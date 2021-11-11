triocean/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Journey Medical

Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) has filed to raise $35.2 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm develops and sells pharmaceutical products to treat various skin conditions.

While DERM is growing revenue and gross profit, its swing to operating loss and cash flow burn combined with future revenue risks gives me pause, so I'll pass on the IPO.

Company & Technologies

Scottsdale, Arizona-based Journey was founded to develop, license and market pharmaceutical agents in the United States for a variety of common skin ailments. The firm is part of Fortress Biotech.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Claude Maraoui, who has been with the firm since inception and previously held a variety of leadership positions in sales and marketing at Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp. (MRX), ultimately assuming the role of Vice President of Dermatology Sales, with responsibility for $1.2 billion in annual revenue.

Below is a brief overview video of the causes of acne:

(Source)

The company's primary offerings include:

Anti-acne products

Anti-fungal products

Other skin treatments

Journey has received at least $5.7 million in equity and $24.8 million in various forms of debt or convertible stock from parent firm Fortress Biotech.

Journey Medical - Customer Acquisition

The firm markets its products through a dedicated field sales force to cover most of the dermatologists in the top 50 U.S. metropolitan statistical areas as well as through a distribution network of pharmacies and wholesalers.

The firm's wholesale and distributor customers resell its products to 'retail drug store chains, independent pharmacies and managed care organizations.'

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated with a range as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 53.9% 2020 49.6% 2019 54.8%

(Source - sec.gov)

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, dropped to 0.3x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 0.3 2020 0.4

(Source - sec.gov)

Journey's Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global acne medication market was an estimated $11.9 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $13.3 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a projected increase in the prevalence of acne and additional acne medications with lesser side effects under development.

Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily slowed new drug development, which should rebound as the pandemic's effect wane over time.

Below is a chart showing the acne medication market by therapeutic class, comparing 2019 to 2027:

(Source)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Galderma Laboratories

Vyne Therapeutics

Sol-Gel Technologies

Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Cassiopea

MC2 Therapeutics

EPI Health

Sun Pharma

Leo Pharma

Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Mayne Pharma

Ortho Dermatologics

Generic manufacturers

Journey Medical Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit but decreasing gross margin

A swing to operating loss and net loss

A swing to cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 26,007,000 21.7% 2020 $ 44,531,000 27.5% 2019 $ 34,921,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 14,615,000 1.3% 2020 $ 29,937,000 22.7% 2019 $ 24,389,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 56.20% 2020 67.23% 2019 69.84% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ (13,178,000) -50.7% 2020 $ 7,851,000 17.6% 2019 $ 5,259,000 15.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ (11,597,000) -44.6% 2020 $ 5,283,000 20.3% 2019 $ 3,625,000 13.9% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ (6,077,000) 2020 $ 5,132,000 2019 $ 9,018,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source - sec.gov)

As of June 30, 2021, Journey had $12.2 million in cash and $73.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($2.1 million).

Journey Medical IPO Details

Journey intends to raise $35.2 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, offering 3.2 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $11.00 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $124 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 20.28%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, research and development, payments for research and development - licenses acquired, sales and marketing activities, general administrative matters, operating expenses and capital expenditures. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to acquire or invest in businesses, products, services or technologies. However, we currently have no agreements or commitments for any material acquisitions or investments at this time. (Source - sec.gov)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here until the IPO is completed.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the firm is subject to patent infringement litigation related to its asset purchase of Qbrexza APA from Dermira and management could not 'make any predictions about the final outcome of this matter or the timing thereof.'

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are B. Riley Securities and Roth Capital Partners.

Valuation Metrics For Journey

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $173,573,774 Enterprise Value $124,092,774 Price / Sales 3.53 EV / Revenue 2.52 EV / EBITDA -13.32 Earnings Per Share -$0.56 Operating Margin -18.94% Net Margin -18.44% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 20.28% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $11.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$2,094,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -1.21% Revenue Growth Rate 21.75% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source - sec.gov)

As a reference, a potential comparison of a basket of public pharmaceutical companies (as of January 2021) to Journey is shown below:

NYU Stern / Damodaran Basket Metric Basket Journey Medical (DERM) Variance Price / Sales 4.91 3.53 -28.1% Net Margin 14.10% -18.44% -230.7% EV / Revenue 5.55 2.52 -54.5% Operating Margin 24.04% -18.94% -178.8% (Glossary Of Terms)

(S-1/A and NYU Stern/Damodaran)

Commentary About Journey's IPO

DERM is seeking public investment capital for its general and unspecified corporate expansion and operating plans.

The company's financials have shown increasing topline revenue and gross profit but decreasing gross margin and recent operating loss and net loss and cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($2.1 million).

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have varied as revenue has increased; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate dropped to 0.3x in the most recent period.

The market opportunities for providing treatments for a variety of skin ailments are large and expected to grow at generally moderate but varying rates of growth over the coming years.

B. Riley Securities is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 13.1% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is the loss of exclusivity for various products as they go off patent and generics make inroads.

As for valuation, the IPO seems reasonably valued, at least on revenue multiples.

However, the firm faces generic competition for a majority of its product sales, which are without patent protection. Also, two of its patented products, Targadox and Exelderm, will likely face generic competition in some form in the near or medium term.

While DERM is growing revenue and gross profit, its swing to operating loss and cash flow burn combined with future revenue risks gives me pause; I'll pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: November 11, 2021