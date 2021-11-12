Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is one of the leading players in the rapidly growing online sports betting (OSB) and iGaming market. eMarketer expects the sports betting market to grow by a CAGR of 26.4% through FY28. Moreover, the OSB segment is expected to continue growing rapidly as more states legalize OSB. Even Disney (DIS) recognizes the fantastic opportunity of OSB that is still in the early innings. CEO Bob Chapek emphasized in its recent earnings call:

You're right, we do believe that sports betting is a very significant opportunity for the company. And it's all driven by the consumer. It's driven by the consumer, particularly the younger consumer that will replenish the sports fans over time and their desire to have gambling as part of their sports experience. (from Disney's FQ4 earnings call)

The company reported its FQ3 results recently. While the revenue came in within its guidance range, it missed the consensus estimates on its top line and adjusted loss per share. The market didn't like it, and the stock was also battered post-earnings.

We discuss what investors should monitor after its recent earnings.

DKNG Stock YTD Performance

DKNG stock YTD performance (as of 10 November 21).

DraftKings stock had a spectacular start to 2021 as it raced to an early YTD lead of more than 50% by March. However, the stock lost its upward momentum rapidly after its momentum spike. It then lost all its gains by May, and the stock consolidated over the next three months. After attempting a brief recovery in H2'21, the momentum has also fizzled out. Currently, the stock's YTD return of -11.8% is trailing the broad market significantly.

Were DraftKings Results That Bad?

DraftKings quarterly revenue. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

DraftKings reported $212.8M in revenue in FQ3, up 60.4% YoY. Even though it came in within its guidance range, it missed the consensus estimate of $237.9M. The company explained that the missed $25.1M was due to a "lower-than-expected hold primarily due to NFL game outcomes, revenue would have been $40 million higher than our guidance."

DKNG explained that it experienced a negative variance of $25M on the hold of its NFL games and $15M in incremental promotional investments for its new state launches. Those investments resulted in negative contra revenue, which was driven by solid customer acquisition activities.

Notably, the company emphasized that such variances could affect its hold monthly or even quarterly. In addition, it had reported favorable variances in FQ1 and FQ2. CEO Jason Robins emphasized (edited for brevity):

Yes. We actually mentioned in our Q2 call that we held above what we were forecasting. So we had a positive variance in Q2. We [also] had another positive variance in Q1. It swings both ways. (from DKNG's FQ3 earnings call)

Therefore, we encourage investors not to be unduly concerned with month-to-month or even quarter-to-quarter hold variances.

DraftKings revenue consensus estimate beat/miss. Source: Seeking Alpha

Moreover, DKNG has consistently reported revenue beats against the Street consensus for five consecutive quarters before FQ3's unexpected miss against consensus. Nonetheless, we believe the company has been very forthright and constructive in its detailed explanation to elucidate the negative variance on its estimated hold.

DraftKings also added new OSB launches in Wyoming, Arizona, and Connecticut. Before the successful New York OSB license was announced, DraftKings' OSB was already live in 15 states representing 29% of the US population. The company is also live in five states for iGaming, which represents 11% of the US population. With the inclusion of New York, the company is now live in 16 states for OSB. Compared to just nine states in FY20, DraftKings has made significant gains in its national expansion.

Moreover, DraftKings telegraphed that it made market share gains in its OSB and iGaming segments in FQ3. Its OSB share handle increased from 31% in July/August to 33% in September. In addition, its iGaming gross gaming revenue (GGR) share also grew from 15% in July/August to 17% in September. We believe the company is still very early in its journey to expand its national footprint rapidly. The company also expects the legalization cadence to continue. While FanDuel (OTCPK:PDYPY) remains the #1 leader in OSB, DKNG is catching up.

Moreover, both players are miles ahead of #3 BetMGM (MGM)/Entain (OTCPK:GMVHF). We believe the OSB competitive landscape will likely consolidate moving forward. Therefore, DraftKings and FanDuel need to continue flexing their muscles to grow rapidly. Even though DKNG is the current #2, we believe it has demonstrated that it can outpace the market's growth and take on FanDuel.

