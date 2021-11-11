DiaSorin S.p.A. (DSRLF) CEO Carlo Rosa On Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCPK:DSRLF) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 11, 2021 11:30 AM ET

Carlo Rosa - Chief Executive Officer

Piergiorgio Pedron - Chief Financial Officer

Alexander Berglund - Bank of America

Maja Pataki - Kepler

Peter Welford - Jefferies

Scott Bardo - Berenberg

Disclaimer*: This transcript is designed to be used alongside the freely available audio recording on this page. Timestamps within the transcript are designed to help you navigate the audio should the corresponding text be unclear. The machine-assisted output provided is partly edited and is designed as a guide.

Welcome and thank you for joining the DiaSorin Nine Months Twenty Twenty One Results Conference Call. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Carlo Rosa, CEO of DiaSorin. Please go ahead, sir.

Carlo Rosa

00:35 Thank you, operator. And good morning or good afternoon to all these, to the participants to the third quarter twenty twenty one results. As usual, we make few comments about the business. We more qualitative and then this Pedron, the CFO of the company is going to take all of us through the numbers.

1:02 Now, this is the first quarter where we also have Luminex including our members, so in order for everybody really to understand how they business is trailing. I'm going to make my comment with our Luminex at the beginning and then I am going to give some remarks on the Luminex performance. So, if we look at the business at constant exchange rate and without Luminex. In quarter three, the growth was ten percent versus Q3 of twenty twenty. If we look at the different technology, CLIA ex Vitamin D had an outstanding performance plus thirty percent and we're going to see that this is the result of successful placement in all the different geographies primarily U. S. And Europe.

02:02 And the program is that today are driving the success of our clear business of the specialty and the store program together with the TB deployment and the program that we're running together with QIAGEN to convert and grow the TB franchise around the world. Vitamin D is down eight point seven percent, and this is clearly related to the quest loss that happened in twenty twenty, at the end of twenty nineteen and now is full effect starting from this quarter. As far as molecular is concerned, the business overall grew five point five percent versus last year clearly, the vast majority of the business is COVID related, and I'm going to make some comments about the COVID lever on.

2:57 Now if we did dive into the geographies, and we start from Europe, Europe grew actually twenty percent year-over-year – quarter-over-quarter, sorry, CLIA is including vitamin D, so [Indiscernible] is up eighty percent. COVID molecular is up thirty percent versus quarter three in twenty twenty and this is due to the fact that as I think many other operators in this industry have already commented about the European COVID business has been more flat and so less affected from volume increase or decrease over the last few quarters.

03:41 We do have an installed base of MDX systems, which today sits primarily in Italy, in Spain, in France and this is due to the fact that when we had to launch the system during the COVID pandemic, we clearly gave to these geographies preference from other geographies due to the limitation in number of systems that good manufacture today that the installed base in Europe sits into primarily into hospital and it is used to triage patients. It is use on symptomatic and therefore, today, we are not at a risk of losing some of the volume that typically was related to premium of symptomatic that was happening in the high throughput platforms in the core labs.

04:37 When it comes to U. S. and Canada, the business overall is flat, but I think we need to read between the lines in terms of in terms of how technologies are performing. CLIA is up thirty six percent versus quarter three last year, again, deployment of the hospital strategy with the TB product that and the tool again and all those patients that are really leading the chart is allowing us to penetrate this segment. If you remember at the end of twenty nineteen, we have invested five million dollars in creating a dedicated itself for this segment, and I think that today we are getting the benefit of the fact that we do have a manual products that fit very well the space. The TB is certainly a product that is interested in this space. Today there is lot of send out in the space that due to the availability of the our hospitals can bring in house and same mining versus send out opportunities. So, overall, the CLIA strategy is working very well in the U. S. That is becoming our primary geography around the world.

05:50 When it comes to the molecular business in the U. S. Is flattish is actually decreasing I believe one percent versus Q3 last year and this is due to the fact that there has been a softening of volumes clearly from the peak that over the industry enjoyed in Q1 of twenty twenty one. I think what is not worthy is that when it comes to the instrument sales, we are seven million euro down versus last year and this is explained about by the fact that on the emergency funding that was available in twenty twenty two buy instruments and now it’s really write down.

06:37 And so today, we are converting CLIA, we are not selling systems any longer, we are placing system on the very incremental business model, which is as you know, we have always been doing before the COVID pandemic and the emergency funds became available. So overall, the business is flat, but the CLIA is clearly very successful in the U.S. Now if we move to China year-to-date is plus twenty eight percent, quarter three is plus five percent. So, we see that in China, there is a recovery compared to the backlog of twenty twenty. Although, I believe that there are a couple of things that are not worthy in this geography.

07:25 First thing is that there is volatility testing volumes and these doing the fact that in order to find the pandemic there are continuous lockdowns in provinces and cities. And there's is a lockdown, certainly in European testing is suffering. The second effect that is not noteworthy that we start to see as everybody else price affected due to the fact that this provision tender are entering into an effect that has been a report, which has been issued couple of days ago by one of the primary research firms in the U. S. it was actually saying something interesting about the standards DiaSorin has been one of the companies that has been on the winning side. So, we won certain number of provision tenders although it is very clear that the pricing structure for some of the European says like the thyroid and oncology products that today very suffering, the competition from local manufacturer the price pressure certainly is very different from what we used to enjoy when we were going to the hospital offering our products. So, I believe that as far as China is concern and as other manufacturer have expressed in the last few days, I believe that the future for China is quite uncertain and quite difficult really to predict what is going to happen in the next few quarters in this geography.

9:04 So, I believe that from an overall geographical perspective though today the U. S represent fifty percent of the DiaSorin business and strategically, if you remember when we were commenting about the Luminex acquisition, one of the reason why we want – we bought Luminex is because we strongly delayed that the market today guarantees growth good pricing and work for innovation in the U. S. And DiaSorin is very well positioned to enjoy these opportunity again through the Luminex acquisition.

09:38 Now, I'm going to talk about COVID a little bit, the elephant in the room. So today COVID including Luminex and again, sorry for change in the perimeter, but I think this is important COVID for DiaSorin does represent today thirty percent of the overall business. Year-to-date, the business has been growing nicely around fifty five percent – fifty seven percent when it comes to the last quarter, it's plus five percent certainly with different dynamics about between the U. S. and Canada Europe, which I've been discussing before. It is quite difficult to predict in my opinion what is going to be happen to COVID as I think again, other operators have been commenting in your quarterly results and so but today, again, when it comes to Europe, we see a steady demand and when it comes to the U. S. We certainly see a decrease certain volume compared to peak of around thirty percent, but the demand is at this point relatively flat in the last two to three months. Okay? So we now need to really wait and see what is going to happen during the upcoming flu season or expressed territory season.

11:03 Today, I always provided you with also volume testing volume in terms of manufacturing today is a combination of DiaSorin and Luminex. We are shipping roughly one million test month of COVID products. Then, I'm going to make comment about Luminex as you know, we have incorporated in our Luminex for the full quarter and roughly ninety million euros of revenues in the quarter. The acquisition has been completed in July since then we have started to work with the Luminex management on the integration. We have recently announced the new organization where we do have now our management team that is a combination of DiaSorin and Luminex managers that we have responsibility to lead the company forward. We are completing the integration plan that will be presented to the Board of Directors in December.

12:13 And it is going to be disclosed as part of the December seventeen Investor Day, when [Indiscernible] we want to talk about what we intend to do Luminex and now we intend to leverage all the asset that actually Luminex as brought to DiaSorin. I make one more comment about the VERIGENE II platform that as you know is one of the key platforms or key technologies that we acquired through this acquisition. We intend that we are planning to have a soft launch of the VERIGENE II in twenty twenty two ex U. S. So in Europe, and then we're going to have all the submissions in the U. S. And where we expect to launch of the platform in twenty twenty three.

13:08 The platform is going to be renamed. So the VERIGENE II name is going to be soon abandoned and is going to be substituted by the new name, which is the LIAISON Plex and this has become – because this platform does complete the product portfolio DiaSorin that I remind is going to be made of the MDX Plus, which will be the platform that can offer small plexus, the LIAISON Plex, which will be the one that we allow us to develop high complex panels and then LIAISON that will be the one that we are going to use for a decentralization on molecular testing and outside, the areas platform, which is the legacy from Luminex legacy platform from Luminex today has been successfully launch in Europe – in – sorry, in the –primarily in the U. S. With an installed base of roughly seventy systems to replace in some European countries.

14:13 One thing that is worth noting is the fact that when we look at the customer base in the U. S. What is very interesting is that Luminex is primarily offering its product, I'm talking about the products to the hospital market. There are over seven hundred hospitals that the company is selling to in the U. S. And DiaSorin has roughly two fifty hospital that we are serving and supporting, and the interesting part is that only seventy hospitals in the U. S. are overlapping. And so we believe that there is a vary in the opportunity for cross selling products in this hospital base. You know that DiaSorin made of the hospital segment. One of its primary target to develop the U. S. Market. The reason why – there is no overlap between the two companies is because DiaSorin indeed develop is install base using DiaSorin axle, using the axle, certainly requires. So in testing volumes in immunoassay and the hospitals that typically we're running these volume we are large institutions in the U. S. Whereas as far as Luminex is concerned, they've been serving in this market really starting from a mid-low throughput system which is VERIGENE platforms, the VERIGENE I platform and the areas and therefore they traditionally given up their business in the mid segment – mid-sized segment in the U. S. And this provides a phenomenal opportunity in my opinion to the DiaSorin access as you know, we are waiting for the approval of the TDSA on the excess we already have on the other products, the store products and the TCT already ready to go. And as soon as TB is going to be migrated there and we expect to hear something by year end.

16:25 Then we are ready we have an available market over almost seven hundred institutions that we can go and sell the excess through so I'm very excited about this cross selling opportunity that the Luminex acquisition has provided to us. Now I think now I'm going to turn the microphone to Piergiorgio, and he is going to take you through the financials and then we are going to open up the session the Q&A session. Thank you.

Piergiorgio Pedron

16:56 Thank you, Carlos and good morning, good afternoon everybody in the next few minutes as usual, I'm going to walk you through the financial platform with DiaSorin in the first nine months of twenty twenty one. And I would also make some marks on the contribution of the third quarter and on the impact of the Luminex business. Because acquisition has been completed on July the fourteen. Again, please note that we are consolidating a full quarter of Luminex into DiaSorin financials. So said that I'd like to start with what I believe about the main highlights of this period.

17:36 On the fourteenth, we closed the Luminex transaction for a total equity value of one point eight billion dollars and starting from Q3 twenty-one. Luminex financials are consolidated into DiaSorin ones. Please let me remind you that the acquisition has been financed by a mix of the bank term loan for one billion USD five-year tenure and the zero interest convertible bond for seven hundred million euro with twenty twenty eight maturity.

