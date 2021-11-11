luvemakphoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

As bank stocks continue to garner more investor interest and see further outperformance, the previously large list of stocks that looked exceedingly cheap continues to dwindle. In fact, in my coverage of roughly 100 banks, I continue to see more and more stock improvement due to the ever looming “rate hike” from the Fed.

While a rate hike would mathematically help nearly all banks earn more money and put excess liquidity to work in a productive manner, I think investors should continue to focus on firms that do not need a supportive action from the Fed. Going a step further, since we are at the beginning of what might be a new rate hiking cycle I think it makes sense for investors to realize that it takes multiple quarters before each hike is fully realized, financially.

With that being said, I believe First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) is in a prime position for outperformance. In my last article, I highlighted the very compressed valuation relative to its solid profitability. In fact, this Hamilton, New Jersey based bank should continue to see continued valuation expansion as its current profitability level is stronger than peer and (more importantly) when it traded at a higher level.

When it comes to valuation, as one can see from the chart below, FRBA trades at 1.3x price to tangible book value per share. When looking at its past levels, it becomes exceedingly obvious that there is a lot more room to run in just valuation expansion alone. Going back to the financials, I continue to believe that future quarters are likely to see additional improvement in the coming months too.

The bottom line is this, I continue to believe that FRBA's current valuation does not properly reflect the transformation of its profitability profile, which has improved from pre-COVID ROA levels of 1.00% (or lower) to my modeled ROAs for 2022 and 2023 1.20% and 1.28% (respectively), and a consistently good growth profile.

An Improving Outlook

Before I get too far into the weeds of future financial expectations, I believe it makes sense to take a quick look back at its solid third quarter results to give context. In the third quarter, the higher than projected PPP income resulted in better than consensus financial results. To get a little more granular, FRBA reported third quarter operating earnings of $0.44 (which backs out a few non-core expense and income items).

When it comes to the banking landscape, since a provision recapture has become rather common industry-wide, it makes past historical profitability level comparison rather difficult. However, since a recapture is a non-core item that only temporarily boosts bottom line results, most investors have backed it out of their analysis (and rightly so, in my opinion).

One thing I think potential investors need to do is review the “pre-provision ROA”. The math behind this is spread revenue, plus fees, less expenses relative to assets. Personally, I like this analysis since it negates any profitability effects that the provision and taxes could play. In fact, I think this analysis looks at the "true core earnings" potential of each bank.

For the third quarter, ROA and pre-provision ROA were largely unchanged from second quarter levels at 1.46% and 1.90%, respectively, but meaningfully stronger than 2019 ROA and pre-provision ROA of 0.68% and 1.39%, respectively. In fact, financial results continue to see the same themes play out: improvement in funding profile, solid expense management, healthy loan pipeline, and more robust fee income generation.

When digging into the reported net interest margin, it becomes clear that the cost of deposits continues to support overall profitability. FRBA’s cost of deposits has declined 128 basis points from a peak of 1.52% for 3Q19 to today. The best part is that I think the cost of deposits can work lower given an average cost of time deposits at 54 basis points for the third quarter.

To dig into the weeds a little more, the cost of time deposits was down 12 basis points from second quarter levels, and with time deposits at 22% of deposits, there is still room for continued downside in funding costs.

When it comes to the future margin, while there is likely to be some continued average earning asset yield compression, the continued downside in funding costs should support the margin near current levels.

Based on my modeling, the core third quarter margin was 3.34% (which excluded PPP fee revenue) and was down modestly linked quarter. Going forward I expect the core margin to find stability in the 3.25% to 3.30% range, or just slightly below current levels.

If loan growth improves to an even faster pace, the margin could see some additional upside. In fact, after backing out all PPP loan forgiveness noise, core growth for the third quarter was 3% linked quarter annualized. Even though prepayments continue to pressure net loan growth in 2021, I think a solid fourth quarter is teed up as interest rates have increased (which lowers other liquidity sources, like issuing debt).

Finally, core fee income for the third quarter was $1.4 million, and in line with my expectations and consistent with second quarter levels. Going forward, the added emphasis on generating and selling SBA loans, as well as offering interest rate swaps to commercial customers, should translate into continued growth in fee income.

Concluding Thoughts

Fundamentally, I believe I have been consistent in my thoughts that the northeast is a difficult place for banks due to the higher than average levels of competition. However, even with that as a backdrop, FRBA presents a solid opportunity for sizable upside potential.

From a very fundamental level, the bank is already producing stronger core financial results than it was in 2018, when it was trading materially higher (in terms of valuation). While the bank is unlikely to see a sizable earnings lift from the looming interest rate hike, I believe the current operational growth potential provides an independent opportunity for upside.

In fact, while the market has been correct in its nature to predict the beginning of a rate hiking cycle, it typically is a little too optimistic in terms of both timing and the pace of which rates hike. While the bank space would clearly see a bottom-line benefit from higher rates, I believe FRBA provides an opportunity for upside today that is not predicated on whether or not the Fed increases rates.