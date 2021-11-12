Davel5957/E+ via Getty Images

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Thesis

Franklin Street Properties is a deeply discounted REIT. Trading at a stock price of around $5.90, Franklin is 25% below their pre-pandemic levels. By contrast, most of Franklin’s office REIT peers are trading within a few percentage points of their March 2020 stock prices. Franklin’s poor historical performance has been detailed in many past articles, including my own.

Management has poorly recycled capital, portfolio occupancy has declined, debt has increased, and cash flow has been in decline. The company’s operating history precludes me from endorsing a long-term investment in the stock.

However, recent transactions demonstrate the deep discount to net asset value that the company currently trades. Office property cap rates are trading much lower than Franklin’s implied cap rate. Consequently, management should take advantage of the increase in M&A activity and announce a strategic alternatives review to seek the sale of the company. A sale of the company could yield a price 20-30% above the current stock price, making such a move highly attractive.

Company History

Franklin Street Properties’ history of underperformance has been well-documented in the past. I will give a brief summary of how the company has evolved.

In the early 2010s, Franklin began disposing its higher cap rate suburban office properties. Proceeds generated from the sale of suburban offices were recycled into lower cap rate, urban properties across several core markets. Such markets included Minneapolis, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Denver.

The consequence of such transactions were significant declines in earnings levels, which management believed would be offset by increased portfolio stability and superior operating performance. The thesis has hardly played out as planned. Occupancy and FFO per share have suffered greatly since 2014.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 FFO per share 1.12 1.07 1.03 1.04 0.96 0.91 0.74 AFFO per share 0.89 0.8 0.7 0.62 0.47 0.19 0.11

Moreover, judging FSP’s valuation by FFO per share is fruitless. Excessively high leasing commissions, tenant improvements, and maintenance capex have greatly weighed on cash flow. With reduced AFFO, Franklin’s multiple has been elevated. The dividend was also cut a couple years ago, and the current dividend remains uncovered.

New Strategy

Recognizing the unattractiveness of the company’s massive discount and high debt levels, management has embarked on a new strategy in recent months. Management announced they planned on disposing between $350 million and $450 million in office properties for 2021.

Exceeding planned dispositions, the company has already received $563 million in gross proceeds for properties sold.

Source- Third Quarter Supplemental

Debt has decreased, and the enhanced value of its properties relative to their stock price has been revealed. The company’s debt/EBITDA ratio decreased to 7.3 in the third quarter, much lower than the first quarter’s debt/EBITDA ratio of 8.9. Since the start of the year, Franklin has reduced its debt by 53% from $1 billion to $475 million. With the stock price up nearly 20% in the past week, investors are clearly noting Franklin’s drastic discount.

Current Portfolio

Franklin’s current portfolio composition consists of office properties across several core markets: Minneapolis, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Atlanta, and Denver. These core markets consist of approximately 80% of Franklin’s total real estate holdings. Franklin’s core market properties are mostly classified as urban, though several are in suburban submarkets.

Based on Franklin’s market locations, one would presume a portfolio that should generate solid operating performance. Franklin’s core markets are projected to experience superior population and employment growth relative to the rest of the country. Cousins (CUZ), Highwoods (HIW), and City Office (CIO) all hold properties in similar secondary markets and have performed well. Franklin's comparative underperformance has been quite baffling.

The Value Play: Massive NAV Discount

Based on Franklin’s results over the past half year, we can reverse engineer what the market currently values its portfolio. Franklin trades at an implied cap rate of 7.3%.

This cap rate generates the company’s approximate current stock price of $5.90. When comparing Franklin’s aggregate cap rate to the select cap rates of its core markets, the steep discount becomes apparent. CBRE and Marcus and Millichap report aggregate cap rates for office properties by each market. The average cap rate in Franklin’s core markets reported by CBRE is 6%, while Marcus and Millichap reports just under 7%.

Market Avg cap rate for class A- CBRE Avg cap rate- Marcus and Millichap Avg rent per square foot- Marcus and Millichap Minneapolis 6.38% 7.25% $16.88 Dallas-Fort Worth 6.25% 7% $21.65 Houston 6.63% 7% $20.92 Miami 4.88% 6% $35.45 Atlanta 5.88% 7.10% $22.29 Denver 6.25% 6.70% $23.77

Franklin’s core market properties contain substantial rental rate premiums relative to the market averages, indicating they are mostly class A properties. The higher quality reflects that the average portfolio cap rate is likely closer to the estimates provided by CBRE. Outside of Franklin’s core markets, the company has relatively limited holdings in tertiary markets, including St. Luis and Indianapolis. This would bring the company’s average cap rate a bit higher, but probably only 20-40 basis points given they consist of such a small portion of the portfolio.

