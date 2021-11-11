panida wijitpanya/iStock via Getty Images

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) crashed following a solid earnings beat for the third quarter, and the 18% decline in the stock price on November 10 did have me looking at the model growth portfolio at Leads From Gurus because we invested in Upstart stock when it was trading below $120, and we had ample opportunities to book our gains a few weeks ago when the stock hit $400. Going to sleep last night, I was troubled by one question, "did I make a mistake by holding on to Upstart for too long?" I am a long-term-oriented investor - make no mistake about that, but Upstart is not a core position in our portfolio which means I was and am willing to book our gains when the time is right. I am fairly confident that many Upstart investors went to bed last night with the same question in their mind, and I immediately realized that the best course of action would be to evaluate what exactly happened to determine where Upstart stock is likely to head in the next few months. The findings of my research indicate that investors who are willing to dig deep could end up with handsome rewards in the long run.

Why did UPST stock decline 18%?

Upstart Holdings reported third-quarter earnings on November 9 after the closing bell, and to be fair, the company reported stellar numbers. Q3 revenue of $228 million was an improvement of close to 250% from a year ago, and the company reported a net income of $29.1 million for the quarter, against just $9.7 million for the corresponding quarter last year. Even more importantly, Upstart did beat analyst estimates for both revenue and earnings, keeping its positive earnings surprises history in check.

To help you grasp Upstart's strong performance in Q3, let's look at the financial highlights for the quarter.

Revenue of $228 million, up 250% year-over-year. Income from operations of $28.6 million, up 134% year-over-year. Contribution profit of $95.9 million, up 184% year-over-year. Net income of $29.1 million, up 201% year-over-year.

Even if we expand the horizons to look at transaction volumes, all we see is healthy gains.

A quick look at these numbers should alleviate any of your concerns about the momentum behind Upstart's financial performance. Interestingly, Mr. Market wanted to focus on the projections for the next quarter, which is where the company seemingly disappointed the consensus expectations of market participants.

Upstart now expects adjusted EBITDA of $51-$53 million in the next quarter, which implies that adjusted EBITDA will decline on a QoQ basis as the company reported adjusted EBITDA of $59 million for the third quarter. A similar trend is expected from an adjusted EBITDA front as well. The projected numbers for the fourth quarter are by no means lackluster, but investors have been expecting even better numbers from Upstart, which often happens when a young company starts making progress and attracts the attention of investors. These high expectations made the projected Q4 numbers suddenly look bleak, which eventually triggered a selloff.

How worried should I be as an early investor?

Let me get this out first - no matter what financial pundits and investing gurus say, it hurts to see your portfolio value declining sharply. I don't believe there is an exception to this observation, and behavioral finance theories also confirm that losses indeed are much more painful than gains of equal magnitude. Let's call this human nature, and for this same reason, I felt a pang of loss seeing Upstart stock crash following a strong earnings report. Thanks to years of practice, however, I immediately knew that there's no reason to panic. Instead, I decided to stick to what I know best, or in other words, to research more on what is happening to get a clearer picture.

For ease of reference and understanding, I will list two reasons why Mr. Market might be proven wrong to punish Upstart stock the way it did.

Upstart might report substantially better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter. The company is doing the right thing to develop long-lasting competitive advantages.

I will now briefly discuss each of these two factors.

First, I believe the fourth quarter could turn out to be a blockbuster three-month period for Upstart to an extent where the company might be able to handsomely beat its guidance and analyst projections. The company has, in my opinion, guided for modest growth in Q4, but if the macroeconomic environment continues to improve from here on, I believe the company is likely to smash these expectations. Americans are finally back to their normal habits, by which I mean to say that Americans are now looking for credit facilities as they used to before the pandemic. According to data from the Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit published by the New York Fed, credit card balances increased by $17 billion in Q3, on top of an increase of similar magnitude in the second quarter. Although credit card balances remain $123 billion lower than they had been at the end of 2019, the trend certainly makes it clear that spending is on the rise and that the demand for credit is accelerating. Under normal circumstances, the Holiday Season leads to a massive increase in consumer debt, and I'm banking on this to happen this time around as stimulus checks are no longer going out and recession fears have subsided. Upstart, on the back of this strong expected rebound in credit demand, is bound to perform well, and I'm willing to bet that the performance will be better than expected.

Second, let's look at the competitive advantages the company could potentially enjoy in the future. Because Upstart is a data-driven company, its success is highly dependent on its ability to maintain its already-proven credit verification model. To keep its model a notch ahead of its competitors, the company has to feed a tremendous amount of data to its AI model, which is exactly what the company has been doing over the last four quarters. Before going public, the company claimed to have built its AI model using 15 billion cells of data and nine million repayment events. At the end of the third quarter, Upstart had trained its model on more than 28 billion cells of data and 17 million repayment events. The more data used to train your model, the better the model gets at predicting key outcomes and events. Upstart's first-mover advantages in partnering with regional banks could help the company achieve long-lasting competitive advantages because of the proven efficiency of its model.

That's not all. Appearing on CNBC Closing Bell on November 10, Upstart CEO David Girouard seemed unperturbed by the recent decline in Upstart stock price. When asked what to make of the selloff following the Q3 earnings release, the CEO said that his focus is on improving the AI model used by the company, and to make sure the model is sophisticated enough to a degree where banks would start depending solely on the output of Upstart's model instead of relying on FICO scores that apparently need a lot of improvement. He even said that the market will do its own thing, which is not something he could or tries to control. As a reminder, four of Upstart's banking partners have already decided to eliminate all the FICO requirements for their borrowers. If you ask me, this is very refreshing. We have a CEO at the helm of a high-growth company who is focused on the business - not the external valuation attached to the company. Time and again, it has been proven that right managers do indeed end up creating billions of dollars in value for long-term shareholders, and I believe Upstart is in safe hands. As Warren Buffett famously said, "the most important thing is to find .400 hitters and not tell them what to do," and David Girouard certainly is becoming a force to reckon with.

Takeaway

I am bullish on Upstart, and I remain bullish despite the sudden pessimism in the market toward Upstart stock. I have discussed the reasons behind my bullish stance on UPST extensively on Seeking Alpha, and you can find all my articles here. I believe this is just the beginning for Upstart in its journey, and there's a long runway for growth as the company expands its wings to tap into new markets. I expect UPST stock to deliver handsome returns in the short run as well, possibly once Q4 earnings are out.