Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has decent fundamentals but needs to improve in some areas. The company dominates the radio broadcasting industry, but may need to focus on its mobile streaming subsidiary and continue to attain new partnerships to grow further.

Sirius XM's Revenues are Strong, But the Balance Sheet Could Use Some Work

Sirius XM's revenue and earnings have been growing rapidly in recent years, as well as the company's cash flows presenting mostly strong points. However, the company's balance sheet could use some work.

The Income Statement Shows Strong Growth

From 2015-2020, the company's revenue grew at an average annual rate of 12.5%. The company's revenue increased from $4.57 billion to $8.04 billion. However, this is skewed higher by a 35% growth in revenue in 2019. When this data is excluded, the company's revenue grew at an annual rate of 6.87%.

As for revenue concentrations, the Sirius XM segment accounted for 78.9% of revenue and Pandora accounted for 21.1% of revenue. The Sirius XM segment generated 92.4% of its revenue through subscribers, while the Pandora segment generated only 30.3% of its revenue from subscribers and 69.7% from advertising.

The company has a strong gross margin. Over the previous 5 years, Sirius XM has averaged a gross margin of approximately 58.57%. Moving down the income statement, the company's average net income margin calculates to approximately 12.12%. The majority of the company's operating expenses consist of revenue share expenses and royalties. Revenue share arises from the company's agreements to share subscription revenues with certain automakers and non-music/podcast talents. The company's royalties consist of those with holders of compositions and sound recordings copyrights.

The Balance Sheet Needs to Improve

According to the company's current fundamentals, Sirius XM has a current ratio of just 0.37. This is because of the company's small amount of cash, with only $164 million. The majority of the company's $1036 million in current assets is comprised of $652 million in accounts receivable. As for total assets, the company sees a huge jump to $10.1 billion. This is because of the company's large amount of goodwill and intangibles, which make up about 63% of total assets. The company also has lots of PP&E, sitting at about $1.8 billion. However, all of these figures being high is common for the industry.

As for current liabilities, it is mainly comprised of accounts payable. Accounts payable make up about 42% of all current liabilities. Sirius XM also has a large amount of debt at about $9.2 billion. This is reduced slightly to just under $9.1 billion for net debt. This calculates a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.5. This may seem high but it is actually below the industry's median at 7.8. This debt may still pose an issue that we will cover in the next section.

The Operating Cash Flows are Strong, but Financing Could Use Some Work

From 2015-2020, Sirius XM increased its operating cash flows from $1.24 billion to $2.02 billion. This is mainly comprised of high net income and adding back high depreciation. As for the company's capex, it is low relative to operating cash flows. From 2015-2020, the company's capex increased from $135 million to $350 million.

The financing cash flows could use some work. On the upside, the company has been consistently buying back large amounts of stock since 2015. As for the downside, Sirius XM has been consistently issuing more debt for multiple years. This could cause the company's Net Debt/EBITDA ratio to rapidly increase if the company continues to issue more debt. Since this ratio is currently a huge advantage Sirius XM has over its competitors, it may be important for the company to keep it this way and ease its debt issuance.

Sirius XM Dominates the Industry but Faces Trouble From Online Streaming

The radio broadcasting industry is largely dominated by Sirius XM at a 34.4% market share. Since the company does not rely strictly on advertising, the company is able to generate consistent revenues despite hiccups in the advertising industry. As for the company's subscription service, satellite radio has allowed Sirius XM to dominate. However, mobile streaming is becoming a large threat to the industry. From 2016-2021, the radio broadcasting industry grew at an annual rate of just 0.1%. From 2021-2026, the industry is expected to grow at just 3.8% per year. Compare this to the music streaming services industry and radio broadcasting is shown to be inferior. From 2016-2021, this industry grew at an annual rate of 18.4%. As for the future, it is expected to grow annually by 7.3% through 2026.

In 2019, Sirius XM acquired Pandora Media LLC, breaking the company into the music streaming services industry. This appears to be a great acquisition for Sirius XM, but Pandora has been experiencing a decline in monthly users for quite some time. In 2016, Pandora had over 81 million active monthly users. This has declined dramatically to just 55.14 million in Q2 2021. This represents a drop in users of about 32%. Therefore, if Sirius XM wants to continue to grow rapidly, the company may need to find a way to increase the popularity of Pandora among users.

Recent Partnerships Could Push the Company's Stock Higher

In August, Sirius XM partnered with TikTok to launch TikTok Radio. This channel features the top songs used in the popular app TikTok. With this new partnership, Sirius XM could pull more subscribers of a younger age. In September, TikTok stated the app achieved over 1 billion monthly active users. With these new users, combined with the fact that most TikTok users are young, Sirius XM could reach a large audience that could push the company's revenue and earnings higher. This partnership will further add to the company's revenue through its subscription segment.

Another partnership that is beneficial to the company is with Audiochuck. With this partnership, Sirius XM gains the exclusive rights to advertisement sales for Audiochuck's network. Some of Audiochuck's popular media include podcasts such as Crime Junkie, Anatomy of a Murder, CounterClock, and Park Predators. The deal allows for Sirius XM's podcast subsidiary Stitcher to distribute Audiochuck's podcasts across all podcast platforms, including the SXM App and Pandora. This will further add to the company's revenue through its advertising segment.

The Automotive Industry's Weakness May Pose a Threat

As stated previously, a portion of Sirius XM's revenue comes from partnership with different automakers. Due to the current semiconductor shortage, automakers are unable to manufacture as many cars as they used to. Without consumers buying new cars, Sirius XM could lose a portion of its revenue.

Furthermore, many automakers now include a satellite radio in the car during manufacturing. This increases the competition for Sirius XM even further outside of music streaming services and now into automakers' built-in services. The company could mitigate this risk by focusing on Pandora, which does not rely on the automotive industry.

Overall, the weakness in the automotive industry could seriously damage the company's fundamentals in multiple ways.

Liberty Media Group Owns a Controlling Stake

As of the recent swap with Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, Liberty Media Group (LSXMA) now owns over 80% of Sirius XM. This means Liberty Media owns a controlling stake in Sirius XM and has the ability to influence the company's operations. With this large controlling share, investors may be hesitant to buy because the company's state is at the will of Liberty Media.

With this swap, all distributions to Liberty SiriusXM Group from Sirius XM will be tax-free. Just recently, Sirius XM raised its dividend by 50%.

Valuation

When valuing Sirius XM's stock, a comparable company analysis was created to calculate a relative value. Source: Created by Author

Source: Created by Author

What Should Investors Do?

Sirius XM has rapidly growing revenue and earnings, but may have too much debt and continues to issue more. The company dominates the radio broadcasting industry but faces major threats from online music streaming. The company's multiple partnerships and acquisition of Pandora were steps in the right direction to combat this, but Pandora continues to see a drop in monthly active users. Combine this with the weakness in the automotive industry, Liberty Media's large stake in the company's stock, and the increasing debt, and I believe giving the stock a Neutral rating is appropriate.