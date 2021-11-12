posteriori/E+ via Getty Images

AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF), or ALA.TO on the Toronto Stock Exchange, is a gas utility company that is growing EBITDA at solid rates and slowly cutting down leverage while paying a quality, safe dividend. The stock has been range-bound for the last 6 months but has recovered nicely from the Covid crash (188%) and is looking to make the next move higher. I am bullish on AltaGas in the long run.

Who Is AltaGas?

They say a picture tells a thousand words, and the one above certainly does. It is a great snapshot of who they are and what they do. Simplifying the above image, AltaGas is a Calgary, Alberta-based energy infrastructure company that focuses on delivering clean and affordable energy to its customers. They operate in two segments. Midstream, and Utilities.

With regards to the Midstream side, they transact more than 1.5 Bcf/d of natural gas. They allow producers to move natural gas/NGL's to market, including international markets via the Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal. They also have investments in pipelines in North America. This makes up roughly 48% of their business.

The rest comes from Utilities. This is solely focused on the United States at this point. They deliver natural gas to roughly 1.6 million homes/businesses in five jurisdictions and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States.

What's Driving Them?

In short, it's gas pricing that results in strong EBITDA. One of the big focuses has been EBITDA growth and looking below, I'd say they have done a pretty good job of doing so.

Seeing as the Q3 results came out just a couple of weeks ago, let's look at the segments and see where the money is coming from at this point. Starting with the utilities side, in Q3 2020 AltaGas brought in $80 million of EBITDA. Fast forward a year, and the company saw this fall to $62 million. There was a one-time pension accounting change that totaled $17 million, so remove that and they are only down $1 million over the last year. What caused that? Well, warmer weather didn't help, and higher G&A and Opex costs didn't either. On the positive, higher margins were the positive that essentially offset the negatives. That's your year-over-year difference.

As for the midstream side, a year ago the company posted $114 million in EBITDA. This year, a whopping $186 million. It's no secret this is where the growth is currently coming from. They faced the same increased costs to G&A but saw record global export volumes, and higher merchant volumes. Global exports on its own was worth $58 million in the quarter. Now, midstream numbers were inflated thanks to a $20 million hedging loss that came as a result of revenue recognized for an LPG export cargo that was loaded at the end of the third quarter at spot prices. But the offsetting hedge loss will not be realized until delivery at the destination point in the fourth quarter. This will now affect Q4 numbers as this was expected to land in Q4.

Why is EBITDA important? Well, general leverage for one. It is a focus for AltaGas. They target 5.5x debt/EBITDA for the year-end of 2021. Looking below we can see how net debt shapes up. Obviously, there was a ton piled on in 2018, and the company is actively working to reduce that while growing EBITDA. Looking below, we can see they are ok with the current level, but not satisfied. For reference, the leverage was 9.98x in 2018, 6.25x in 2020, and is expected to be around 5.22x in 2021, and potentially sub 5.0x in 2022. They are headed in the right direction thanks to a streamlined business.

As for what to expect for the rest of the year, they held current accelerated guidance from April steady. EPS of $1.65-1.80 per share, and EBITDA $1.475-1.525 billion. I think they beat the high end of the guidance on EBITDA based on what we have seen so far and hopefully a bit colder weather which should help in Q4. However, CapEx is being reduced to $850 million, from $910 million. The decrease can be explained by looking at a stronger exchange rate which helps concerning Utilities spending (Will be cheaper in $CAD). On the Midstream side, just a matter of spending rolling into early 2022 instead of Q4 2021. It's been a good year thanks to some favorable global outcomes, and I believe those will continue into 2022 which is bullish for AltaGas.

How's The Dividend?

Well managed. That's how I would phrase it. The company isn't going to sacrifice the balance sheet to pay out shareholders which is a good thing, at least in my eyes. We can see below that they believe in steady growth, given the right market. We all know what the industry they are tied to did from 2015-2020. The company declared the cut in December of 2018, and the stock reacted very positively which is what you would expect when management does the right thing.

Fast forward to today, and the dividend is stable and going to get back to the old way of annual growth. In terms of safety, yielding currently about 4%, it is very stable. The payout ratio is sub 70% and is only forecasted to improve over the next few years as the balance sheet improves. Barring another energy collapse, which isn't coming anytime soon, shareholders have nothing to worry about with regards to the dividend.

What Does The Price Say?

Let's dive into some price discussion. While I'm sure a number of you reading this own it simply for the fairly decent dividend, let's look at some potential for capital gains. Looking below, we can see that based on fair value, the stock is heavily undervalued. For context, the all-time high was just over $53 back in the boom in 2014. The low on the stock was under $9 back during the Covid crash. The stock fell hard and has risen from the ashes, but it will not hit $53, never mind $77 anytime soon. I do, however, think that $30 is very possible not too far down the road.

Firstly, let's look at the recent action and why it might be happening from purely a technical perspective. Looking below we can see the 200-day moving average (orange line). Now, it's not a perfect support/resistance marker, but what is very clear is that the stock does not like to stray too far from it for too long. Why is this important? Well, after the stock went up 65% in about 9 months, we had two options. Either the stock cuts back down to the 200-day moving average or thereabout, or the stock consolidates and trades in a range while the moving average moves up. Since June, the stock has been stuck in a ~10% range. This is a good thing.

Zooming in on the hourly chart, we can see exactly what this looks like. The good news is we are approaching the bottom, which can be a buying opportunity. Now, what you have to be careful of is a breakout either way. Assuming the stock bounces off the support level, it's all roses. If that breaks, get out and look for a better entry once the stock has settled. Working on what should be 6 months of consolidation leads to a lot of built-up tension that can get released either way and we want to be on the winning side of that.

So where could we go? Well, I see either $29-30 or back to $22-23. Looking below we can see that we are kind of in no man's land right now. Which is a great spot to build a new base. There's support all around it meaning a break one way or another shouldn't be devastating to a portfolio, but if you want to maximize your return, it's worth paying attention to.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, there is a lot to be bullish about with regards to AltaGas getting things back on track and being built the right way. The stable business isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and is crucial to the energy industry. The company pays a nice 4% dividend as well that will continue to see annual increases as markets stabilize. If you are looking for an entry, keep an eye on the current trading range and pick your spot carefully. I am bullish long-term on AltaGas.