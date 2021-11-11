Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTCPK:LYSFF) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 11, 2021 7:00 AM ET

Henning Beltestad

0:02 Good morning and welcome to Lerøy Seafood Group’s Third Quarter Presentation Twenty Twenty-one. My name is Henning Beltestad, I'm the CEO in Lerøy Seafood Group. Together with me today I have Sjur Malm, CFO. First of all, I will start with our value chain twenty years with extensive investments. We have a made over a long period of time and now starting to yield results and our goal is to create most sufficient and sustainable value chain for Seafood.

0:48 First of all, I will take you through the highlights then Sjur will take us through the key financial figures and then I will come back again go through supply and demand and talk little bit about how we expect things to be going forward. Lerøy Seafood Group repose in three segments forming, Wild catch, VAP, sales and distribution, and we will step by step take you through the performance in the different segments.

01:22 First of all, the highlight for this quarter, I will start to say that it's been quarter with extremely higher turnover, the highest turnover ever in the quarter of three – six point three billion NOK. It's been the highest production quarter or harvest quarter in volume of salmon & trout of more than fifty six thousand tonne. We achieved a bit before fair value adjustments of five eighty compared to three seventy same quarter last year. We have an EBIT all-inclusive of nine point six NOK compared to nine point two NOK last year.

02:21 It's been a quarter with some biological challenges, especially in [Indiscernible] the expected harvest volume for including associated it’s around two thousand two hundred and four thousand tonne for twenty twenty-one. And the net interest bearing that end of the quarter is three point five billion Krone approximately same as same quarter last year.

02:55 Then farming inside. It's like I said, it's been a record harvest volume in the quarter. The last and also the last twelve months, we see that our investments in especially in the small facilities gives us higher volume step by step. The contract share in the quarter is twenty three percent compared to thirty one percent last year. We have had some challenges in the north of Norway unexpected challenges with and had to take out some fish with the smaller size, which has affected the cost and also the price achievement in Lerøy Sjøtroll. The EBIT per kilo in farming is seven point six compared to seven NOK in third quarter twenty twenty.

04:03 If we look at the guidance for twenty twenty one, we have Lerøy Aurora with forty four thousand tonne, Lerøy Midt seventy two thousand tonne, Lerøy Sjøtroll seventy one thousand tonne and in total of hundred and eighty seven thousand tonne. And yes, we have had growth going back to twenty nineteen. We had hundred and fifty eight thousand tonne, twenty twenty hundred and seventy one thousand tonne and this year than one hundred and eighty seven thousand tonne and we expect one hundred and ninety thousand tonne for year twenty twenty two.

04:40 And including our share of Norskott Havbruk in UK. We – our share is sixteen point five thousand tonne this year and we expect the same volume for next year. So, around two hundred and four thousand tonne in twenty twenty one and two hundred and seven thousand tonne in twenty twenty two. If we look at the wild catch, it's been fairly good quarter compared to last year. We had EBIT of seventy million – seventeen million NOK compared to fifteen – fifty million NOK last year.

05:17 And we see that our operation in the land based industry is improving a lot and we expect also that we will have further improvement going forward in that part of evaluation. Yes, if we look at the cash volumes, I think we – the most interesting thing here is to see the remaining quarter for twenty twenty one especially for the Cod where we have close to eleven thousand tonne remaining quarter in fourth quarter, compared to seven thousand tonne last year and so I think that will give a good result for the fisher side in third quarter.

06:08 Then if we look at VAP, Sales & Distribution, very good quarter, we see that the market is really coming back to demand for seafood, the HoReCa segment is opening up again and we see a very good activity in all markets where we have downstream activities. And but we still have a huge potential to improve, especially with the new operations where we have a new capacity, and it takes some time to fill up that capacity and to take out the potential. So, but we see the trend that is going up and the for quarter rolling revenue – EBIT now is up to six hundred million NOK. So and we hope and believe that the potential going forward is higher than this.

07:16 Sjur, you will take us through the figures.

