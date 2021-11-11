baona/E+ via Getty Images

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) reported somewhat disappointing Q3 2021 results as its production fell below expectations due to various issues. Ring's production has bounced back to over 9,000 BOEPD in October, but it will likely still end up far short of its initial 2H 2021 production guidance.

The lower than expected production resulted in Ring being over 100% hedged on oil during the quarter. Thus, it ended up with only a modest amount of free cash flow despite approximately $70 WTI oil during the quarter.

Ring's debt paydown should accelerate in 2022 with its reduced hedging, but it appears relatively expensive at $3.50 per share, which puts a value of approximately $70,000 per flowing BOE on its production.

Lower Than Expected Production

Ring expected to average approximately 8,950 BOEPD (at guidance midpoint) in production during the second half of 2021, including approximately 7,900 barrels per day of oil production. Ring's guidance ranges for the second half of 2021 were 8,700 BOEPD to 9,200 BOEPD in total production and 7,700 to 8,100 barrels per day of oil production.

Ring's Q3 2021 production ended up relatively low at 8,243 BOEPD (including 7,166 barrels of oil per day). It attributed the lower than expected production to a number of factors. These include well completion activities (both from Ring and an offset operator) temporarily reducing production from some of its producing wells, third-party facility processing capacity constraints affecting sales, and the Q3 2021 conversions from electrical submersible pumps to rod pumps resulting in longer than expected downtime.

Ring's production rebounded in October, where it averaged over 9,000 BOEPD in production. However, the issues in Q3 2021 mean that Ring is not likely to make its original 2H 2021 production guidance. Ring is forecasting 8,800 BOEPD to 9,200 BOEPD in total production during Q4 2021, including 7,500 to 7,900 barrels per day in oil production. At the midpoint of that Q4 guidance, Ring would end up around 3.7% below the midpoint of its original 2H 2021 total production guidance and 5.9% below the midpoint of its original 2H 2021 oil production guidance.

Realized Prices And Debt

On the positive side, Ring realized $65.11 per BOE (before hedges) for its production in Q3 2021. However, Ring had collars and swaps covering 105% of its oil production during Q3 2021, so did not see a benefit in the end from the approximately $70 oil price. It did benefit from the realized price of $5.86 per Mcf for its natural gas, but natural gas is only 13% of its production.

For Q4 2021, Ring may be able to realize $75 per BOE (before hedges) and achieve production margins (before G&A and interest) of around $60 per BOE.

Ring's large hedging position and lower than expected oil production during the first three quarters of the year have hindered it from paying down its debt quickly though. Ring only reported $11.1 million in free cash flow during the first three quarters of 2021 (including $2.6 million in Q3 2021) despite favorable commodity prices for most of the year.

Assuming that Ring can meet its Q4 2021 production guidance, it should be able to generate around $9 million in positive cash flow in Q4 2021 at current strip prices. Ring had $293 million in net debt at the end of Q3 2021 and therefore looks capable of paying this down to $284 million by the end of 2021.

Ring's lower amount of hedges for 2022 should allow it to pay the debt down quicker. I project that it can generate around $70 million in positive cash flow in 2022 at current strip prices (mid-$70s WTI oil) while maintaining production levels. This would bring Ring's net debt down to around $214 million by the end of 2022 without a Delaware Basin asset sale.

Notes On Valuation

I continue to estimate Ring's value at approximately $2.50 to $3.00 per share in a long-term $65 WTI oil environment. A long-term $70 WTI oil environment would bump this up to $3.00 to $3.50 per share.

As a result, Ring looks to be slightly on the expensive side at $3.50 and I would have considered it to be overpriced at $4.00 per share (which would be a more appropriate price for a long-term mid-to-high $70s WTI oil scenario). Current strip starts falling below the mid-$70s by the latter half of 2022.

Another way to look at it is that at $3.50 per share, Ring's enterprise value is approximately $642 million (based on Q3 2021 net debt). This translates into a bit over $70,000 per flowing BOE, which is a high valuation for the current market environment.

Conclusion

Ring Energy's lower than expected production in Q3 2021 and its large amount of hedges contributed to it only generating a modest amount ($2.6 million) in free cash flow during the quarter at $70+ WTI oil. Going forward, its lowered hedging levels for 2022 should allow it to generate around $70 million in positive cash flow at mid-$70s WTI oil.

While Ring should be able to make more significant progress reducing its debt in 2022, it doesn't appear to be a good value at its current share price. It is currently trading at the high-end of my estimated valuation range for long-term $70 WTI oil.