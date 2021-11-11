Macro Dashes - Inflation Is Transitory, Most Prices Are Permanent

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

The inflation numbers are running hot right now. There are a lot of reasons.

supply chains are clogged up logistically and in the process of moving.

energy is running hot as OPEC+ controls oil and gas supply.

massive QE by global central banks has flooded the markets with liquidity.

All three factors will become less impactful on inflation as year-over-year comparisons begin to come in H2 2022 and especially into 2023.

Despite dissipating inflation by next year, most price levels are going to prove to be sticky. For labor, wages are among the stickiest, that's good for them, but not necessarily for earnings growth.

Today's Inflation Causing Step-up In Tomorrow's Prices

AdviserPerspectives.com

Two areas jump out, the first is transportation. Major manufacturers have discussed that they are paying more for various components as supply chains shift, as well as, having shortages in important areas such as semiconductors.

The next area is more apparent to stock investors who are long oil stocks. The price of oil and gas have both surged on OPEC+ reduction in their pre-pandemic supply.

Food, though not as big of an increase as transportation and energy, is extremely sensitive for consumers as a day-to-day need. Much of that increase in food is passed on from transportation and energy.

The recent surge in prices is likely transitory for a number of reasons:

Supply chains are moving as fast as can be expected. Energy supply is coming online at a rapid rate. Year over year comps will be hard to jump over by much if at all.

That last point is missed by most analysts. The increase in prices from higher prices is less likely than from lower prices.

We should expect inflation to dissipate beginning in 2023, though, we should not expect prices to fall much. Think of inflation as a step up to a new plateau. The prices we are seeing today will likely be very similar to the prices we see tomorrow. But, don't expect to go back to yesterday.

Supply Chains

Planet Labs

The importance of supply chains can't be understated. If goods can't be produced and then transported to consumers, supply and demand imbalances will occur. That is what we are experiencing now as supply chains move.

Supply chains are moving for multiple reasons. Among the most celebrated politically are the trade disputes and geopolitical rivalry between the United States and China. More fundamental trends are in place though.

Supply chains are moving closer to end consumers and resources as labor cost advantages that drove offshoring are much lower now than in past decades. In addition, AI is making it easier to automate anywhere in the world. The cost of a robot here is about the same as the cost of a robot there.

The Fed suggests inflation is transitory and only mentioned supply chains once in their recent report on financial stability. They are of the belief that supply chains will move relatively quickly. Chairman Powell has mentioned this on several occurrences.

The Fed's main concern with regard to supply chains is that a surge in the Coronavirus could cause further disruptions. They pointed to China as a potential flashpoint, however, were more concerned with the government's focus on leveraged financial markets.

In considering supply chains I am more concerned with the speed at which we can move economically essential supply chains to America than I am clearing logistic bottlenecks which I see moving relatively quickly over H1 2022.

In most years Q1 is a slower quarter and that will give some breathing room. In addition, running west coast ports 24/7 will have an impact. The opening of other ports and rail is also having an impact on alleviating back-ups, such as the Port of Cleveland now being open for container ships and Baltimore adding another 50-foot berth under President's Biden's bi-partisan infrastructure plan (President Trump also proposed infrastructure spending).

BlackSky

Coronavirus, with its shock to the system, has allowed American and other nations' companies a good point in time to start to reset their supply chains. What better time to move things around than during a shutdown?

The process though will take time. Until Intel (INTC) and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) have new fabs set up in Arizona, semiconductors will remain tight. Until MP Materials (MP) and a few others can build a rare earth metals supply chain from mining to processing, many industrial processes will be under pressure. Other supply chains will also need to develop across the economy and that will take some time.

Intel

The beauty of American capitalism though is that where there is money to made, supply will follow. Entrepreneurs will emerge. That is a major reason I am very focused on companies that are filling voids rapidly or supporting those who do (via AI and software).

Ultimately, supply chains will shift and that will remove one component of upward pressure on prices. Some success by summer 2022 can be expected, but substantial relief will likely take until the first half of 2023.

