Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I continue to have a Neutral rating assigned to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). I previously wrote about AAPL's most recent new product launch event referred to as "Unleashed" in an article published on October 26, 2021.

In the early part of this month, there were media reports that mentioned Apple cutting iPad production. This makes sense as iPad sales might have already peaked with Work-From-Home (WFH) tailwinds easing, and AAPL needs to reduce the relatively long lead times for the iPhone 13.

The production and sales of the iPhone 13 are vital for the company's growth prospects. In the short term, higher-than-expected iPhone 13 sales will be a boost to the company's overall revenue, as the iPhone product category contributes over half of Apple's top line. In the long term, a larger iPhone user base will enable AAPL to cross-sell more of its other products and services, thereby improving margins (i.e., the Services segment has higher gross margins) and enhancing customer loyalty (i.e., higher switching costs).

Apple's most recent quarterly revenue was below expectations, but the sell-side analysts did not slash their financial forecasts for the company in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and full-year fiscal 2022. This is not a surprise, as the market believes lower-than-expected sales in the recent quarter were merely "deferred" as a result of supply issues. Apple should be able to meet customer demand in the coming quarters, and focusing on the production of iPhone 13 vis-a-vis iPads could help to reduce the lead times for the former.

However, I still reiterate my Hold or Neutral rating on AAPL, as I don't see any substantial re-rating catalysts like revolutionary products or an accelerated sales mix shift towards services being realized in the near term.

Why Is Apple Cutting iPad Production?

A Nikkei Asia news article published on November 2, 2021 highlighted that "Apple has cut back sharply on iPad production to allocate more components to the iPhone 13", and it was noted that "production of the iPad was down 50% from Apple's original plans for the past two months."

There are two key questions that emerge from these developments. Firstly, why is Apple putting in so much effort to support the production of iPhone 13? Secondly, what is the reason for reducing the production of iPad rather than other Apple products?

With regards to the first question, the lead times, the period of time between product pre-order and product delivery, for iPhone 13 are much longer than its predecessor.

JPMorgan's (JPM) equity sell-side research team publishes a weekly report known as the "iPhone Availability Tracker", and the latest issue of this report published on November 7, 2021 (not publicly available) found that the global lead times for both the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max were as long as 32 days (37 days were the peak for both models of the iPhone 13 three weeks ago). In contrast, the lead times for the iPhone 12 Pro never exceeded 28 days, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max's lead times were never longer than 25 days.

This is obviously more than an issue of supply rather than demand, as validated by Apple's comments at the company's Q4 FY 2021 (YE September 30) earnings call on October 28, 2021. AAPL mentioned at its recent quarterly results briefing that "the iPhone channel inventory ended below the targeted range and is currently below it", and stressed that "we feel very, very good about where demand (for the iPhone 13) is right now" based on a review of "back orders".

The second question relates to why iPads were chosen as the ones to curtail production in favor of the iPhones.

Notably, Apple seemed to have already hinted at lower production volumes for the iPad earlier. At the company's recent earnings briefing, AAPL guided that "we expect revenue for each product category to grow on a year-over-year basis, except for iPad, which we expect to decline year-over-year due to supply constraints."

In the Nikkei Asia article that I referred to earlier, it was noted that "The iPad and iPhone models have a number of components in common, including both core and peripheral chips." That is obviously one good reason for cutting production of iPads to support the delivery of iPhones.

Another possible reason is that Apple probably sees demand for iPads easing in the coming quarters, as many countries around the world start to view COVID-19 as endemic and reopen their respective economies. This implies that WFH tailwinds will no longer be as strong as they were previously, which is likely to translate to slower sales of iPads in the near future.

In the next section, I discuss why Apple's focus on iPhone 13 production is important.

Is Focusing On iPhone 13 Production Good For Apple?

Focusing on iPhone 13 production is positive for AAPL in the short-term, and in the medium-to-long term as well.

In the near term, the year-end holiday period is definitely a critical sales window for the iPhone 13. It is noteworthy that Australian news publication The Sydney Morning Herald had referred to the fourth quarter of 2020 (calendar year) as "a holiday buying frenzy" for iPhone 12 in an earlier article.

If Apple does not have sufficient inventories of the iPhone 13 to meet customer demand, this will likely result in an increase in the proportion of consumers who choose to switch over to other competing smartphone brands. The iPhone product category accounted for approximately 52% of AAPL's revenue in fiscal 2021, so lower-than-expected iPhone 13 as a result of supply constraints will be negative for the company.

In the medium-to-long term, the iPhone is center of the Apple ecosystem and plays a very important role in product bundling and cross-selling.

In my prior October 26, 2021 article on AAPL, I emphasized that "Apple has managed to drive strong customer stickiness with its brand equity and 'closed ecosystem'", and stressed that "a shift in mix to certain higher-margin services like the App Store" is supportive of the company's overall profit margins.

To put it simply, every additional iPhone 13 sale will eventually translate into higher revenue associated with accessories (e.g., air pods and watches, etc.) and services (e.g., App Store and other subscriptions, etc.) going forward.

As an example, Apple introduced the "Apple One" services package in September last year, which it refers to as "one simple plan" with "all of Apple’s subscription services" comprising "Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud". If a higher-than-expected percentage of Apple users turn to Android smartphones because of long lead times for the iPhone 13, it will mean that AAPL will have a smaller iPhone user base to cross-sell its other services like "Apple One".

In view of what I mentioned about iPhone production and sales, I comment on Apple's financial outlook in the next section.

AAPL Stock Forecast

Apple's Q4 FY 2021 revenue came in -1.9% below the sell-side analysts' consensus estimate, although the company's most recent quarterly earnings were in line with market expectations. Despite the revenue mix attributable to supply issues, the market consensus' financial forecasts for AAPL have not changed significantly in the past month.

AAPL's consensus Q1 FY 2022 revenue and earnings per share estimates were raised by +0.02% and +0.24% in the last one month, respectively. Over the same period, the Wall Street analysts increased their top line and bottom line forecasts by +0.02% and +0.31%, respectively.

The market consensus' financial numbers point to Apple's top line and earnings per share expanding by relatively strong growth rates of +5.3% and +11.5%, respectively in the upcoming Q1 FY 2022. This is a reflection of the market's positive expectations that Apple will have the ability to tackle supply-related issues, with unmet product demand spilling over from Q4 FY 2021 to Q1 FY 2022.

In conclusion, AAPL's decision to cut iPad production and focus on iPhone 13 delivery is a good way to handle the current supply bottleneck and will help to decrease the amount of sales lost as a result of the current imbalance in supply & demand.

Is AAPL Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

My "Neutral" view of AAPL stock has not changed, and I still rate Apple's shares as a Hold.

I mentioned in my October 26, 2021 article that "another revolutionary product like the iPhone" or "a more favorable revenue mix tilted towards high-margin services" are the potential catalysts for a significant re-rating of the stock's valuations. I am positive on AAPL's move to place a greater emphasis on iPhone 13 production.

But there are no signs of the next iPhone-like big hit emerging, and the shift in sales mix will be a gradual process with the services segment still accounting for less than a fifth of the company's revenue. As such, I retain my Hold investment rating for Apple.