Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The COVID pandemic has driven tremendous growth for PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI), with revenues increasing by 31% from 2019 to 2020 and free cash flow increased from $282MM to $814MM over the same period. The company has generated $940MM in free cash flow through the first three quarters of 2021 and Q4 should continue to be strong as the Delta surge continues to linger. The company has used the surge in cash flow to fund a series of purchases that will set the company up for years of growth long after the pandemic has settled down.

BioLegend Accelerates Transformation

The company recently closed their $5.3B purchase of BioLegend, marking their largest acquisition to date and the sixth deal PerkinElmer made this year. Other significant purchases during 2021 included $591MM to acquire Oxford Immunotec Global in January, $155MM to purchase Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings and $260MM for Nexcelom Bioscience in May. The company also spent $438.7MM on M&A in 2020.

The scale and speed of the M&A activity was somewhat surprising given that the company started the year by projecting $3.2B in M&A/investments for the 2021-2023 time period at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in January.

Source: PerkinElmer presentation at 2021 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

The transformative nature of the deals is apparent when one considers that PerkinElmer's market cap sits at $22B after shares ran up by 13% following the announcement of the BioLegend deal. The M&A-fueled growth has driven the company towards products with recurring revenue streams, placing less emphasis on the company's historical roots in the more cyclical lab instrument business. They now expect nearly 80% of their revenues to come from recurring revenue streams and operating margins to be around 26%.

Slide from PerkinElmer-BioLegend acquisition presentation

The deals will help to cushion the decline in COVID revenues, which the company believes will continue to slowly decline. PerkinElmer provided Q4 guidance during their most recent earnings presentation and estimated that the current quarter would generate $200MM in COVID-related revenue, a decline of $249MM from the year prior.

Source: Slide from PerkinElmer Q3 earnings presentation

In June, the company estimated that COVID-related revenue will ultimately decline to $100MM by 2023. BioLegend revenues are expected to hit ~$380MM in 2022 and generate mid-teens compounded annual growth, offsetting some of the decline in COVID-related revenue. The deal is projected to be add $0.30 to earnings in the first full year and is expected to add at least $0.50 in the second year. PerkinElmer called for >$6.50 in adjusted EPS for 2023 during their Investor day in June, prior to announcing the BioLegend deal. Taken together, the company is looking at generating >$7.00 per share in adjusted earnings by 2023. That is quite a bit of growth considering the company generated only $2.13 in EPS in 2019.

Source: Slide from PerkinElmer 2021 Investor and Analyst Day

The explosive growth comes after nearly a decade of stagnate sales, which the company was able to break out of after increasing investment in research and development in 2018. Although PerkinElmer's R&D spend has increased in absolute terms, it has actually declined as a percent of revenue and trails peers like Agilent (A) and Bruker (BRKR) on a percentage basis.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The BioLegend deal was partially funded with 14,066,799 shares of stock; there are now 126,200,192 shares outstanding as of November 4 after the 12.5% increase in shares after the deal. PerkinElmer has otherwise been able to keep the outstanding share count relatively flat over time, with 112 million shares outstanding prior to the deal relative to 113 million dilutes shares outstanding at the end of fiscal 2015.

Data by YCharts

The company has paid a $0.07/share quarterly dividend for several years and is unlikely to increase the payouts any time soon as they pay down debt from the acquisition spree. With very little shareholder returns coming from share buybacks and dividends, any investment thesis for PerkinElmer must rely on strong returns on invested capital (ROIC). PerkinElmer has been somewhat of a laggard in terms of return on invested capital until recently, consistently trailing life science peers like Agilent and Bruker.

Data by YCharts

The BioLegend deal will not likely lock the company into low returns on invested capital for the foreseeable future, as they project that the deal will only hit an adjusted ROIC in the high single digits in year six.

Source: Slide from PerkinElmer-BioLegend acquisition presentation

PerkinElmer profit margins have been respectable, and are in line with peers. They have several industry-leading brands, such as ChemDraw, and BioLegend should help to expand margins going forward, but the present state of the company doesn't justify a premium versus peers.

Data by YCharts

Assuming the 2023 projections for EPS hold, the company is currently trading at ~ 25x 2023 adjusted earnings. If PerkinElmer can maintain their 2020 free cash flow of $815MM, that would equate to 27x price to free cash flow. With the positive impact of the BioLegend deal seemingly baked into the current share price, I'd be inclined to direct any new investments in the life science testing space to a proven long-term compounder like Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO).