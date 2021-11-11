pjohnson1/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Share price versus fundamentals conundrum

It's no secret that Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) is one of the world's largest and most profitable consumer staple companies. As such it should be compared to the likes of Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP) in terms of return on capital, dominant market positioning and steady value accumulation.

Only a few years ago, BUD was shown to be the most profitable within its peer group on an EBITDA basis and among the companies with the highest cash flow margin.

Source: AB InBev FY 2018 Earnings Presentation

After examining the graph above and taking into account AB InBev's competitive positioning as the world's largest brewery that also owns many of the world's most renown beer brands, one could easily conclude that BUD is a must have stock for any retirement portfolio. Given all these characteristics, BUD is expected to:

outperform other consumer staple companies;

pay attractive dividend;

offer less volatile returns, i.e. less risk than its peers.

But, something is amiss. Since the graph above was published, the most profitable company with the highest cash flow margin returned a negative 4%, while all other major peers in the beverages space and the consumer staples sector as a whole returned anywhere between 30% and 70% over the same period.

Data by YCharts

On top of that, BUD's interim dividend has been scrapped and future payments remain highly uncertain at this point.

However, in lining for financial discipline and the leveraging objectives there will be no interim dividend. The board's proposal with respect for full-year 2021 dividend will be announced that we followed full-year '21 results on February 24, 2022. Source: AB InBev Q3 2021 Earnings Transcript

Even when using historical figures, AB InBev's dividend payments appear unsustainable.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The issue with risk

In terms of share price risk, AB InBev is also leading the rankings within the beer brewing space. Even though, peers such as Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY), have been severely hit by the pandemic lockdowns and loss of on-trade channels, the standard deviation of BUD's daily returns is one of the highest in the sector and more akin of a mid-cap company.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Yahoo!Finance

The largest company with the most profitable business model is as volatile as the much smaller and loss making (over the past 12 months) Molson Coors (TAP).

AB InBev is also leading the rankings in terms of market risk exposure (see below). With a beta of 1.4, BUD performs more like a highly cyclical stock rather than a low risk consumer staples one.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Yahoo!Finance

Obviously this disconnect between fundamentals and share price performance can't be attributed solely to the pandemic and high exposure to Emerging Markets. Capital allocation decisions are also to blame and even under a new CEO, these can take years to fix.

Bragging about EBITDA is a red flag

As we saw earlier AB InBev is among the most profitable businesses on EBITDA basis. However, this leading position does not correspond with the company's Price-to-Sales multiple (see below).

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Expected topline growth also affects valuation multiples, however the numbers of Coca-Cola, Diageo (DEO) and AB InBev all gravitate around 5% for the fiscal year 2022 (see here, here and here). Nevertheless, KO and DEO trade at significantly higher sales multiples when compared to BUD.

In fact, EBITDA margins are irrelevant for Price-to-Earnings multiples on a cross-sectional basis with R-squared of mere 0.009

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Gross margins, on the other hand, are far more important for a business as they are more stable over the long-term, reflect the pricing power of the company's products or services and are not easily influenced by the management.

Therefore, if we compare gross margins to forward Price-to-Earnings multiples, a much stronger relationship emerges. However, BUD is once again penalized with a much lower P/E multiple that what its gross margin would suggest. For comparison, KO and DEO have similar gross margins but trade at much higher earnings multiples.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

This seems rather odd at first, since BUD's high gross profitability comes as a result of two sustainable competitive advantages that are also almost impossible to replicate. Firstly, its sheer size results in significant bargaining power with suppliers and thus allows the company to negotiate favorable pricing for its raw materials, while also generating significant economies of scale. Secondly, AB InBev owns some of the world's strongest and most recognizable premium beer brands that sell at significant price premiums.

Source: BUD Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation

One explanation is that AB InBev's gross profitability has been trending downwards in recent years due to raising costs and higher sales generated by less profitable segments of the market.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

The lower gross margin expectations, however, are not sufficient to justify such a large discount of the company's P/E multiple.

Lingering expansion problems

It appears that capital allocation decisions are far more important for valuation multiples than profitability figures. As we saw above, EBITDA margins have no influence on P/E ratios, while gross margins could explain around 35% of the variance on a cross-sectional basis. The ratio of goodwill and intangible assets to total assets, however, exhibits a much stronger relationship with earnings multiples.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

The negative relationship means that the more a company engages in M&A activity, i.e. higher goodwill & intangible assets ratio it has, the lower multiple it is likely to achieve.

It is also very important how are intangible assets split following a deal - a significant amount being put into goodwill is often a red flag due to the black box nature of it. On the other hand, if a larger proportion of the total deal value is reported as distinct intangible assets, such as brands, customer relationships, patents etc, the more reassurances shareholders have that management has not significantly overpaid for the acquired company. In that regard, BUD is the company with the largest amount of its assets being reported as goodwill.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Why are we still talking about debt?

The high indebtedness of AB InBev is hardly news to anyone, however, the problems of the enormous debt load are still lingering.

Before we proceed, it should be noted that management has done an excellent job over the recent years in postponing large principal payments beyond 2023.

Source: BUD Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation

Just two years ago, the debt maturity profile was more heavily weighted towards the short-term.

Source: BUD Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation

The absolute amount of net debt has also been reduced in recent years, even though tangible assets have also declined since the pandemic begun.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

That is why net debt to tangible assets and net debt to EBITDA both remain elevated, even though the company has been reducing its debt pile.

* EBITDA based on Profit from operations before non-recurring items and adjusted for other operating income

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

Interest coverage is also one of the lowest within the broader peer group, which shows how limited AB InBev's ability is to reinvest into the business at a time when competition in key Emerging Markets is intensifying.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Macroeconomic factors are also not moving in favor of BUD, which benefits from weaker U.S. dollar and Euro as most of its debt is denominated in these two currencies.

Source: AB InBev Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation

Having said all that, the longer weighted average maturity of the long-term debt has also made the company far more sensitive to exchange rate movements.

This strategy usually works well when the dollar is appreciating against the currencies where the company derives most of its profits from and in the case of BUD, these are the Mexican peso, the Brazilian real and the Chinese yuan.

Source: AB InBev Interim Report 2021

While the Chinese yuan has been relatively stable against the dollar, the rest of the Emerging Markets currencies have continued to decline since the pandemic began.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

As painful as it is to keep reiterating capital allocation mistakes made years ago as the main reason for BUD disastrous share price performance, the problems are far from over. Even though the total amount of net debt has declined in recent years, the share price is now even more sensitive to changes in certain exchange rates. At the same time, stiff competition in key Emerging Markets and rising raw material costs will require even higher reinvestment in the business, which does not bode well with the debt related risks. Consequently, AB InBev's low valuation multiples do not yet mean that the company's share price is going to outperform its peers and consumer staples as a whole.