Sjur Malm

07:24 Yes. thank you, Henning. As Henning has already touched upon, we have the highest activity level in any quarter of the groups history, strong revenue, high harvest volume, but also we don't realize the margins we had expected in this quarter. So looking at core drivers, so profitability, we see that the harvest volume of red fish, Salmon and trout is up twenty eight percent from last year. That is indicating good growth this year compared to last year and underpinning the increases in harvest volumes you've seen over recent years. But we also see that the EBIT per kilo through our value chain is only up from nine twenty to nine sixty despite the fact that spot prices up. Seven Krone per kilo from same quarter last year.

08:21 If you look in development on pricing cost from last year, price realization is by around three Krone per kilo and our cost is up by around three Krone per kilo in the red fish. What is impacting the deviation from the [Indiscernible] price increase, one point is average harvest sites, we have taken outsides. Particularly in normal Norway, also West coast Norway on lower average fleets than we had operationally planned for. Also, we have a lower contracture at the lower counter price this year compared to last year and we had forty percent of the harvest volume in September.

09:03 Looking at cost much as related to early August and some sites and lower average harvest rate is high cost. Some topics is explaining much of the lack of increase in margin where we had expected a higher increase. In the white fish segment, I think it's already touched upon key drivers, the current difference areas is that we were losing money last year. This year, we are earning healthy margin three Krone per kilo that's driven by improvement in the land based operation as well as a higher catch value in the rolling fleet.

09:46 With this drivers, we see that first of all revenue was up thirty three percent operating result is up fifty six percent. Some decreases in net finance, and EPS is up forty five percent from last year. Return on capital employed is just above eleven percent. Looking at the same here to date, we see that we've harvested high volume of red fish. Margin is about the same and the biggest change actually and that margin is the introduction of the production tax at forty by kilo. Price and cost does not change that much.

10:28 Looking at whitefish, we have an improvement in profitability much driven by improvements in the land industry and in total operating result is up seven percent from year-to-date compared to last year. EPS is up twelve percent, total capital employed just above eleven percent. Looking at our balance sheet again, the core drivers is equity up four percent. You can see that net interest bearing debt is basically unchanged. We would say we have a healthy and good cash flow generation this quarter.

10:59 Looking at the capital employed, we are around one billion compared to last year. If you look on drivers behind that starting with fixed asset, right of use asset is basically then rental these contracts with well boats, which is the big difference and also the largest investment is our investment in Belsvik, which will turn a bit later, which is the new smolt facility in Central Norway. Those factors are the biggest factors behind the increase in non-current asset.

11:35 When looking at the current asset with increase revenue, there's an increase in receivables, but we're also seeing a significant increase in peak prices and that gives an increase in that suppliers. So, the working capital development was actually positive this quarter, which I will accounted. But overall, we believe we have a healthy and strong balance sheet. We have good cash flow generation and also looking at that cash position, we did in Q3, were assigned investing credit rating in Q2, we did our first bond loan and agreement prime framework in Q3. There was huge interest among investors and then bond was successfully launched, and we raised one point five billion NOK which is a key reason to the increase in cash.

12:31 Looking at cash flow, I think year to date figures, the more interesting. We see that the EBITDA is a little bit up from last year. Lower tax bill due to lower earnings in twenty twenty compared to twenty nineteen. Working capital is positive due to receivables actually start of the year and now debt to suppliers in this quarter. I don't foresee that change to be the same size and year, particularly, we see higher prices ahead of Christmas and continue to high [Indiscernible]. In investments, we are investing less this year than last year. We expect that difference of around half billion NOK to be the same when comparing year end twenty twenty one with year in twenty twenty. We have done some small acquisition. The larger one is the acquisition of Seafood Danmark, which we're happy with, which is an asset that is performing well.

13:33 We paid a high dividend this year compared to last year. And we see that a debt level is about the same level as last year and you see that the development in this quarter is substantially better than what it was in Q3 last year. Henning has already touched upon the different segments, basically earnings is better in every segment. We are more pleased with development in downstream and the wild catch segment than farming. And also comment on farming, it is low and this operation in Northern Norway. We see that in this quarter and year-to-date, we have a significantly higher Harvest volume than last year. So we have done an improved when it comes to production.

14:22 We had the first half this year challenges with winter wounds, which impacted price realization. And this quarter, we have seen with one batch from the smolt facility. We have seen lack of growth, due to CMS on patients several sites. And we did late quarter decide to harvest that fish at a smaller size and leaving of a fish to grow, which means that in this quarter, we have harvested fish with low average harvest rate and planned and then last year which impact price realization and also cost. So, actually the price realization and level in Q3 this year is basically in line with last year and then you can also see given EBIT/kilo, there is some increase in cost.

15:09 We expect into Q4 cost improvement but is also fair to mention that there is cost inflation on so many or basically everything we buy. Feed is the most evident, feed prices is up around one point five Krone per kilo in Q4 compared to first quarter this year. And this impacts cost level already in Q4 and obviously also in twenty twenty two dependent on how long those inflation and trends will lost and we don't have the answer to that. But we see that costs in general on our input is on the rice. So that gives some less potential in cost reduction in Q4 and then what we believe three to six months ago, but costs welcome now in Q4. And we will have our large average harvest suites.

16:05 Also inventories, it's fair to mention that we entering valued with lower temperatures. We saw those challenges in both twenty twenty and twenty nineteen – sorry in twenty twenty and twenty twenty one. Going into the winter twenty twenty two that risk is still evident. And so that is also then reflecting our lower guidance for next year.

16:32 And we might have to have some fish sooner and then eventually planned but we don't know yet. But there is a risk also this year and we have implemented several measures and we are improving year by year and we believe particularly from next winter when it comes to time of [Indiscernible] of smolt and lot of other action taken, we will be better suited in twenty – winter twenty twenty three with less risk than winter twenty twenty two.

17:07 [Indiscernible] development, basically according to Plan. We are seeing good growth, we've also here taking out fish slightly lower average hours with than expected. That means personalization is up only two Krone from last year then you can see cost is also up a key trend here is that the smolt facility is not finished yet. It will be finished and we will release smolt in week three, which means that the first smolt of the new facility will be released in twenty twenty two but will impact growth from twenty twenty three. And give growth in August volume from twenty twenty three. I think key point there is, obviously, the big improvement in profitability. So performance year-to-date is vastly improved from last year and also, if you look on production volumes from twenty eighteen, twenty nineteen up until today, we are seeing substantial improvements. So level short-term is improving. And it has the last eighteen months improved at pretty high rate.

18:26 Late Q3 start of Q4. We are seeing some slower growth locked than last year, but slower than we had expected given what we have experienced earlier this year. So, we are reducing our guidance somewhat and expect less growth this year compared to twenty twenty. What we do and believe that level short-term will continue to grow and we are in a good position for the coming years.

19:00 Wild catch handing us already touched up on key drivers. Our catch value from more content the continued hard catch of trip. There some increase in true cost under risk improvement in land based industry and in some profitability substantially increased from last year, but this is also obviously some quarter. So Q4 will be a different seasonal dynamics than Q3.

19:27 Downstream good profitability level, good revenue level, and increased activity level. So good development and the potential for further growth into twenty twenty two. Then to operation in UK, which we hold fifty percent together with Salmon. Q3 or late Q3 showed challenging development at some sites with jill health that meant lots of fish earlier harvesting fish and increasing cost and that is impacting in the profitability level this quarter. We also see that guided volume at thirty three thousand, tonne, twenty seven and half thousand tonne is already harvested so there is not so much left. For Q4, which will be a low harvest volume quarter with probably then also lower profitability.

20:26 Looking into next year, we are regarding thirty three thousand tonnes, and we showed our believe in the forming UK [Indiscernible]. The competition authority was willing tell that likely in Q4. And we have strongly future development of this operation. And with that Henning, I gave the word back to you.

Henning Beltestad

21:01 Thank you. Then we will begin to supply on demand first. We start with the supply side. And we can start with twenty twenty one. We see the production in Europe is expected to be up twelve point two percent in this year. We see Norway is up ten percent. UK is up seventeen percent might be a little bit lower than this and because of some challenges in the UK, which probably is not taken into these numbers. We have payroll island up twenty seven percent and Iceland up forty three percent. If we look at Americas, it's down at nine point two percent and it's especially Chile that is going down fourteen percent in twenty twenty one.

22:01 So a global growth of four percent this year. If you look into next year, the expectation is four percent in Europe, Norway is up four point seven percent. UK is expected a little bit down. Fair value and at the same level, Iceland up ten percent and then Americas, it's expected up seven percent and it's Chile that this expect to come back on track and will increase by eight point six percent and global growth of five percent, which is in line with the growth that we had this year.

22:49 And we see the fluctuation in prices. It's hard to operate markets and with this volatility. But we see if we look at the quarters, it's this year, we had the fifty two NOK in beginning of the year, very challenging quarter with what should I say a close channel to the horeca Segment, which now we have seen been opening up again into Q2 and Q3 and Q4. And third quarter, we had price of fifty five and so far in fourth quarter around fifty six. But you also see that there is a huge fluctuation within the quarter and third quarter we – on the topic it was sixty five and then on the bottom it was down to two fifty.

23:53 Yeah. If you look at monthly volume, we see, we had an extremely high volume in September out of Norway. Increase of twenty one percent and this is the highest month ever in the salmon history in Norway. So extremely high volume and but still, even though the prices we saw that in September, we had prices down to fifty, but still at the higher level than what we had last year with twenty one percent increase in the volume. So, the demand is very good at the moment.

24:37 And we see that the market is opening more of the channels to records opening up and which is boosting the demand for salmon and seafood, I will say. And now we expect only three percent growth in December. So and hopefully, we will see a trend that the prices towards Christmas will increase from the level that we see today.

25:02 Well while we see fourth quarter, it's decreasing volumes in fourth quarter. If we look at the consumption side, for third quarter, I will say that, especially USA is extremely strong up thirteen percent orders markets is up ten percent and EU is six percent. If you look at the year-to-date numbers, we see that the U. S. Is up eighteen percent, which is yes, it's a fantastic growth in the U. S. And it's a further potential in this market going forward and which we will follow very closely. And we believe that this trend will continue, and other markets is nine percent and U.S. also very strong this year with a ten percent growth.

26:01 Then our outlook for twenty twenty one. We see a strong demand for seafood in the general at the end of the last quarter. We see that there is general cost inflation, which will impact our cost in the our operation in our value chain, which we have to handle, and we will do that. On the farming side, we have estimate guiding around two hundred four thousand tonne, and we expect the contract share of twenty five percent. We have a very good quarter of situation for the whitefish, which will and also on the increased prices, which will, you have a good impact on our result and especially on the fishery of wild catch.

26:52 And then VAP, Sales & distribution, we have a huge potential. We invested heavily the last ten years. And we have good capacity, which we will take step by step will take up in the months to come also towards Christmas. So we expect a good quarter for VAP, Sales & Distribution segment in twenty thirty one or the fourth quarter in twenty twenty one.

27:23 And for next year, still, a very positive outlook for the demand. It's, I will show you the supply side, it's up four percent, five percent and also so and that's possible to handle that increased volumes and we expect the good market in next year. On the farming, we expect two thousand two almost seven thousand tonne. And wild catch in total, we see quarter for quarter going down twenty percent, haddock at thirty three percent and for saithe down twenty four percent and So we also expect that the prices of wild catch and whitefish will increase for next year.

28:23 And then we have VAP, Sales & Distribution. We, like I said, we have a huge potential. We have strong focus and customer oriented focus and developing the seafood category in our downstream activities. So, we believe that the outlook for twenty twenty one should be strong for Lerøy.

28:47 And then we like Sjur mentioned is the Belsvik to the last expansion it's ready in January. And we are really looking forward to put in the fishing in this part of the operation and this will give us growth from twenty twenty three. So we are still focusing on growth, developing our business and we will have like I said, a stable volume from this year to next year, and then we expect the further growth in twenty twenty three.

29:33 So we continuously work on improving our value chains in all steps of this – in all steps in the value chain and we believe that we have a good base. We have a good organization and the right organization to move us towards our goal to create the world's most efficient and sustainable value chain for seafood. Thank you very much.

