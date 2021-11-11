Freehold Properties Pursues $115 Million IPO
Summary
- Freehold Properties has filed to raise $115 million in an IPO.
- The REIT provides mortgage financing to cannabis industry businesses in the U.S.
- FHP is still a small player but has expansion ambitions in a growing market.
A Quick Take On Freehold Properties
Freehold Properties (FHP) has filed to raise $115 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-11 registration statement.
The firm operates as a REIT for secured financing for various types of cannabis businesses.
FHP is a small player with expansion ambitions in a growing industry.
I'll provide an update when we learn more about the IPO from management.
Company
Franklin, Tennessee-based Freehold was founded to become a real estate-secured capital provider of financing to industrial cultivation & processing and retail & dispensary properties.
Management is headed by co-founder, Chairman and CEO Donald C. Brain, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously senior vice president at Fidelity National Title Insurance Company.
Below is a brief interview of the CEO and his view of the opportunities in the industry:
(Source)
Along with providing mortgage financing, the company also seeks to obtain contingent purchase options 'exercisable on the legalization of cannabis under U.S. federal law or certain other events.'
Freehold has received at least $43 million in equity investment from investors including Tilden Park, Heritage Insurance Holdings and Focused Investment Partners.
The company seeks to place mortgage loans secured by various cannabis related properties operated by experienced operators.
The mortgages usually also have an option for Freehold to purchase the underlying property based on a pro rata portion of the valuation increase since the loan was made.
Freehold's Market & Competition
According to a 2021 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for legal marijuana was an estimated $9.1 billion in 2020 and is forecast to exceed $60 billion by 2028.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 26.7% from 2021 to 2028.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a continuing trend toward legalization in various countries and in U.S. states.
Also, below is a chart showing the historical and projected future growth trajectory of legal marijuana sales in the United States:
(Source)
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)
AFC Gamma (AFCG)
Power REIT (PW)
NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP)
Other private companies
Freehold Properties Financial Performance
The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Uneven topline revenue growth
Lowered operating income
Increased adjusted funds from operations
Growing net losses
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Nine Months To Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ 2,734,000
|
-7.9%
|
2020
|
$ 3,877,000
|
221.7%
|
Inception through Dec. 31, 2019
|
$ 1,205,000
|
Operating Income (Margin)
|
Period
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Nine Months To Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ 3,000
|
-101.9%
|
2020
|
$ 586,000
|
-334.4%
|
Inception through Dec. 31, 2019
|
$ (250,000)
|
Adjusted FFO
|
Period
|
Adjusted FFO
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Nine Months To Sept. 30, 2021
|
$774,000
|
139%
|
2020
|
$1,016,000
|
2157.8%
|
Inception through Dec. 31, 2019
|
$45,000
|
EBITDA
|
Period
|
EBITDA
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Nine Months To Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ (57,000)
|
-89.7%
|
2020
|
$ (346,000)
|
11.6%
|
Inception through Dec. 31, 2019
|
$ (310,000)
|
Net Income
|
Period
|
Net Income
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Nine Months To Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ (1,665,000)
|
-21.4%
|
2020
|
$ (2,452,000)
|
152.0%
|
Inception through Dec. 31, 2019
|
$ (973,000)
(Source)
As of September 30, 2021, Freehold had $2.2 million in cash and $2.4 million in total liabilities.
Freehold Properties IPO Details
Freehold intends to raise $115 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
to fund the origination of mortgage loans as described under "Our Business - Our Financing Pipeline;"
approximately $0.1 million to redeem our 12.5% Series A Redeemable Cumulative Preferred Stock, or our Series A Preferred Stock; and
the remaining net proceeds, if any, to finance cannabis properties in accordance with our investment strategy and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
(Source)
Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not currently a party to any legal proceedings.
Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Stifel and Cowen.
Commentary About Freehold's IPO
FHP is seeking public investment capital to expand its funding of mortgage loans and expand its operations.
The company's financials have shown variable topline revenue growth, reduced operating income, growing adjusted funds from operations and increased net losses.
The market opportunity for providing mortgage-backed financing in the U.S. cannabis industry is significant as the industry continues to grow via legalizations in an increasing number of states.
Stifel is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 67.8% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company's outlook is small size against much larger industry players that are already public and have access to inexpensive growth capital.
When we learn management's pricing and valuation expectations for the IPO, I'll provide a final opinion.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