18:06 Revenues has reported so at current exchange rate and with the contribution of about ninety one million euros next business due by forty one percent year-to-date and fifty one percent in the quarter. The growth at constant exchange rates and the scope of consolidation, in the nine months is at twenty nine percent and ten percent in the quarter. This number as we would see in line with the higher range of the guidance, we provided in July.

18:40 Q3 twenty twenty one gross margin at sixty five percent is below last year, which closed sixty eight percent because of the expected dilution of the Luminex business. The year-to-date margin at sixty eight percent is substantial in line with twenty twenty. Likewise Luminex consolidation is at dilutive effect on Q3 adjusted EBITDA margin which closed the quarter at forty one percent vis-à-vis forty six percent of twenty twenty.

19:13 Once again this is in line with our expectations. And the guidance we provided back in July. Lastly, we keep confirming our ability to generate a very healthy free cash flow two hundred and twenty four million euros in the first time months of the year with an increase compared to twenty twenty of seventy one million euro forty six percent. The net financial position is negative for one point billion euro with three thirteen million euro cash position – positive cash position.

19:48 Let's now go through the main items of the P&L. So September Year-to-date revenues at eight hundred and fifty nine million euro due by forty one percent or two forty nine million euro compared to twenty twenty. Three drivers behind this various, a series of COVID and Luminex grew by sixty five million or fifteen percent seventh unit cost and exchange, then we have the contribution of Covid sales which grew by ninety three million euros, or fifty six percent and the growth constant exchange rate is sixty percent. Luminex, which is a difference scope of consolidation, which account for ninety one million euros.

20:30 September year-to-date gross margin at five hundred and eighteen million euro drew by thirty eight percent compared to last year. Closing the first nine months of twenty twenty one with the ratio of the revenue substantially in line with twenty twenty. As said at the beginning of my remarks, the difference for the previous year is mainly the event by the inclusion of the Luminex business in the scope of consolidation. This is even more clear when we consider the gross margin ratio of the quarter, which closed at sixty five percent compared to sixty eight percent of twenty twenty. Let me please remind you that this variance again is in line with our expectation and the guidance provided.

21:10 September operating expenses at two hundred and forty three million euro, grew by twenty four percent compared to twenty twenty. With the ratio of the revenues of twenty eight percent vis-à-vis thirty two percent of the previous year. The increase in the OpEx ratio of the third quarter from twenty percent of last year to thirty one percent of twenty twenty one is due to the very synergies highlighted for the gross margin, the consolidation of Luminex into DiaSorin numbers.

21:40 Once again, let me remind you that this is in line what we forecast that. And we are expecting this ratio to diminish as the integration process will move forward. And we will deliver the synergies discussed during the call when we are now the Luminex still. Year-to-date, the operating expenses at twenty three million euro increased by twelve million euro compared to last year. This variance is almost entirely driven by the one off expenses related to the acquisition, which accounted for about sixteen million euro. As a result of what just said that September EBIT three fourteen million euro or thirty seven percent of revenues has increased compared to twenty twenty by forty seven percent or one hundred and one million euros. The interest expenses at fourteen million are almost completely driven by the bank term loan and the convertible bond to support to the Luminex acquisition.

22:39 Let me please remind that that this number includes about three point five million euros of non-monetary interest driven by the convertible bond. Is just due by how the IFRS is taking the way to account for interest on a convertible bond. Even though let me remind you that, the convertible bond was issued with a zero monetary interest rate. The tax rate at twenty four percent is a sanction in line with twenty twenty which close a twenty three percent, and this brings us to the net result year-to-date net results at two twenty nine million euro or twenty seven percent of revenues, which is higher than previous year by sixty seven million euro or forty one percent.

23:25 Lastly, twenty twenty one adjusted EBITDA at three eighty three million euro, forty five percent of revenues is higher than twenty twenty by almost fifty percent or one hundred and twenty five million euro. The variance at constant exchange rate is positive by fifty one percent with the ratio with our revenues of forty five percent. The adjusted EBITDA ratio in the quarter is forty one percent and is lower than twenty twenty which closed at forty six percent and because of what we said for the dilutive effect of the consolidation of the Luminex business. And as I said before the OpEx, let me remind you that this is in line with our expectations. So I want to make it very clear and it's coming from the lower operating leverage in the Luminex business.

24:16 Let me know please move to the free cash flow, as usual in the first nine months of the year, the group generated two twenty four million euro of free cash flow. These will be one hundred and fifty three million euro of twenty twenty. With an increase of forty six percent or seventy one million euro. As discussed back in July, I believe is worth underwriting that in twenty twenty one we have had much higher tax cash shelves compared to twenty twenty. Seventy eight million euros Vis-à-vis twenty three million. The difference has been driven mainly by two elements, a different phasing accounting for about fifteen million euro and about thirty five million euro driven by the higher profit compared to the previous year.

25:03 Lastly, let me please move to the twenty twenty one guidance as usual at previous constant exchange rate. So, the light, the performance of the third quarter and what we expect for the remainder of the year, the guidance for twenty twenty one has been increase compared to July. In order to make the numbers comparable with twenty twenty. We will also provide as we did in July a breakdown of the revenues between the DiaSorin and Luminex business.

25:33 So the new guidance is calling for a total combined revenues that increase at around forty percent and the total combined adjusted EBITDA margin at around forty three percent. Besides the solid revenues forecasted to increase that constant perimeter of consolidation and exchange rate by around eighteen percent.

