NFFO, to a range of $1.81 to $1.85, vs. its previous guidance of $1.72 to $1.76/diluted share.

(MPW site)

Growth Projects & New Deals:

Management announced two major deals in September:

1. MPW entered into an agreement with MIP V, an Americas-focused $6.9B unlisted infrastructure fund managed by Macquarie Asset Management ("MAM"), in which an MIP V controlled subsidiary will acquire a 50% interest in a portfolio of eight Massachusetts-based general acute care hospitals currently owned by MPW and operated by Steward. The transaction values the real estate at $1.78B, a 48% increase vs. MPW's initial cost basis in 2016, and is expected to result in up to $1.3B in proceeds to MPW.

2. A pending acquisition by HCA of the operation of the Steward Utah hospitals. HCA agreed to enter into a new 15-year master lease with MPT for these facilities paying the same rent and annual escalators for the real estate as Steward is currently paying. Upon the closing of the Massachusetts and Utah transactions, Steward's concentration for MPW will have been reduced to approximately 18%.

MPW invested $3.2B in 7 growth projects in 2020, six of which are completed:

(MPW site)

In June '21, MPW entered into definitive agreements to acquire 18 inpatient behavioral health hospital facilities and an interest in the operations of Springstone, LLC from Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe ("WCAS") for total consideration of $950M. The hospitals, along with additional facilities that Springstone expects to develop and acquire, are expected to be master leased pursuant to terms that are anticipated to provide a GAAP-basis yield exceeding 9.0% and lease payment coverage of approximately 1.75x in the near-term. The lease is expected to include an initial 20-year term with CPI-based annual rent escalators subject to a 2% floor. (MPW site)

Profitability & Leverage:

ROA and ROE both improved in 2021, and remained higher than the Hospital industry averages. EBITDA margin slipped, but is still robust, and much higher than average. MPW's debt leverage, however, is higher than the industry average, especially trailing Net Debt/EBITDA, which rose from 5.81X to 7.85X.

However, management issued this updated pro forma debt leverage graphic, which references post Q3 '21 changes of over ~$1B, resulting in an annualized pro forma Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 6.3X. So, it appears that lower leverage is on the way in upcoming quarters:

(MPW site)

Debt:

There are 2 maturities coming due in 2022 - a $650M interim loan, and $579M in 4% Notes. MPW has ample access to the capital markets - it recently floated a €500 million unsecured notes offering at a coupon of less than 1%.

~90% of MPW's debt is at a fixed rate.

(MPW site)

Valuations:

MPW looks cheaper than Hospital industry averages on several bases, particularly Price/FFO, at 13.44X, vs. the 17.15X average. Its P/Book and EV/EBITDA are also lower than average, while its 5.28% dividend yield is somewhat higher.

With all of its virtues, you'd think that MPW would be surging in 2021, but it's actually down -2.25% year to date, trailing the Hospital industry average of just 1.10%, and also trailing the broader Healthcare sector and the S&P 500 by a much wider margin.

However, MPW has outperformed the Hospital industry's average, the Healthcare sector's performance over the past quarter and month, and the S&P's performance over the past quarter, thanks to two analyst upgrades.

Analysts' Upgrades & Price Targets:

MPW has received three Buy recommendations since August, with two coming recently in late October from Raymond James and BofA Securities:

At its 11/10/21 $21.23 closing price, MPW is 7.7% below the lowest price target of $23.00, and over 12% below the $24.25 average price target:

MPW pays $.28/quarter, with a 5.28% dividend yield. It should go ex-dividend next on ~12/9/21, with a ~1/7/22 pay date. It has a 5-year dividend growth rate of 4.19%. Management raised the quarterly dividend from $.27 to $.28 in Q1 '21.

Like some of the other stocks we cover in our articles, MPW has options available. You can see more details for these two trades on our Covered Calls Table and our Cash Secured Puts Table.

If you're interested in doubling MPW's dividend, and you don't have much faith in analysts' price targets, maybe consider selling covered calls.

There's also a deferred tax cash flow benefit for these trades. Even though you receive the option premium $ now, if the trade isn't closed in 2021, you won't have to pay taxes on them until April 2023.

MPW's April 2022 $22.0 call option pays $.60, allowing you to double the $.56 in dividends over the next 2 quarters. If your shares get assigned, you'll trade the $.56/share in dividends for a capital gain of $.77/share.

Conversely, if you'd like to create a lower breakeven entry point, you may want to try selling cash secured puts below MPW's price/share.

MPW's April 2022 $20.00 put option pays $.85, giving you a $19.15 breakeven, which is nearly 17% below the $23.00 lowest price target.

NOTE: Put sellers don't receive dividends. We include them in our put tables so that viewers can compare them to the options premiums. We use annualized yields in our options tables, so users can compare trades of varying lengths.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.