LPETTET/iStock via Getty Images

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) has the three qualities I look for in a long-term investment. The company generates consistent and substantial free cash flow, is able to reinvest their excess cash back into the business at favorable rates of return, and has a management team that treats shareholders as business partners. WFCF isn't cheap right now but I like the company enough to put them on my watchlist as a possible future investment.

WFCF has a Capital-Light Business Model that Generates Cash Flow

WFCF's principal business is conducting both on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, crops and other food products are accurate. The company works with farmers to certify their products as organic, gluten-free, non-GMO, non-hormone treated, humanly handled, etc. This verification segment makes up the vast majority of WFCF's revenue (70%), but about 20% of revenue comes from the sale of ear tags for cattle. The tags are used to assist with certification renewals and animal tracking. The remaining 10% of revenue comes from a small Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) segment that helps clients track sustainability data.

What do these segments all have in common? They don't require much capital to maintain. Aside from employee salaries and office space rental costs, it doesn't take much capital to run the business. WFCF has averaged only $350k in annual capital expenditures over the last five years. As a result, WFCF consistently generates cash flow. The company has had positive cash flow from operations every year since 2008 and averaged $1.3mm in free cash flow over the last five years. Cash flow has grown as the company has grown; WFCF generated $2.5mm in free cash flow in 2019, $2mm in 2020 (lower due to Covid disruptions), and has already generated $3mm in free cash flow through the first three quarters of 2021.

WFCF Can Reinvest Cash at Favorable Rates of Return

WFCF has multiple avenues for reinvestment. The company has made numerous tuck-in acquisitions over the last decade, expanding their service and technology offerings.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Focusing on the last five years, WFCF used $5mm in cash to fund acquisitions, out of total free cash flow of $6.5mm. It is difficult to isolate the added value of any particular acquisition, but as a whole they have clearly been accreditive. Total company revenue climbed from $11.6mm in 2016 to $20mm in 2020 (a 11.5% CAGR) and free cash flow increased from $0.5mm to $2mm (a 32% CAGR). At a minimum, I am comfortable saying that WFCF is generating double-digit returns on its invested capital. A company that can invest over 75% of its free cash flow at a high rate of return is a company I want to invest in.

WFCF can also uses cash to hire more employees and develop additional service offerings. The company already provides more than 50 different certifications across 10 different product lines, but there is room to provide more certifications and cover more products. Management has highlighted expansion into beverage certification and adding seafood certification options as potential growth areas. Every new certification and product line added brings in additional revenue and compounds the value that WFCF can bundle together for customers. As an example, a small farm might want to certify that their produce is organic and that their eggs come from cage-free chickens. By bundling both certifications into a single event, WFCF makes the process easier for the farmer and is more likely to win their business. The company has expanded their offerings substantially via acquisitions, but by investing in additional employees directly, WFCF can handle a higher volume of customer audits and expand their technology offerings in-house.

WFCF's Management Treats Shareholders as Business Partners

WFCF's CEO and president (John and Leann Saunders, respectively) are the original founders of the company and the largest individual shareholders. Between the two of them (they are married) they own over 28% of the company. Company officers and board members collectively own over 53% of the company. Management's interests are thus aligned with those of shareholders and CEO John Saunders clearly sees investors as partners. On the Q2 earnings call, he made this comment when discussing the shareholder base:

"We have, what I believe is, an unusual shareholder base in terms of loyalty and longevity. Many of our shareholders have been in the stock for 10 or 15 years. A number of our largest shareholders were original investors in our business either prior to or near the time we went public. "

(Source)

A shareholder-focused mindset manifests in a long-term focus for the company, responsible growth decisions, and opportunistic share buybacks and special dividends. For example, the above quote from Saunders was in the context of explaining a special dividend that was issued this year. While I would always prefer that a company reinvest cash into the business as opposed to paying a dividend, management made it clear that the dividend was a one-time event to return some liquidity to their long-term shareholders. Management also has a history of using debt responsibly and remaining under-levered. I appreciate the low-risk mindset and the decision confirms management's focus on the long-term success of their company.

WFCF's Valuation is Fair

WFCF is a great business, but it is also trading at a fair price. The trailing price to free cash flow (P/FCF) ratio is sitting at 30 at the time of this writing, though forward P/FCF for 2021 is closer to 20. This isn't wildly expensive given WFCF's ability to grow revenue and cash flow, but it isn't as cheap as other cash flow compounders I have in my portfolio. I estimate that a P/FCF of 15 is sustainable for a non-declining company, and I have a hurdle rate of at least 15% expected annual return for an investment (using conservative assumptions). In order to meet my criteria at the current market cap of $66mm, WFCF would need to compound its free cash flow at 20% over the next five years. WFCF has been able to do that over the last five years, but a 20% compound growth assumption doesn't leave a huge margin of safety. As I said, WFCF isn't particularly expensive nor is it particularly cheap. If WFCF were to drop to a market cap of $50mm, cash flow would only need to compound at 15% a year to meet my criteria. Based on revenue growth numbers, I think a 15% growth rate in cash flow is a reasonable estimate. I am comfortable paying a fair price for a wonderful company; the current valuation isn't ideal but isn't prohibitive to an investment.

Risks

WFCF has low bankruptcy risk due to its capital-light business model and lack of long-term debt. The major risks I see are an increase in competition and the inability to reinvest cash at high rates of return. WFCF records eight competitors by name in their annual report and barriers to entry in the industry are fairly low. The capital-light nature of the business is likely to draw in more competitors in the future. WFCF's early-mover advantage, established customer relationships, and history of credibility act as a partial moat to protect against competition. There is room for many companies to be successful in this industry if the total addressable market continues to grow, but competition could be a real threat in the future.

WFCF has a long runway for reinvestment, but the company has not prioritized growth as much as I would have expected. Management has begun to use some of their cash to buy back shares, spending $700k on buybacks to far in 2021. While share buybacks benefit shareholders, they cast some doubt on the reinvestment side of the investment thesis. I would rather management pile up cash to make a more sizeable acquisition or hire more employees instead of using extra cash for buybacks. This might not be a problem, as WFCF has managed to grow consistently with limited capital spend, but I think management has better ways of deploying cash that could grow the business even faster.

Finally, WFCF is a microcap stock with low daily trading volume. I don't see this as a long-term risk, but it means that trading on any particular day can result in heavy price volatility. Daily swings of 10-20% are common and potential investors should prepare accordingly.

Conclusion

WFCF is a great company trading at a fair price. WFCF generates ample free cash flow, has room to reinvest cash back into the business, and has management with significant skin in the game and a long-term vision for the company. I would love to be able to buy shares at a cheaper price; $9/share is my greedy target that would give a high probability of 15% expected annual returns over a 3-5 year time horizon.