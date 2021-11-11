Brian Harkin/Getty Images News

The investment thesis

My last article analyzed Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a long-term perspective. The results show that XOM’s profitability has turned a corner recently as oil prices stabilize, travel recovers after the pandemic, and its renewable businesses begin to contribute.

This article switches the focus to the near term and discusses why the current fundamentals support an $80 target price – conservatively - in the next year or so. The analysis is made conservative because it only considers the profit driven by oil price and ignores all the other profit drivers in XOM’s other segments. The results will show that it’s the recovery of the oil price by itself will be able to support a target price of about $80 per share alone. The downside of the investment is further protected by XOM’s record-low valuation and several short-term catalysts, including the resurging petroleum demand as the economy recovers and also the supply shortage forecast.

Role of oil in XOM’s business and its breakeven oil price

XOM is a leading global integrated oil company. Its downstream segment constitutes about 78% of the overall business, with chemicals and upstream constituting the remaining 22%. With its current production of oil at 2.3 million per day and crude oil price around $83/barrel, oil sales’ contribution in the downstream segment is about 29% (with the remaining 49% coming from natural gas, heavy oil, et al). So crude petroleum sales do not play a dominant role in the overall scheme of things, but it does play a significant role.

This also is the main reason why the remainder of this analysis will be on the conservative side because it only considers the profit driven by oil price and ignores all the other profit drivers such as natural gas, which merits a separate article by itself later.

With this overall picture, we now move on to discuss the breakeven oil price for XOM. First and foremost, analysis of the so-called breakeven price is more an art than a science. A lot of it depends on how you define the concept itself. Let me just quote a few numbers to illustrate the degree of ambiguity. XOM’s extensive operations in the Permian Basin feature the lowest production cost only around $15/barrel. And its production cost in Guyana is about $25/barrel. XOM’s CEO commented that the overall oil production cost is about $35 per barrel. Then if you begin to include the capex investment and even dividends (which, again, is completely a subjective judgment of what counts as the “cost”), the production “cost” can range from $45 to $65 as shown in the table below.

But regardless of which definition you use, the current oil price around $83 a barrel is well above the breakeven point. So we're lucky here that do not have to really get into the details. As long as the oil price is above the breakeven point, every $1 increase in oil price would contribute $2.3M of additional income per day for XOM at its current production rate. And on an annual basis, this translates into about $0.84B of additional income or $0.2 per share as shown below.

Source: Author

$80 target price

Then let’s see how much stock price can be driven by a $1 change in oil price. The following chart shows the price to cash flow multiple of the stock in the past decade. As can be seen, currently the stock is valued at a compressed multiple of less than 8x cash flow. It's not only undervalued on a relative scale compared to its historical record. It's also undervalued on an absolute basis. To put things onto a broader perspective, the overall market on average is valued at 15x cash flow. But even at such a compressed valuation, based on the discussion in the previous section, each additional $1 of the oil price increase can still boost the stock price by about $1.6 per share.

Source: Seeking Alpha

And further, I do not expect the compressed valuation to permanently stay at less than 8x cash flow, especially considering the catalyst ahead (to be detailed in the next section). The table below, therefore, considers the combined effects of oil price and valuation multiples on the target price.

The color in the background shows the possibility of each combination. The darker the background color, the more probable the scenario is expected to materialize. And the numbers highlighted in red are the most likely scenario given the business fundamentals and catalysts in the near term. As seen, with a combination of a $90 per barrel oil price and an expansion of valuation to 9.5x cash flow, a target price near $78 can be supported. And in the next section, we will see that such an oil price is very likely in the next year or so.

Source: Author

Key catalysts and supply shortage forecast

As the impacts of the pandemic subside and travel activities recover, there should be a near-term catalyst to support the oil prices and hence XOM’s stock prices. As an anecdotal example, I just traveled about six weeks ago myself - my first long-distance travel over more than 1.5 years. And the Chicago O’Hare airport was as crowded and packed as ever.

On a bigger scale, the U.S. just lifted restrictions this Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada, and most of Europe. Now travelers are expected to make long-delayed trips after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic, which will certainly create a surge in fuel consumption.

On the demand-supply front, there's a shortage of supply expected in the near future. Brent spot prices have risen significantly to about $83 per barrel this month. Oil prices have overall increased over the past year as a result of steady draws on global oil inventories. In addition to sustained inventory draws, OPEC+ also announced in October that the group would keep current production targets unchanged. All told, the U.S. Energy Information Administration anticipates the consumption to outpace production in the near term till the first half of 2022 as seen in the next two charts. Because it takes time for oil producers to crank up their productions after they’ve cranked down during the pandemics. And at the same time, it also will take time for the global shipping industry to clear its congestion.

The above-expected surge in demand and shortage of supply in the near term both provide a good catalyst/support for oil prices, XOM profits, and ultimately its stock price as aforementioned.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

Margin of safety and risks

If my above analyses are inaccurate, I believe the inaccuracies are on the conservative side for a range of reasons as detailed below. As mentioned, this analysis only considers the profit driven by oil price and ignores all the other profit drivers with natural gas as a notable example. Natural gas prices in the United States have more than doubled this year as energy demand recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. And XOM is an industry leader in natural gas and participates in the production of 86 million tonnes per year, almost 25 percent of global LNG demand.

Although investment in XOM does involve its own risks, as detailed below.

The biggest one as I can see is the pace and degree of the post-COVID economy recovery. Although the vaccination is progressing extensively and the economy is re-opening at a pace. As aforementioned, the U.S. just lifted restrictions this Monday on travel from a long list of countries after more than a year and a half of restrictions. However, the pandemic is far from over yet and uncertainties like the delta variant still exist.

Not all XOM’s business segments face a rosy future as its oil segment in the near term. For example, its refining assets in several markets have been facing stagnant demand for its refined products. XOM has decided to divest many of these assets. The company has sold assets in Indonesia and Japan. These sales could cause a loss for XOM shareholders, and there could be further such divestitures of this kind in the near future.

Conclusion and final thought

My last articles analyzed XOM from a long-term perspective. The results show that XOM’s profitability has turned a corner recently. This article focuses on the near term and argues why the current fundamentals can support an $80 target price – conservatively - in the next year or so.

The main takeaways are: