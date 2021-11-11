JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In the eleven months since I put out my “avoid” piece on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB), the shares are up about 26.5% against a gain of ~25.5% for the S&P 500. I thought I’d check back in on the name to see if the results so far this year make it worth buying the shares. As is frequently the case, I’ll make that determination by looking at the most recent financial performance, comparing it to both 2020 and 2019, as the former was, let’s call it an “outlier.” I’ll also look at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business, because I’m of the view that a great company can be a terrible investment at the wrong price. Finally, I wouldn’t be me if I didn’t blather on about selling put options, so buckle up for some sermonizing, dear readers.

I’ll leap to the point, dear readers, because you’re busy and I’m busy. I like this company a great deal largely because I’m bullish on rail infrastructure much more than I am on any of the Class 1 railroads at the moment. The problem is that the market for these shares has gotten way out of whack. The history of Wabtec itself reveals that there’s a benefit to being disciplined about never overpaying for shares, so that’s what I’m recommending here. I think people who avoid paying a near record price for these shares will be glad they did. Normally I like to recommend selling puts, but the market is so out of whack, the premia on offer for reasonable strike prices doesn’t make the exercise worth it. At this point, the only option available to more prudent investors is to simply wait for the price to inevitably fall to more closely line up with value. I’ll expand on my reasoning below.

Financial Snapshot

The financial performance here has been reasonably good, with both revenue and net income up ~4%, and 13% from the same period a year ago. In addition, the company has improved its balance sheet somewhat, with the 4.3% reduction in debt. I think the 10.4% reduction in interest expenses we’ve seen so far is a sign of things to come.

The picture looks a bit more ambiguous when you compare the first nine months of this year with the same period in 2019. Sales for the first nine months of 2021 were actually about 1.5% lower than the same period in 2019. Net income was higher by ~93% in 2021 relative to 2019, but we should remember that COGS in 2019 was much higher than average. Specifically, COGS in 2019 was ~$3.635 billion in 2019, as compared to $2.194 billion in 2018, and about $2 billion in 2017. Thus, it could be said that 2019 was almost as much of an outlier as was 2020. Thus, I don’t think it reasonable for us to conclude that 2021 has been a banner year at Wabtec relative to a more typical period.

So, I think the financial performance here could be described as “ok”, and if someone held a gun to my head and insisted that I sum it up onomatopoeically, I’d describe the first nine months of this year as “meh.”

Investors are obviously much more interested in the future than the past, for obvious reasons. For my part, I like the approximately $22 billion backlog here a great deal as it provides some visibility about the future. I’m also much more bullish on “rail traffic” than I am on any of the Class 1 Railroads, for instance. Finally, I became quite bullish on the future of this company when I first learned about Positive Train Control years ago, and I remain impressed at the firm’s innovativeness. The FLX, Green Friction and the like. For these reasons, I’m certainly willing to buy “meh”, but it must be at a reasonable price.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

There’s that expression that disqualifies so many companies from my consideration: “at the right price.” I think an investor's return is largely a function of the price paid. So, the more you pay for a given stream of cash flows, the lower will be your subsequent returns. I think Wabtec’s stock itself will help demonstrate this principle. For instance, the investors who bought these shares in late September of 2018 are down about 8% on their investments as of today. The people who bought identical shares a year later are up about 32%.

The company certainly changed over that year, but not so much as to justify a 40% difference in returns from 2018 to 2019. I think this is yet another example of the fact that the price an investor pays really, really matters, which is why I am paranoid about trying to avoid overpaying for an asset.

I measure whether the shares are cheap or not in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the relationship between price and some measure of economic value, like earnings, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a company trading at a discount relative to both the overall market and its own history. On that basis, we see that Wabtec isn’t quite trading at an all-time high, but it’s dangerously close in my estimation. I often like to draw comparisons to the past, making observations like “the last time the company traded at these levels, the shares went on to perform thusly.” I can’t do that in this case, obviously, because there’s very little historical precedence for current valuations.





In addition to looking at the simple relationships between price and value, I also want to try to work out what the market is currently “thinking” about a given company. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his great book “Accounting for Value.” In this tome, Penman walks investors through how they might isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a fairly standard finance formula to work out what the market must currently be thinking about a given company’s future. Applying this approach to Wabtec at the moment suggests that the market is forecasting a long-term (i.e., perpetual) growth rate of ~8% for this company. In my view, that is a massively optimistic forecast. Given the above, I must recommend that investors continue to eschew this name until the price inevitably falls to more closely line up with value.

Options As Alternative?

Those who’ve read my earlier missives on Wabtec know that I’ve sold puts on this company on two occasions, and have been exercised at a net price of ~$48. I then sold the shares for a 58% gain. This is the power of put options. They offer you the opportunity to lock in a great price in a great business at best and offer you the opportunity to generate decent premia at worst. The problem is that I think investors need to be disciplined about such things, and never sell puts with strike prices above what you’re willing to pay for the underlying stock. I’d be willing to pay $65 per share for Wabtec, and the April 2022 puts with a strike of $65 are being bid at $.05. That isn’t worth it in my estimation, and for that reason, I need to just wait for the inevitable price drop to happen.

Conclusion

There’s obviously much to like here, but I don’t think a company that’s shown relatively sclerotic revenue growth recently is worth ~40 times earnings. I like the technology a great deal, and I know that there’s an enormous political will to invest in infrastructure. Just like there has been for many years now. I am of the view that “price” and “value” can remain disconnected for years, but they inevitably meet. I think price is way higher than value at the moment, and so I must continue to recommend eschewing the shares. If the shares drop from these levels, it may be worth revisiting the short put trade I’ve had some success with, but we’re far from that price at the moment.