DKNG didn't explicitly comment on expecting further consolidation in the market. However, we believe they alluded to the unsustainability of the smaller OSB players to compete against the market leaders. For example, an analyst highlighted in the call that he observed some of its peers are running on highly unprofitable OSB business models. These players essentially generate "$0 revenue" after contra to direct customers to their iGaming business. In response, Robins shared:

I think it is still very early in the market, and I'm not so sure that, that's going to continue long term. As far as how it interplays between products, we're always looking at total value. So right now, that doesn't seem like an approach that we think, based on what we see, makes sense. But could it ever be something that us or others think make sense? Perhaps. But I don't see that as a likely outcome. I think that sports betting on its own is going to be a very profitable business for us. We're already seeing that in New Jersey as an example. So I expect that to be the case across states. (from DraftKings' FQ3 earnings call)

DraftKings quarterly SG&A margin. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

DraftKings quarterly adjusted EBITDA margin & GAAP EBITDA margin. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Its significant EBITDA losses might have also spooked investors. After posting improved operating leverage over the last three quarters, adjusted EBITDA margin hit -188% in FQ3. Moreover, on a GAAP basis, it was -235%. Therefore, the company's road to profitability seems to have been hampered again.

However, we encourage investors to scrutinize DraftKings' thesis. DraftKings has shown that with sufficient scale, it can achieve profitability. Having achieved profitability in New Jersey ahead of time demonstrates management's execution capability. DraftKings has always maintained that it takes at least two to three years upon entering a new market to reach profitability.

We highlighted in a previous article that "Sports betting is an industry with vast economies of scale." Achieving massive scale is integral in the operators' quest to balance risks effectively. DraftKings is on a mission to scale rapidly to achieve sufficient scale economies on its road to profitability. However, because it's entering new markets to scale, it needs to invest heavily to scale up fast. However, those investments have been successful. In one of its new markets, Arizona, the company emphasized that it has been able to ramp up its user acquisition rapidly. The results were much better than expected. CEO Jason Robins articulated:

We had very successful OSB launches in Arizona and Wyoming in Q3 and launched OSB and iGaming in Connecticut in early Q4. Our launch in Arizona went extremely well and exceeded our internal underwriting case. To put the ramp-up of Arizona in perspective, it took DraftKings just 17 days to acquire 100,000 first-time paid betters compared to 170 days for New Jersey, 312 days for Pennsylvania and 344 days for Indiana. (from DraftKings' FQ3 earnings call)

Moreover, the company has also telegraphed recently that it's close to implementing national-level marketing campaigns. Such campaigns would allow them much better cost efficiencies in its SG&A as compared to state-level campaigns. However, it will be a gradual shift as DraftKing's national footprint is still relatively small. But, as the company expands into more states, its marketing levers will also increase. Robins explained:

You're exactly right. We're right at the edge. So we're right at the cusp, and that means that you'll begin to see some national advertising this NFL season from DraftKings. But it will not be sort of a full shift. It will be just a mix -- a gradual mix shift as a percentage of the U.S. population increases. (from 2021 Bank of America Securities Gaming and Lodging Conference)

So, is DKNG Stock a Buy Now?

DKNG stock EV/NTM Revenue (since going public on 24 April 20). Source: TIKR

DKNG stock is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 9.4x. It's even lower than its valuation when it went public on 24 April 20. Despite DKNG making significant headway since then, the market is still concerned with its SG&A burn. We think that's a valid concern. But, it's not as if DKNG has no control over those losses. It alluded to how it can manage the cash burn if it needs to. Robins emphasized:

There's a lot of levers we can pull such as cutting back on rate of promotion and spending less on external marketing. Those are things I would expect everyone in the industry would do because I don't think anyone is going to want to run at a long-term, unprofitable rate in any state. Certainly, early on, we'll approach it just like we do other states where we'll invest into it and look for that 2- to 3-year path to profitability. But I think over the long term, we feel we can achieve something in a similar range to what we're achieving in other states from a long-term margin perspective. (from DraftKings' FQ3 earnings call)

Therefore, investors should consider taking advantage of DKNG stock's lowest valuation since it went public. Consequently, we reiterate our Buy rating on DKNG stock.