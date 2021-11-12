Rajesh Pandit/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Now that we have had a chance to cool down following the massive wave of third-quarter earnings, I think it makes sense to look back to see what operators are truly rising to the top. However, when trying to analyze the banking industry today, one comes across a new set of analytical challenges due to both PPP loan forgiveness and CECL credit analysis noise. With that being said, in my mind, only a few super-regional banks stand out as being in a position of strength.

While I have written about it before, I believe now more than ever is the perfect time to revisit my investment thesis on Charlotte, North Carolina, based Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC).

From the time of my last investment thesis, the stock has more than doubled the broader market, which likely leaves investors in a position of wondering what to do at current levels. However, when looking back, my original investment thesis continues to play out and still holds true today. From my last article, one could boil down the entire long-term investment thesis to just one line,

Bottom line, I expect future long-term out-performance as operating fundamentals return better than peer results, coupled with a very healthy dividend which should compensate shareholders over the medium term if economic uncertainty persists.

Going forward, I continue to believe that TFC is in a great position to continue to see the benefits of a strong geographic environment, which should help its top-line revenue growth. Juxtaposed against an improving top-line is the continued post-merger cost-cutting efforts, which should help drive additional operating leverage, increase profitability, and support an improved valuation.

When it comes to the valuation, I believe today’s 2.7x price to tangible book value per share looks fairly-priced to modestly cheap. When looking back over its historical valuation levels, one can see that today’s valuation alone doesn’t automatically scream it a buy. However, when you add in the potential for even better bottom line improvement, rock-solid excess capital levels, and a stronger than peer commercial loan growth pipeline, I continue to remain bullish on the shares and believe TFC is one of the best positioned super-regional banks today.

Data by YCharts

Recent Results Drive Future Success

When looking at the third quarter reported results relative to what were consensus expectations, one can see that most of the upside in earnings was attributed primarily to lower credit costs. However, I think that view is a little simplistic as it also forgets to see that both revenue and expenses were better than expected. While it is true that they drove less of a financial and third quarter bottom-line impact, it does give me solace that better-than-expected trends are here to stay. In fact, most of the revenue upside was driven by a strong performance in fee income rather than spread revenue.

Just to quickly go over the income statement, when one looks at third quarter results, one can see that net interest income was down just slightly linked quarter (-$12 million). However, when digging into the core net interest income (which excluded the impact of PPP forgiveness), one can see that spread revenue was up $41 million linked quarter.

While the reported margin continues to compress, from 2.88% in the second quarter to 2.81% in the third, I believe it makes a lot of sense to strip out PPP noise. When doing so, one would see that the core net interest margin was down just two basis points linked quarter, to 2.58%. When I think about the banking environment and the rather sporadic nature of PPP loan forgiveness, I have a sense that reported margins are going to continue to compress but TFC's core margin should be rebounding higher in the coming months.

As PPP works its way off the balance sheet, the reported margin and core margin should somewhat meet the middle at about 2.75% sometime near 3Q22 (my modeling). Management has been proactive in terms of deploying excess capital to take advantage of the recent move higher in interest rates.

Working our way down the income statement would lead us to the outsized performance in fee income. While the reported number was down slightly linked quarter, second-quarter results were boosted by the best investment banking quarter ever.

In fact, while results were better than expected, I believe the market is not fundamentally reviewing the possibility that its insurance and investment banking strength could have more staying power than initially expected. While it's unlikely to drive massive upside to the bottom line, it does help profitability and further diversifies the bank into different areas of potential growth.

Finally, when I dig into the expenses base I see that it is littered with non-core and merger related items. Since the market typically strips those aspects out to find the true efficiency ratio, it makes sense to view the bank from a core expense base perspective. In the third quarter core expenses were up $75 million linked quarter, to $3.3 billion. While not a huge lift, it does eat into the better than expected revenue trends.

When going forward, I believe the reported expense base is likely to drift lower in the coming quarters and one-time expenses work their way off the income statement. Fundamentally, I am modeling the reported expense base to drift from $3.795 billion in the third quarter of 2021 to $3.35 billion one year from now.

If that were to happen, the core efficiency ratio base would go from 57.9% to 56.0%. While not a massive improvement, it would string together an operational improvement. In my mind, if either the expense base trims non-core items faster than expected, or if growth exceeded expectations, I believe the already solid operation leverage should continue to improve.

Concluding Thoughts

In my mind, most banks across the United States are poised to see modest earnings contraction in 2022 (relative to 2021), simply because there will be limited tailwinds from PPP loan forgiveness and limited provision recapture. While core results are unlikely to change drastically, it's hard to see a catalyst for industrywide improvement, outside of a bank-friendly Fed rate hike.

When it comes to pure operational fundamentals, it's hard for banks to find the sweet spot of enough size to support an improving bottom line but also spend enough to invest for the future. If a bank gets too large, it has to compete on pricing which lowers future revenue trends. From my analysis, I believe TFC fits the sweet spot perfectly.

From a financial perspective, the bank looks poised to see continued strength in its revenue generation. While its expense base is a little bloated today, the looming post-merger synergies cost cuts are likely to drive better profitability. Finally, it has a very healthy level of capital which is likely to be deployed via share repurchase if the stock trends lower (supporting the current valuation). Given its size, stronger than average financial outlook, and solid credit trends, I believe TFC is a strong buy for almost every portfolio looking to add a bank stock.