Before concluding please remember that DiaSorin financials are exposed to the U. S. Dollar as we always remind everybody and even more so now that the United States represent about fifty percent of the total group sales. Therefore, as I would find for your modeling consider that for every zero point one dollars movement of the dollar against the euro. DiaSorin revenues moved by about six million euro on nearly basis.

26:29 Now let me please turn the line to the operator to open the Q&A session. Thank you.

The first question is from Alexander Berglund with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Alexander Berglund

27:09 Thank you for taking my question actually it's two. I'll start, I wanted to get your still what’s on just kind of recent views on the COVID pale and how you think that might affect testing for COVID if at all. I mean, I always assume you need to have a positive COVID test before you're taking any pale, but I wanted to check if you think that kind of maybe on the margin, it could actually increase some testing as people get less cautious and or a few people that are more assistance to vaccine that consider not taking a booster shot. So, that was my first question, I'll let you answer and I'll follow-up with another one.

Carlo Rosa

27:51 Yes. I'll take the question look. The date, we announced the pill, I think the all industry lost over five percent, the company that is making the MRNA for the vaccine lost nineteen percent that day. So, I see there has been a lot of overreaction when it comes to testing, as you said at [Indiscernible] So you don't get, this is not an Aspirin, so you're going to get it under medical advice. And you're going to get it once there is confirmation that you have contracted covid. To be honest with you, I don't think that when it comes to volumes, testing volume, this is going to have positive, or a negative effect more than I believe the fact that the vaccination and the fact now the boost is going to be made available. Certainly, is going to affect testing volume, I believe next year, especially when it comes to the asymptomatic testing, right? Because let's not forget that a lot of testing and testing volume came from a symptomatic testing.

29:04 There is a testing in that will remain, testing to do with the fact that everybody admitted hospital you're going to get tested. You're going to have professional testing, and you're going to have airline testing. But believe me I'm not losing sleep on the effect that deal is going to have on the business. I think the COVID business, has said is going to be affected by other factors.

Alexander Berglund

29:27 Thanks for that and then just kind of moving on to kind of the base business. I mean, I had a couple of feedback today that some people were kind of expecting a bit more kind of about the recovery of the base business, especially kind of if you kind of look at it compared to twenty nineteen, so looking at non COVID. Are we just going to get kind of yours sense and you kind of mentioned a little bit of what's been going on? But if how are your kind of expectations of kind of non-covenant business recovery and how are you kind of seeing? Are you seeing kind of any – kind of an inflection points in the trends, given now it we already quite far in the fourth quarter? If there is anything comment on that’s how it's doing right now?

Carlo Rosa

30:12 You are referring to twenty nineteen. Look, if you compare twenty twenty one to twenty nineteen, I think there are two elements that make the comparison on the overall, business comparison difficult. The first one has said we are missing a very large vitamin D contract that now the effect is going to be felt throughout twenty twenty one. And then it's going to go away clearly. The second effect though that everybody is forgetting is fact that in twenty nineteen we had FD still, analyze business that was coming from siemens. In twenty nineteen was the year when we are still a shipping deal that we did not convert to the zone and all that business pretty much have operated in twenty twenty one. So this is why I keep saying if you really look at the you need to look at the component of the business, we has to do with a clear, on the CLIA growth, you need to look at vitamin D and then the vitamin D the element, as I said, minus eight point seven percent. There is a negative effect of question a positive effect though the fact that some of the positive impact of COVID and COVID testing for vitamin D on patients and then clearly we have all the molecular part, which has to do with COVID. So I don't understand why you are not. You don't see the growth of the base business because to me is exactly the opposite. When it comes to the Xl of four forty placements year-to-date. So again, is going to be we're going be placing over five hundred and fifty systems considering as low of China, which telling you that placements are not slowing down in the other geographies actually, they are picking up, the clear business and again and the success of some of the programs we are conducting together with some of the partners like the QIAGEN or internally developed products is growing very, very nicely.

32:30 And on top of it when it comes to the base business, we are weeks away from launching the amendment essay, we are the only company that they will be able to carry that product on the platform. And very excited about that. Last but not least, as I did comment on this on excess, we have seven hundred dollars in the U. S. today we have DiaSorin customers, and we are on the verge of launching this is an excess in the U. S. and that rest of the menu, so I'm very excited to be honest with you about the base business.

Alexander Berglund

33:07 Thank you very much. Appreciate it.

Piergiorgio Pedron

33:11 Carlos, if you can just add comment for the benefit of Rx. Usually we've always looked at the CLIA ex vitamin D index COVID is a colapsy of how the base business it's going there? And the I believe I didn't mention it in my remarks but if I look at Q3 data, CLIA ex-vitamin D and ex-COVID over twenty nineteen that is growing by almost twenty percent at constant exchange rate, nineteen percent to be precise. So this just to confirm all of your comments on the growth of the base business.

Carlo Rosa

33:49 Thank you.

The next question is from [Indiscernible] with Exane BNP Paribas. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

33:57 Hi guys. Thanks for taking my question. I have one on the region to color you mentioned in the call the twenty twenty three U. S. Launch. Can you maybe give us a bit more detail on the exact timeline and seeing for this launch? Should we assume that similar to Europe you will have a soft launch period in the U. S. During which will probably upgrade existing customers. So just wondering when we should expect sales to kick in from the U. S. From the region two? And what's menu would you expect to us by twenty twenty three in the Europe, in the U. S. And in Europe? And one question on China. China is up five percent. Can you maybe remind us here what business lines are impacted and on or should we expect the recovery and one last on the margin used three parts for us Luminex on the top line can you maybe us understand what are the moving parts on the EBITDA margin? And would that be in the margin excluding Luminex? Thank you.

Carlo Rosa

35:07 Okay. In terms of callers on the VERIGENE II LIAISON plex launch, I think you will need to wait until the December seventeen Investor Day because we -- I believe we're going to be more specific about this. What today, there are five panels that are development, rest territorial included clearly, which has been extended to the COVID product. You have the blood culture three panels you have the GI panel and then you have the CNS panel that is the one that well Luminex that the development later than the other. The venues about the VERIGENE II is the company intended to start launching the product starting from the end of this year. But due to the fact that the manufacture ability of the cartridge and the instrument is not where it should be in terms of being able to face demand that we foresee for this estimate, we decided that we were to make an investment. Into bringing up all the lines that today are sitting in Chicago not validated moving away from manual manufacturing into the manufacturing line that is validated in the final manufacturing in line, and these certainly is generating delays with a launch, but we also believe by the same talk, which is guaranteeing a more robust product.

36:42 As far as the good news is concerned that product development has continued in parallel and now rather than launching the system them with just one panel. We plan to have the completion of the menu happening very rapidly after the launch. Certainly, this is the benefit of the delay in the cartridge and system by bit from an industrial portfolio. But again, in terms of positioning, in terms of expectation, I think you need to wait a few weeks until we have based everything the rest day. As far as China is concerned plus five percent look. As I said two, three things that are happening today, and they're not happening to DiaSorin. I think. I already.

37:30 I heard you few calls from other companies and everybody point with the same direction and is price and is a protectionism of the government vis-à-vis and local suppliers when it comes to price, and we did comment on that. There is an effect of professional tenders, which is really resetting in the base for some of it two products when it comes to the protectionism of the Chinese government where you carry a financial time, but it's very clear that today there is a preference of the Chinese government to the Chinese suppliers when possible there has been an acceleration of a strategy that you remember was certain place. With a target date over twenty thirty of having fifty percent of the medical supplies meeting in China. I believe that there is today desire and an ambition to actually make this up much faster than we thought.

38:34 And as far as we are concerned and as far as how this is going to affect the business, locating short-term, there is going to be an effect of the business Chinese business, because there is really nothing you can do if provincial tender is asking you to be a Chinese of manufacturer and you're not and so you are excluded from the time by the same token. I believe that we've initiated as you know, over a year ago, the construction of a manufacturing citing Shanghai, which is proceeding. And I believe that what this is teaching to all of us is that you cannot be up pregnant in China. So you have to be perceived as Chinese local supplier with products that are also directly to the Chinese market, which in some cases, is different from what we offer in the U. S. And in Europe. So fundamentally, I believe that we are at a cross today. We are either you decide that you develop a Chinese brand with Chinese products or you're going to be strategically excluded from that market and so the discussion we're having internally is that we are really need to develop our strategies that goes behind what we have in mind and developing Chinese set of products and Chinese manufacturer products just dedicated to the Chinese market.

Piergiorgio Pedron

40:02 I believe Carlo, there was a question on margins. So, I will take it for Luminex or, so we are not going to give disclosure a detailed margin for the Luminex business going forward. But if you just do similar reverse engineering, on Q3 numbers comparing to Q3 twenty twenty what you would see is that Luminex gross margin for the quarter is around let me say, fifty five percent sixty percent compared to the DiaSorin usual margin, which was a sixty eight, sixty nine percent and if you go down to the EBITDA level for the quarter and you do a similar reverse math, you would get to number, which is around twenty five percent. Again, this is quarter one. This is without including all the synergies which you would discussed about and which we will come from the integration process of the two companies.

41:02 Well last comment, this is a touch better than what we modeled and what we used for our guidance. So I believe we are absolutely comfortable with the numbers we are seeing.

Unidentified Analyst

41:16 Okay. Thank you very much. And just a quick follow-up on the synergies given that leveraging to launch is now expected to be more far out in twenty twenty two and twenty twenty three. Should we expect the impact from the synergies to kick in a bit later than you usually felt. Thank you.

Piergiorgio Pedron

41:36 I will take it. I believe, we again, we will be more detail than we will give more information during the capital market day, which is going to happen one month from now. But when we deal our modeling in terms of synergies, we gave a number which if I remember was fifty five million dollars on the cost side, we didn't put any kind of – we didn’t share any kind of number in terms of revenues on the top line. So, I don't believe that any discussion having on VERIGENE II is going to affect our synergies on the integration process side quite the opposite in terms of revenue side. I believe Carlo commented very well about the good opportunities we see from the seven hundred or so hospitals to which we can go and offer our excess with our menu which was not included in our modeling in the synergies we gave. So, I still -- I don’t think that this comment on VERIGENE is going to have any effect on how we see the business going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

42:49 Okay. Thank you very much.

The next question is from Maja Pataki with Kepler. Please go ahead.

Maja Pataki

42:58 Yes. Good evening. Three questions from my side, please, if I may. Carlo, you are you're moving up the revenue guidance to the upper end of where we were in H1 and just, when I listen to your comments about COVID testing and volumes, It doesn't really sound like you changed you very much. So I was trying to understand what is the reason that you expect now to come at the upper end of the guidance. If you could just share some thoughts on that.

43:33 The second question is as usual about the point of care rollout that you're doing in Italy, can you give us some feedback on how it's going? What is the feedback? What is the demand that you're seeing for that product and then I'll follow-up with the third one?

Carlo Rosa

43:54 I'm going to make a qualitative comment and then Pedron can actually add to this. So it's not, I believe that let me see the visibility that we have today with COVID versus what we had when we actually gave a guidance is really allowing us to be more precise and I think it's fair to say that compared to gloomy scenario that could have been possible and some have anticipated with covid in this flu season. I believe that the quarter three was higher than everybody, everybody in the industry was anticipating. I believe Maja that the question mark still is in Q4 but not necessarily whether Q4 is going to be lower than Q3. The question is whether Q4 is going to be higher than Q3 or not. And the impact of the definition acknowledge is vis-à-vis respiratory season right. So everybody coughing from now on with some fever, we'll have to go through some sort of differential diagnosis and the question is in those countries like the U. S. Where there is an extended, I think a viability of the counter testing think, I believe that that volume is going to be captured primarily. By the over the counter test in other geographies, we have over the counter like in Europe, do not really pickup because not sponsored by the government, you're going to have an increase in testing volume because it's going to be done in laboratories where all the traditional operators are operating. So this explains in my opinion now the cohort that we have on upper end of the guidance, but Piergiorgio, do you want to add more?

Piergiorgio Pedron

45:54 No, Carlo. That's exactly right. I mean the rising the guidance is coming from better Q3. Mainly driven by COVID, if you do reverse engineering, what you would find out is that in Q4 what we are expecting in terms of revenues is a similar number to the one we saw in Q3. And with an EBITDA margin of around in the quarter of forty one percent. So it's the visibility we are having Q3 I mean, is the actual as you said, is the better sales quality sales in Q3.

Maja Pataki

46:30 Maybe just a quick follow-up. Carlo, you have been fairly negative in the first half of the year on what you anticipate to happen with the COVID pricing. Can you just comment whether you start to see some pricing pressure on COVID testing or whether that still hasn't really materialized?

Carlo Rosa

46:47 No. Up to today, we have not seen any price factor, but this is because in the primary geographies where we operate that has not been a reduction in reimbursement. So in the U. S. Reimbursement continues to be same level as before in Europe. In Italy, we're again a second largest geography for us the government with the emergency degree, is actually the one buying the products as the fixed price from the different suppliers so that we've guarantee that there is no price at erosion. Spain very similar where we have contracts for the time being price days. So I do not expect in Q4 price effects with one exception, which is on the overall one is the mix, because as you well know in Italy and Europe, we sell COVID at twenty five percent twenty percent, twenty five percent, the price discount compared to what we offer in the U. S. And these again is to do with a different reimbursement system in the U. S.

47:57 If I can move to the LIAISON IQ, which I think is your question, the program is proceeding in Italy, but I have to tell you that there is problem, and the problem has to do with pricing. Because I believe that there has been overflow of products meaning China that have been flooding the European market seems that we don't have the UA Approval system that I believe as a shelter the U. S. From this. Today, you can go to our pharmacy and Chinese are offering these products, lateral flow without much sophistication at one point three euro. So you're getting to avoid where you need to make a decision on vis-à-vis, do you want to make money or not on this latter flow. And if you just sell it in the European market, I believe that the situation is very different when it comes to the U. S. Where I believe one of the primary companies providing this using nine dollars as an end user price. So if you operate in Italy, today, you want to the really decide this is worth of not and so for the time being we have been disciplined in terms of only providing this system to those pharmacies that appreciate the technology added value that we provide so not a simple strength, but they instrument our stability and so forth. But certainly the opportunity is shrinking unless you accept dumping on price, which is not what you know we are famous for.

Maja Pataki

49:46 Okay. Thank you for that. And maybe my last question now I remembered I'm sorry. I was wondering if you could give us some qualitative statements around the growth in Luminex in Q3 for the barriers businesses, just if you don't want to attach numbers, that's fine, but just give us a bit of a feeling how things were going?

Carlo Rosa

50:08 Okay. I'm not going to touch numbers and give you feeling how about that.

Maja Pataki

50:12 Perfect.

Carlo Rosa

50:14 Okay. First, you need to take a consideration that when are comparing a Q3 to Q3 in this company, you're really comparing for certain product lines apples with oranges. Let me explain you why in quarter three last year. So this company as far as COVID is concerned has three products, of which one of the areas, which is the single-plex. The other one is as I related with the VERIGENE I and VERIGENE II, which were plex panels. Certainly, these plex panels we are very manual, and they do not stand Vis-à-vis product which are offered by competition but back then, remember that was shortage all the place so hospitals that had the VERIGENE I platform or the next stack they were actually taking whatever companies we are making available at them. So there has been a spike that back then that today is not repeat and notwithstanding fact that there is COVID testing volumes significantly migratory way from these more manual solutions to more automated solutions, Okay? So as far as so you need to clean the numbers of the company, if you compared to Q3 last year from this spike effect that is not repeated. If you take that way and you look at the flex business, this is fairly stable. And this one of the reason why again, we bought this company there is one hundred and twenty million dollars of business ex-COVID, ex-COVID effect between VERIGENE II and expect that a nice solid business and is a business where we tend to build clearly growth for the – with the launch of the VERIGENE II, LIAISON-plex.

