It'll take time for Orange (NYSE:ORAN) to grow to what I consider to be fair value. When I began writing on Orange, I was clear on where the company has come from, and that it may indeed take some time for the company to normalize. However, much like some other companies, I write about, I don't see that the company's valuation accurately reflects the company's state of results.

Let me show you what I mean.

(Source: Orange)

Orange - How has the company been doing?

The market doesn't seem overly fond of CapEx-heavy telco's at all at this time, looking at peers such as Verizon (VZ), AT&T (T), and international ones. Orange is certainly no exception. Despite what in other industries and segments would be considered good results, these companies can currently trade at valuations as low as 7-8X P/E, similar to some insurance companies.

Orange results, in my view, do not reflect this high discount.

(Source: Orange)

With highlights such as these, it becomes harder to find chinks in Orange's armor. 5G coverage is going up, and in Europe, we're not seeing the same growth/expansion challenges as we're currently seeing in the US.

The company's infrastructure projects are moving forward, with the TowerCo infrastructure project seeing completion the next fiscal, Fiber expansion moving forward, and a Polish FiberCo JV with 2.4M lines being on track for 2024.

Financial achievements are, while not massively impressive, at least not "bad", per se. Revenue for the whole group was more or less flat, and EBITDAaL saw a decline of 0.7% YoY to very strong 2020 numbers. CapEx was down 1%, and this was in line with the company's guidance.

Excluding co-financing in France, results were positive, with both revenue and EBITDAal growth in low single digits.

Specific sector highlights include:

French retail service growth, with 36% growth in fiber to the home customers, and 2% YoY mobile growth.

Overall solid performance in Europe, with other EU countries growing revenues by 2%, and commercial services by nearly 6%.

The company's black sheep, Spain, is increasing mobile contracts and fiber penetration as well as convergence numbers, posting only a slight loss YoY to a strong comparison quarter.

Growth areas in Africa/the middle east are performing well, showing double-digit growth with all of the company's footprint growing.

(Source: Orange)

Meanwhile, Enterprise services are showing a very slight 1.4% decline due to less reliance on voice, and higher on mobile.

There was some negative news for the quarter - the company's guidance update included rationalization of EBITDAaL growth expectation, down from about 1% growth to flat. Also, CapEx is expected to be slightly higher, causing Organic Cash flow to be slightly lower - debt is expected to be the same, and the dividend will be unchanged. This, among other things, caused Orange to trade down slightly following the news.

You certainly could question Orange because of this - but doing this would be to ignore all of the upsides the company gives you. What upsides?

Proven results in its troubled segments, including Spain, seeing coverage increases, brand rationalization, and excellent results in other EU geographies.

The Orange bank, a bank now having 1.6M customers, is now at 100% ownership in Orange. The bank has 600,000 customers alone in the Ivory Coast.

Outstanding growth and expectations for growth areas, including Africa and the Middle East.

Fiber expansion in France, including in rural areas, where there is still plenty of room for expansion, with Orange as a market-leading operator.

Also, remember. This company has a solid BBB+, a well-covered and announced yield of over 8%. Orange has 266M customers across the world, operating the 11th-largest mobile network on earth and the 4th-largest in Europe, posting annual revenues of between €30-50B.

This is a bedrock company, part of the fabric of digital society in large parts of Europe. When such a company becomes undervalued, I believe it pays off to pay attention.

Let's look at a valuation update here.

Orange - What is the valuation?

The valuation is even better than when I wrote about it last. To the question, when does it stop falling, I really have no good answer. It could be today - or could be in 3 years, or anything between/longer than that. I don't mind short-term movements if my stance is that I'm buying the company at a good price. Here, I believe that I am.

Orange is currently trading at an average weighted P/E of 8.65X. If we strictly look at the forward results, the company is trading at an estimated 2022-2023E P/E of around 8.3-8.4X.

The upside to normalization in value, where the company traded less than 3 years ago, is at this time in the triple digits.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Is it likely? Perhaps. Is it guaranteed? Certainly not.

However, even trading at absolutely flat valuations of 8.5X, your returns would still be over 10% annually given today's valuation and the dividends. This is a dividend-focused stock, akin to a bond, that essentially pays us 8% to wait for normalization. While there were good, business-related reasons for the company to drop a few years back, there are to my mind equally good reasons for the company to see valuation improvement from business improvements that are ongoing - though the way back up is always longer than the way down.

Still, the current average upside based on 22 average analyst targets (Source S&P Global) brings the upside to 24.2%, to an average valuation of around €12.21/share. Most of the analysts at this point have a strong "BUY"/Outperform rating on Orange at this valuation, and overall expectations are for GAAP EPS improvements and dividend growth in the low single digits for the next few years. (Source: S&P Global, TIKR.com, FactSet)

To my mind, this is good enough for a telco - this is how they tend to work. National telcos in Scandinavia are no different, nor are peers such as Verizon. Some of the more important trends we want to look at is dividend safety, and Orange hasn't cut the dividend in several years but has always paid its €0.7, or equivalent announced dividend despite momentary earnings fluctuations in GAAP EPS. There is no reason why this should not continue.

Now, let's be clear. Don't expect Orange to massively outperform or change. Don't expect it to suddenly give 10-20% EBITDAaL growth, or increase the dividend by 10-20%. It's not going to happen.

The argument for investing here is that you're buying one of the largest telcos in Europe, the digital gateway for about 266M people, at a very cheap price. The potential here is for triple-digit returns in the case of normalization, but this is likely going to be a process of several years - and not a stable or easy one.

With a strong stomach, a love for fundamentals, and a liking for high dividends, this could be a "BUY" for you.

Me, I consider Orange a "BUY" to a conservative price of €11/share, coming about to a price target of $16/share for ORAN, which represents an 11X forward P/E for the company's average 3-year EPS.

And that, in this market, is certainly good enough.

Thesis

My thesis for Orange remains largely unchanged.

I see considerable opportunity in one of the planet's largest Telco's at this valuation, coming to a 35-105% upside, with a well-covered 8%+ yield. Telecommunications are one of the more conservative investments available, and they're not going anywhere.

While this company has some historical weaknesses and operational troubles in some of its segments, results for the past 2 years have shown significant improvements. Eventually, these will start paying off in terms of market appreciation.

When it does, it will not be long until I no longer consider Orange a "BUY".

For now, Orange is a "BUY" with an upside of at least 35% until 2024, and potentially as much as 105%.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

Orange is currently in a position where #1 is possible in my process, through #3 and #4.

Thank you for reading.