Anandtech.com

Energy

The Fed also mentioned the word "energy" only one time in their financial stability report. Another clear downplay. They are clearly indicating that higher energy prices are short-term. That's controversial, but I think they are right.

The OPEC+ reduction of their pre-pandemic production of oil and gas is currently being felt by consumers. It is a clear threat to the economy as well. Member nations, including particular Russia, are sensitive to the idea that they could destroy demand by causing a recession.

OPEC+ is currently increasing their output by 400,000 barrels of oil per month. There is affiliated natural gas that comes with that. By spring, they will have added over 2mbd of oil supply back to markets, in time for the U.S. drive season. This will eliminate monthly oil supply and demand deficits as surplus crude oil capacity is activated.

EIA STEO

EIA STEO

Also on energy, Senator Manchin is right to point to natural gas being expanded as a bridge fuel that is both American produced and mitigates climate change versus coal produced energy. That is even more true with advances in carbon capture from natural gas burning.

Through new drilling and simply capturing the vast amount of flaring from oil rigs, the U.S. could add to its natural gas supply significantly in a short time. With Permian oil rigs ticking up, affiliated natural gas should be on the rise.

I would expect the reconciliation bill to be at least not unfavorable to U.S. natural gas, and more likely, to be favorable. One component could be expanded use of carbon capture (allowed in reconciliation), as well as, tighter regulation on flaring (EPA regulatory actions).

I'm so confident on carbon capture for natural gas electrical production, as well as, from industrial farms, sewage treatment and heavy industry, we made sizable investments in California first-mover Aemetis (AMTX) several months ago and continue to sell puts on the dips. That has since more than doubled. We are also in Kinder Morgan (KMI) which I've discussed here before as a back door play on carbon capture as they are the largest pipeline company in CO2.

Beginning next year sometime, the price of energy will likely start to tail slightly lower. It will not fall considerably though for several more years when there is:

more lithium and other important metals being mined and processed,

batteries making major improvements as their supply chains mature,

demand for EVs grows,

the motivated utility sector with government support builds out,

a race to avoid stranded assets by fossil fuel producers pushes more products to market globally.

In the short term, that means that year-over-year energy prices are going to flatten, but not fall much. This will calm inflation, but broader impacted prices won't fall much, if at all.

Hyper QE Is Ending

I should probably have added "for now" to that section title. I am on record of saying that the Fed's Quantitative Tightening is merely part of the process of reloading its bazooka. I discuss extensively in this investment webinar and podcast.

As you know, the Fed announced it would remove $15 billion per month of accommodations to the bond markets. That will come from reducing treasury purchases by $10 billion/month and $5 billion from mortgage-backed securities.

As I have discussed several other times, there is a direct correlation to Fed QE and risk asset prices. That has spilled over to inflation of consumer goods to some extent recently, we don't know exactly how much.

In addition, the U.S. Treasury, with a major purchaser exiting, is going to cut issuance of longer-term bonds. This comes after 5 years of extending maturities. Total cuts will approach a trillion dollars by the second half of 2022.

Bloomberg Quint

This Fed and Treasury tapers are important in considering the short and intermediate term impact to the dollar and interest rates.

The Fed's taper will put pressure on rates across the board. Though short rates they can keep somewhat in check through other operations and the Fed funds rate.

The Treasury taper will reduce supply of long-term U.S. government debt and add upward pressure to long-term interest rates. Though, we will see if growth expectations cooperate with that happening. If growth expectations fall, then long rates might remain low, which is a signal for a feared recession out there somewhere.

In the short term though, the Fed and Treasury tapering will add strength to the U.S. dollar.

A stronger dollar always quells inflation. In both asset prices and consumer prices. Investors should be wary, but shoppers should be happy.

TradingView Chart

It won't be just people shopping at the store that should be happy. Investors holding extra cash should get an opportunity to buy their favorite investments cheaper sometime soon.