52:10 When it comes to the areas I believe that compared to last year, we are mild better than where we were and give us to the fact that we been able, the company has been able really to bring up the manufacturing volume and stability in manufacturing and today, we are really serving we are selling like around two hundred and thirty, two hundred forty thousand test a month of this, of the cartridge back then, I think we are at fifty thousand and you understand that there is not because there was no demand but because there was no ability to manufacture at that point. So that component is doing well, and also, we keep placing some of the area system in Europe and in the U. S.

53:01 So that is proceeding fine. When it comes to the LPG business is booming. I mean, if you look at the growth versus last year is around twenty percent and the reason is that there is this business is not a life science business and when we're going to have the Investor Day, we're going to clarify this. This is nothing to do we like of life science. This business is fundamentally has to do with the fact that the multi pricing technology that this company invented twenty five years ago has been made available two partners like them [Indiscernible] and so forth with instruments that the company makes and this the bid and the system have been utilized by these partners to develop products in the space of research – clinical research or like for Thermo Fisher [Indiscernible] in the case of transplant IBD.

54:05 The fact that clearly, some of these programs have been very successful if I look for example, at the Thermo Fisher business when it comes to all the protein, testing business antibody testing business is booming or when I look at the scientific life science, billions and billions of dollars a bit ported will report into the U. S, especially. By the past [Indiscernible] that explains why this business is really growing significantly and I see this again, there's an opportunity in some of these sales to work with the partner and now launch programs, which will include also LIAISON technology in some clinical spaces where we believe the multiplex in class on technology can really offer for an opportunity to the partner so is a very profitable business by the way, as you understand, solid business. This context we are manufacturing now for twenty years or so that component, I think is performing better than what we expected, and we expect this to be in line in terms of growth to so not dilutive vis-à-vis the group go revenues growth in the foreseeable future. Again, we're going to be discussing this better most pacific during the Investor Day.

Maja Pataki

55:28 Understood, thank you very much.

The next question is from Peter Welford with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Peter Welford

55:40 Hi, thanks for taking my questions. I've just got two left up in place. And firstly, just to try to understand with regards to the cost synergies, how much of that fifty five million cost synergies is potentially, I guess have to be delayed or slowed down? Given the need as you said to invest in the manufacturing improvements that you're doing, or should we regard that to way be if you like, there just some of this investment you're doing in moving next is more offsetting, if you like upside or near term upside to about fifty five million. Guess what amount is the more expense you'd initially assume required in the near term or is that to some extent anyway offset by services that original fifty five million.

56:27 Second question then it just with regards to the Luminex platform itself, I think there's been a lot of discussion around the, one of the issues in the MDX and use these cartridges has been that there's been a reasonably high benefit some of the peers error rate and using them. Just wondering whether do you think the manufacturing changes that you do will that also improve the error rate, or this purely focused on the manufacturing and the warning letter. And what steps are underway to potentially improve the reliability, I guess of the believe system before you roll it out on your name, thank you.

Carlo Rosa

57:05 Okay. So as far as they synergies our concern, we said fifty five million and they're going to come alive in the next three to five years. And very comfortable about the synergies. I don't think there there's is going to be any delay. We actually talking in consideration the fact that we are going to some investments are going to be necessary in order to achieve some of these synergies, but very comfortable with that number. And I don't think there's going to be a delay and it is nothing to do with the delay on VERIGENE II manufacturing. When it comes to the VERIGENE II, the cartridge, I think you put it in the right term look. This company when I learn about this company is that it is still a notch away from being an IVD consolidated manufacturer and this clearly explained about the by the fact that if you think about this company was actually built around our research, research very successful or research products. Today still as said the hardcore of this company Luminex is that business and then the company stepped into – try to step into accelerate growth in diagnostic buying technologies or buying other companies around the globe, around the U. S. And bringing that IBD well needed infrastructure to the company. The problem I believe that some of the companies that have been bought wHere small, and not necessarily properly structured and certainly from our quality, from a quota system point of view, I believe behind what are the expectations in modern IBD, I believe the forty eighty three that was actually given to the company had to do with some of these delays or some of the way that the company was operating that we are in the process of correcting.

59:13 By the way, we have decided that we are going to participate and, we've been excited to participate to a pilot program that the FDA is issued in the U. S. Where nine companies are going to be enrolled into program where agency together with our consulting firm the agency has actually selected to use they're going to be working with the company for eighteen months during the eighteen months so we're going to redesign the quota system and we're going to redesign it in light what are the most recent expectations by the agency and this to me is great because as far as Luminex is concerned is clearly focused the people to the program is giving a free access by the way one of the top notch consulting firms that FDA is putting is making available at not cost to the company to the design the quota system. In my expectation is that at the end of this process, eighteen months from now, we're going to pretty much exit this program with a very modern half date FDA plus quality system, okay? As far as as the cartridge and what you said again, I think you are very right and the problem is that the cartridge we found and the manufacturing system we found, we found over here was not really ready to launch a product. It was ready for a prototyping launch, which is not a tradition DiaSorin, not being an IBD supplier, We look at products finished products and launched to the market.

60:49 Also, we are talking about a much bigger commercial infrastructure, so we would expect that ramp up volumes to be faster than prior with Luminex and we did not feel that we could really go to the market with manual manufacturing lines, and process that was very cumbersome prone to errors where are the company already ordered some fully validated completely automated lines that now we are in process of validating and putting into operation and then we are going to conduct clinical then with a much better process under control. So long story short, we always is very clear that when it comes to multiplexing, this is not a space where we're going to be pioneering either space today already has a good solutions and so the only way in my opinion to make it to that space is with the system that is very solid and stable with the complete panel and what is very attractive of this system in my opinion is the flexi concept the ability to utilize the flexi concept that provides flexibility of the launch of the panels in especially in the European countries where you know all the reimbursement are different and also in the U. S. Where there has been a recent pushback I mean, the complexity of the panel that are offered by the competition clearly, if you want to make money with the flexi comps that you better have your manufacturing cost under control because certainly there is a margin effect on the flexi concept and this is why company more established they are selling products cannot really go back to the concept they will be killing their business as far as we are a concerned, we want to have objects in a row and manufacturing cost under control before we launch it. So when we launch it and we are going – we are going to make money, right?

Peter Welford

62:54 That's great. Thank you very much. Thank you for that.

The next question is from Scott Bardo with Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Scott Bardo

63:05 Good evening Guys. Thanks for taking my questions. So I've got a couple of questions for A - Piergiorgio, please. And one high level question Mr Rosa. To Piergiorgio, just wonder if you can please qualify. I think the last H1 update. You provided an implicit guidance for fifteen percent growth for your base business ex-COVID. I just wonder if you could now give us an update on what your expectation is this year on that basis. So outside of the spoke of consolidation, ex-COVID, that would be helpful please? And second question for you here Piergiorgio, please. So the revenues coming in from Luminex I think, we're better than we expected, and I think you talked about performance being pretty decent there. Can you confirm pleased whether Luminex original guidance to the market of four eighty million dollars is still on track this year? And maybe give us a sense of what COVID was for Luminex last year and roughly speaking, what you expected to be this that would be helpful. And I have follow-up with color in the moment if possible? Thank you.

Piergiorgio Pedron

64:27 So let me start with the first one, I believe what we see as we said before, the increase in the guidance has the fed high in the high part of range has been driven by better Q3 sales and mainly by better quality page. I believe we have commented the length about the, what we see in the ex-COVID business, which is going, which is going very well. And in terms of the ex-COVID sales, the business, for the demand of year, I believe that what we said in H1 was fifteen percent and they think that is still that there are number, knowing which we look at it there one percent better, one percent lower, but that's the size number.

65:22 In terms of the guidance for Luminex to four hundred and eight million euro, I believe we said a few times but when we know that the Luminex business, we didn't take fees that guidance as we didn't take face value the trend that they put together and then we check was made public and all the filing that follow the acquisition. So, we didn't use that value – face value, use a different one, a lower and we are a little bit better than what we more than [Indiscernible]. Then for twenty twenty two and so on you need to recently the popular Market Day when we will be more more specific.

66:14 In terms of COVID sales, I believe Carlo said that overall in the quarter, DiaSorin plus, Luminex accounted COVID stage if accounted for thirty percent of the total quarter sales. The Luminex part of those revenues. We said ninety one million euros of Luminex sales in the quarter, I believe a ballpark number on the top of my head the COVID I think that says, COVID only right, so I'm not taking respiratory panic, COVID only is [Indiscernible] fifteen million euro out of those ninety one million euros.

Scott Bardo

66:56 That’s very helpful. Thanks Piergiorgio. And question for you then, Mr. Rosa, please. There's been some market speculation about a potential tie up combination between Biomerieux and QIAGEN. Biomerieux of course, having in the amount of asset business, QIAGEN of course being a player in QuantiFERON. So I wonder if you could talk to a little bit about your current relationship with QIAGEN and whether any combination of these two companies could impact your ongoing relationship with QuantiFERON on alignment and social. Thank you.

Carlo Rosa

67:36 Listen Scott, sales same in Texas. I think I can use the fixed amendment. And I will not comment on this rumour and speculation because I think again, today is rumour and a speculation. I can comment on the fact that the relationship today with my good frontier is doing very well. I believe that in Europe, the program today is almost too maturity, because together, we have been driving conversion and growth of this business and today we are working on actually QIAGEN still works on driving demand. So testing volume now that we have four hundred accounts today that are using the product and our platforms.

68:33 In the U. S. we are at the beginning of the story we had very successful conversion of one of the two largest labs in the U. S. With technology. We have today a very significant number of hospitals that are using the sale and together with QIAGEN, we are working, and we are eagerly waiting for the approval of the excess because in the U. S. we see the mid-size hospital market and untapped opportunity a lot of this business we send out and we can capture the business as a price ranger that really makes casual both parties very very, very happy. I would like just to make a one comment Scott to the famous of four eighty million euros that you were discussing about look. If you look at that those four eighty million euros, there are two components it that they not materialize and actually they were in the expectation of Luminex and when we look into it, we decided it to derisk.

69:43 One is to do with fact that in those numbers, it had VERIGENE II launch in twenty twenty one, which we know, we expected not to happen when we makes certain decision as DiaSorin about the launch of this product. The second thing is the fact that in that assumption there was a certain dynamic of increase of manufacturing capacity that eventually did not happen. And so today, the volume is kept at two thirty thousand and two hundred forty thousand for the month, I believe that plan was actually calling for an increase that would have taken the company behind that number. So if you really take out these two effects and if you look at that number, we – I think we are running pretty much we are the company. We're seeing with, I believe a better mix, which does contribute to profitability, which is an NTG performance, which is about expectations.

Mr. Rosa, there are no more questions registered at this time.

Carlo Rosa

71:02 Okay, operator. Thank you. Take care.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining, the conference is now over. You may disconnect your telephones.