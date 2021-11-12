ImagineGolf/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Gear Energy (OTCQX:GENGF) is a small Canadian producer of oil and gas and should be performing well in the current price environment. As I have been looking to add some lower-cost oil and gas producers to my portfolio, I wanted to check if Gear Energy is currently cheap enough for me to warrant a position.

Gear Energy has currently 259 million shares outstanding, giving it a market capitalization of approximately C$275M using the current share price of C$1.06. The company’s Canadian listing is much more liquid than the US listing and I would strongly recommend to trade in the company’s securities using its TSX listing. The ticker symbol of Gear Energy in Canada is GXE. The average daily volume exceeds one million shares.

The cash flows are picking up

Pretty much every single oil and gas producer will report (or has already reported) excellent results in the third quarter as the commodity prices have really picked up. Indeed, Gear Energy reported an average price of C$68 for the heavy oil, C$80 for the light oil and C$3.62 for the natural gas. The total production rate remained rather stable at almost 5,900 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, of which in excess of 80% were fluids. Unfortunately the majority of Gear’s output consists of the heavy oil, which sells at a discount to ‘normal’ light oil.

Gear reported a total revenue in excess of C$35M, which is more than 70% higher than in the third quarter of 2020, despite posting a slightly lower production result. The net revenue after making the relevant royalty payments was C$31.1M and after taking a net loss of C$2.6M on derivatives into account, Gear’s top line came in at C$28.5M.

Gear is a low-cost producer and the total operating expenses, including overhead and interest expenses, were less than C$22M, resulting in a net income of C$6.6M or C$0.025/share.

A good result, but in the oil and gas sector, I’m predominantly interested in a company’s cash flows. As you can see in the income statement, more than 40% of the total expenses are related to depreciation and amortization expenses.

During the same quarter, Gear reported an operating cash flow of C$9.6M, but this includes about C$6.3M in investments in the working capital position; so on an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was C$15.9M.

As the total capex was roughly C$10.3M, Gear Energy reported a free cash flow result of C$5.6M. That’s lower than the reported net income, but that once again isn’t something to be too worried about. Q3 was quite capex-heavy as the company spent about 15% more than its depreciation expenses were, and in excess of 42% of its 9M capex was spent in the last quarter.

Gear is investing in growth

The full-year capex was recently hiked to C$31M, which is higher than the C$27M Gear Energy was originally using as main guidance. But the higher capex comes with some benefits. The full-year average production rate was hiked from 5,550 boe/day to 5,750 boe/day. As the average output in the first nine months of the year was just 5,550 barrels of oil per day, Gear’s updated guidance implies it’s gearing up for a very strong fourth quarter.

In order to meet the midpoint of its full-year guidance, the average production rate in the fourth quarter would have to come in at just over 6,300 boe/day. While Gear is using 6,250 boe/day as the starting point, the company may surprise to the upside.

This also bodes well for both the operating cash flow and the free cash flow. The full-year capex guidance of C$31M implies a Q4 capex of just C$7M (which is about 30% lower than in Q3). Meanwhile, the Q4 operating cash flow will increase as the average production rate will increase by 15% while the C$15.9M in Q3 operating cash flow included a C$2.8M loss on derivatives. Excluding this hedging loss, the normalized Q3 operating cash flow would have been just over C$18.5M. Throwing in the higher production rate basically means Gear Energy will likely generate north of C$20M in adjusted operating cash flow in the fourth quarter (and that excludes any tailwind from higher oil prices).

This means we should expect Gear Energy to generate a positive free cash flow of C$13-15M in the final quarter of the year, which would be C$0.05-0.06/share, and that makes the current share price of just over C$1 still very reasonable.

For 2022, Gear Energy is guiding for an average production result of 5,900-6,000 barrels of oil per day. That’s slightly lower than the exit rate in Q4, but Gear is trying to find some middle ground between aggressively expanding and making sure the company doesn’t get ahead of itself.

As the sensitivity analysis in the image above shows, at US$65 WTI, Gear will generate a free cash flow result of C$21M. But a $10 bump in the oil price doubles the free cash flow result to approximately C$41M.

Investment thesis

Gear Energy needs a high oil price to remain attractive. Assuming an average WTI oil price of US$65/barrel, I’m not particularly impressed with the C$21M free cash flow guidance as that would indicate Gear Energy is already trading at more than 12 times its free cash flow. Should the WTI price continue to trade at around $80/barrel, the C$50M in free cash flow would push the free cash flow per share to almost C$0.20 per share and in that case, the current share price of C$1.06 appears to be relatively cheap.

For now, I’m on the sidelines. There are cheaper producers out there with a similar production profile (for instance, Australian-listed Calima Energy (OTC:RLTOF) which is also producing oil in Canada is currently trading at an enterprise value of C$120M versus Gear Energy’s C$300M for a similar production profile going into 2022). Gear Energy is a very interesting company with a healthy balance sheet and if you believe in a consistently high oil price of, say, US$75, then there still is additional upside potential.