In addition to market reports, a series of recent transactions by office peers reveal the value of Franklin’s properties:

In February 2021, City Office announced it had sold a three-property portfolio in Denver, Colorado, for $95 million, generating a 5.8% cap rate. The properties, which are known as Cherry Creek, generated average rents per square foot of under $20. By contrast, Franklin’s Denver portfolio generates rental rates per square foot of $33.42.

Highwoods Properties is in the process of disposing a significant portion of the company’s non-core office assets. In their Q3 conference call, management remarked that the $500-600 million in non-core office assets they plan to sell should generate cap rates of low-to-mid 6% range when all transactions are completed.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) announced the acquisition of 999 Peach Street, an office building located in midtown Atlanta. The purchase price was $224 million. Management remarked on the Q3 conference call that the going-in cap rate is 6.5%.

Franklin Street Properties sold eight properties for a total of $563 million year to date. Four of the eight properties sold were located in Atlanta, consisting of nearly 80% of the gross sales. The remaining assets were located throughout the Washington D.C., St. Louis, and Indianapolis metro regions. In the company’s third quarter press release, management remarked that the weighted average cap rate of the eight properties sold was 5.8%, extremely low relative to the company’s implied cap rate.

Low cap rates on the portfolio transactions listed above are consistent with market reports. These cap rates are well below Franklin’s implied cap rate, demonstrating FSP’s significant discount to NAV. The discount has persisted over the years, but has been particularly amplified until just this past week.

NOI annualized 92,262 92,262 92,262 Cap rate 6.00% 6.40% 6.80% Property value 1,537,702 1,441,595 1,356,796 Other liquid assets 90,000 90,000 90,000 Total assets 1,627,702 1,531,595 1,446,796 Total debt 752,799 752,799 752,799 NAV 874,903 778,796 693,997 Total shares 105,632 105,632 105,632 NAV per share 8.28 7.37 6.57

Franklin’s portfolio could likely be sold at a cap rate in the low 6% range. Selling the portfolio at this cap rate would generate a stock price around $8. Franklin would trade around pre-covid levels, offering over 25% upside.

Why I am Holding, Regardless of Sale

Franklin is likely going to remain a public company. Management’s disposition program is significant, but no announcement has been made regarding a formal review of strategic alternatives. Even if no sale occurs in the short-term, I will continue to hold Franklin’s stock for two reasons:

1) Franklin’s stock price should continue to realize appreciation as the market recognizes the underlying value of its assets.

2) Franklin’s significant spending on leasing commissions, tenant improvements, and maintenance capex could revert to the mean over the next few years. If this occurs, the company could finally begin to cover its hefty dividend and would trade at a very attractive multiple.

With respect to the latter point, Franklin has spent significantly more than their peers on these three items. For 2020, Franklin’s second generation capex spending consisted of 28.5% of its total revenue. This is nearly triple the levels of its peer companies.

At a more comparable second generation capex equating to 15% of revenue, Franklin would have generated approximately $44.4 million in AFFO for 2020. At $.41 per share in AFFO, the earnings multiple would be much more attractive, and the $.36 annual dividend would be covered.

2021 results demonstrate second generation capex spending is trending much lower relative to the previous year. For the nine months ended in 2021, Franklin’s second generation capex consisted of just 20% of their total revenue.

Concerns

Rising cap rates represent a major threat to Franklin’s future stock price performance. Cap rate increases could be on the horizon for two reasons:

Interest rate increases Office sector underperformance

High levels of inflation above 5% have persisted for much of 2021, leading to fears that rising prices are not a transitory matter. Consequently, many members of the Federal Reserve have trended in a much more bullish direction on interest rates. St. Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard stated that he expected two Fed rate hikes by the end of 2022. Hawkish rhetoric from Fed members follows the Federal Reserve’s announcement that its bond purchasing program would taper this month.

With remote work becoming more prevalent due to Covid, office utilization rates remain quite low. Even in the strongest and more open sunbelt markets, utilization rates have yet to inch above 50%. Conditions appear more favorable relative to the start of the pandemic. Sublease space has contracted, and occupancy loss has decreased. However, it remains uncertain to what degree companies will reduce their office-use over the next several years. The office market is still very tenant-friendly, evidenced by the high tenant concessions. Unfavorable conditions persisting could result in higher cap rates, which would decrease office property values and lower Franklin’s share value.

Conclusion

Franklin’s historically poor operating history and underperformance have clearly moved investors away from investing in the stock. From a long-term holding perspective, FSP appears an unattractive investment. However, the near-term offers compelling potential for significant share price appreciation.

Franklin’s discount to NAV is just beginning to narrow. Management has taken demonstrative steps to maximize shareholder value. On the third quarter conference call, CEO George Carter remarked that NAV likely exceeds $10 per share. These estimates are too optimistic based on the data I have provided. At $10 per share, FSP’s implied cap rate is around 5.4%. However, a reasonable NAV estimate is likely around $8 per share. Management should take advantage of the low cap rate environment and sell its portfolio.