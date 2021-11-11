Journey Medical Aims For $35 Million IPO
Summary
- Journey Medical Corporation has filed proposed terms for a $35.2 million IPO.
- The firm develops and sells treatments for skin conditions.
- DERM has grown revenue and gross profit but has swung to operating loss and cash burn while facing increasing generic competition risks.
- I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.
A Quick Take On Journey Medical
Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) has filed to raise $35.2 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.
The firm develops and sells pharmaceutical products to treat various skin conditions.
While DERM is growing revenue and gross profit, its swing to operating loss and cash flow burn combined with future revenue risks gives me pause, so I'll pass on the IPO.
Company & Technologies
Scottsdale, Arizona-based Journey was founded to develop, license and market pharmaceutical agents in the United States for a variety of common skin ailments. The firm is part of Fortress Biotech.
Management is headed by founder and CEO Claude Maraoui, who has been with the firm since inception and previously held a variety of leadership positions in sales and marketing at Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp. (MRX), ultimately assuming the role of Vice President of Dermatology Sales, with responsibility for $1.2 billion in annual revenue.
Below is a brief overview video of the causes of acne:
(Source)
The company's primary offerings include:
Anti-acne products
Anti-fungal products
Other skin treatments
Journey has received at least $5.7 million in equity and $24.8 million in various forms of debt or convertible stock from parent firm Fortress Biotech.
Journey Medical - Customer Acquisition
The firm markets its products through a dedicated field sales force to cover most of the dermatologists in the top 50 U.S. metropolitan statistical areas as well as through a distribution network of pharmacies and wholesalers.
The firm's wholesale and distributor customers resell its products to 'retail drug store chains, independent pharmacies and managed care organizations.'
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated with a range as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
53.9%
|
2020
|
49.6%
|
2019
|
54.8%
(Source - sec.gov)
The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, dropped to 0.3x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
0.3
|
2020
|
0.4
(Source - sec.gov)
Journey's Market & Competition
According to a 2020 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global acne medication market was an estimated $11.9 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $13.3 billion by 2027.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a projected increase in the prevalence of acne and additional acne medications with lesser side effects under development.
Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily slowed new drug development, which should rebound as the pandemic's effect wane over time.
Below is a chart showing the acne medication market by therapeutic class, comparing 2019 to 2027:
(Source)
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Galderma Laboratories
Vyne Therapeutics
Sol-Gel Technologies
Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Cassiopea
MC2 Therapeutics
EPI Health
Sun Pharma
Leo Pharma
Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Mayne Pharma
Ortho Dermatologics
Generic manufacturers
Journey Medical Financial Performance
The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Growing topline revenue
Increasing gross profit but decreasing gross margin
A swing to operating loss and net loss
A swing to cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 26,007,000
|
21.7%
|
2020
|
$ 44,531,000
|
27.5%
|
2019
|
$ 34,921,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 14,615,000
|
1.3%
|
2020
|
$ 29,937,000
|
22.7%
|
2019
|
$ 24,389,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
56.20%
|
2020
|
67.23%
|
2019
|
69.84%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ (13,178,000)
|
-50.7%
|
2020
|
$ 7,851,000
|
17.6%
|
2019
|
$ 5,259,000
|
15.1%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ (11,597,000)
|
-44.6%
|
2020
|
$ 5,283,000
|
20.3%
|
2019
|
$ 3,625,000
|
13.9%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ (6,077,000)
|
2020
|
$ 5,132,000
|
2019
|
$ 9,018,000
(Source - sec.gov)
As of June 30, 2021, Journey had $12.2 million in cash and $73.5 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($2.1 million).
Journey Medical IPO Details
Journey intends to raise $35.2 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, offering 3.2 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $11.00 per share.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $124 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 20.28%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, research and development, payments for research and development - licenses acquired, sales and marketing activities, general administrative matters, operating expenses and capital expenditures. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to acquire or invest in businesses, products, services or technologies. However, we currently have no agreements or commitments for any material acquisitions or investments at this time.
(Source - sec.gov)
Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here until the IPO is completed.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the firm is subject to patent infringement litigation related to its asset purchase of Qbrexza APA from Dermira and management could not 'make any predictions about the final outcome of this matter or the timing thereof.'
Listed bookrunners of the IPO are B. Riley Securities and Roth Capital Partners.
Valuation Metrics For Journey
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$173,573,774
|
Enterprise Value
|
$124,092,774
|
Price / Sales
|
3.53
|
EV / Revenue
|
2.52
|
EV / EBITDA
|
-13.32
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.56
|
Operating Margin
|
-18.94%
|
Net Margin
|
-18.44%
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
20.28%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$11.00
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
-$2,094,000
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
-1.21%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
21.75%
|
(Glossary Of Terms)
(Source - sec.gov)
As a reference, a potential comparison of a basket of public pharmaceutical companies (as of January 2021) to Journey is shown below:
|
NYU Stern / Damodaran Basket
|
Metric
|
Basket
|
Journey Medical (DERM)
|
Variance
|
Price / Sales
|
4.91
|
3.53
|
-28.1%
|
Net Margin
|
14.10%
|
-18.44%
|
-230.7%
|
EV / Revenue
|
5.55
|
2.52
|
-54.5%
|
Operating Margin
|
24.04%
|
-18.94%
|
-178.8%
|
(Glossary Of Terms)
(S-1/A and NYU Stern/Damodaran)
Commentary About Journey's IPO
DERM is seeking public investment capital for its general and unspecified corporate expansion and operating plans.
The company's financials have shown increasing topline revenue and gross profit but decreasing gross margin and recent operating loss and net loss and cash used in operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($2.1 million).
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have varied as revenue has increased; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate dropped to 0.3x in the most recent period.
The market opportunities for providing treatments for a variety of skin ailments are large and expected to grow at generally moderate but varying rates of growth over the coming years.
B. Riley Securities is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 13.1% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company's outlook is the loss of exclusivity for various products as they go off patent and generics make inroads.
As for valuation, the IPO seems reasonably valued, at least on revenue multiples.
However, the firm faces generic competition for a majority of its product sales, which are without patent protection. Also, two of its patented products, Targadox and Exelderm, will likely face generic competition in some form in the near or medium term.
While DERM is growing revenue and gross profit, its swing to operating loss and cash flow burn combined with future revenue risks gives me pause; I'll pass on the IPO.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: November 11, 2021
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Investing in IPOs can be a volatile and opaque endeavor. My research is focused on identifying quality IPO companies at a reasonable price, but I’m wrong sometimes. I analyze fundamental company performance and my conclusions may not be relevant for first-day or early IPO trading activity, which can be highly volatile and unrelated to company fundamentals. This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice.