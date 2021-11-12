Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

As most of my devoted followers already know, I very rarely venture into the money-center financial operations as they are a very different breed of banking when compared to my more standard community banks. However, while I have long followed the commentary of Jamie Dimon at JPMorgan (JPM), Brian Moynihan at Bank of America (BAC), and Lloyd Blankfein, the former CEO of Goldman Sachs (GS), I am rather intrigued to hear what newly appointed CEO of Citigroup (NYSE:C) Jane Fraser is going to do to bridge the massive valuation gap between her bank and peers.

There is much to be said about fixing a perpetually stuck-in-the-mud bank, especially with low interest rates worldwide. While peers have benefit from their strong domestic operations and well planned fee income strategies, Citi has perennially found itself to be either the victim of capital mismanagement, credit issues, or having a bullseye on its back for legislative targets.

With that unintentionally draconian backdrop fully articulated, I believe shares today are not pricing any positives from a multitude of potential upsides. From a very fundamental level, whenever a bank is trading under tangible book value per share (as C is today), it often means investors are calling into question either the creditworthiness of the bank or they believe earnings are likely to be negative for a lasting period of time.

While the argument that the stock nearly always trades for under tangible book value can be made, there has not been a full scale strategic pivot in the last decade. In my mind, the first glimpse into what Jane Fraser is going to maneuver is already being broadcasted to an under-attentive market.

Given its current valuation, which is below tangible book value, any shares repurchased are automatically accreditive to the bottom line. From a simple financial math perspective, at today’s price Citi could take $1 million of excess capital, repurchase $1 million of stock, and increase the net effect on tangible book value by what would be $1.12 million.

In my mind, as the United States grapples with its above average inflation, an interest rate hike is teed up to be seen sooner rather than later. Even without higher rates, its improved credit outlook, strong capital levels and a scheduled catalyst for strategic change, I see the current share price offering a substantially positive risk/reward skew.

The Strategic Pivot

In order to get to the point quickly, I believe there is likely going to be a lot of pent-up optimism leading up to the Investor Day in March of 2022. Given that Jane Fraser has a background in consulting (McKinsey), I would imagine that the strategic plan that is poised to be laid out will be very concise and chalked full of milestones for tangible improvement measurement.

When you look at the bank today, there is a massive sprawling network of global reach and financial power. However, as time went on, Citi started trying to do everything for every client, which left it in a relatively weak strategic position. While it does still try to do everything, from wealth management, consumer card, investment banking, and more, it leaves itself too thin in terms of any international profitability.

While its domestic operations continue to be performing well, I believe there is going to be a sizable reshuffling of international priorities. The first weather balloon to this looming strategic telling plan came with its recent decision to exit South Korea retail banking.

Since the plan was to exit, rather than sell, it leads me to believe this specific operation was not profitable. Even if it was profitable, it likely used a lot of excess capital which could be deployed into either domestic investment banking or used for additional share repurchases, both of which would garner higher investor returns.

When you really think about it, Jane Fraser's ascent to CEO was built on the success of divesting poorly functioning areas of the bank. As Bloomberg correctly pointed out,

Fraser has spent much of her career selling off pieces of Citigroup’s global empire—first while overseeing operations in Latin America, and now as its CEO. Currently up for bid: consumer banking operations in a dozen markets across Asia and Europe that failed to turn a profit last year.

While any divestiture from the core banking operations would technically incur one-time costs, it should not be factored into the lasting profitability outlook of the bank. Also, as non-productive assets (or low productive) segments of the bank are shed, it will free up additional capital for positive use.

While I do not believe much outside the United States offers an upside to the overall internal return hurdles, I do believe continued consolidation of international units can also unlock shareholder value. For example, bringing together a wealth unit and a private banking unit would make a lot of sense, since they typically have a large overlap of clients.

If I were to guess where the operational pivots were going to take place, I would think a large position of international retail operations are likely to be left in the dust. Whether sold or wound down, it doesn’t make much difference. Also, I think multiple segments are likely to be joined together to reduce costs. Fundamentally, I would imagine the bank exits a lot of areas over the next couple years.

Domestically, I believe further investment into wealth management likely drives a significant position the upside potential. While it does take a little longer to build out, a strong wealth management business is oftentimes one of the most profitable portions of a bank, as long as scale is achieved. Also, the bank has seen success in its recent investment banking hire and could look to double down in commercial lending (domestically).

Concluding Thoughts

Fundamentally, it is hard to put financial upsides around any strategic pivot. However, when it comes to banks, I have yet to see a strategy overhaul that did not generate a lot of excess capital. In my mind, Citi lost its way before the 2008 financial crisis and used its outsized leverage to be a player in all segments of banking.

When the world pulled the rug out from under Citi’s sprawling operations, it's been pretty clear for some time that the bank can’t be successful in all areas of banking, all at the same time. In my mind, it's pretty obvious since no other money-center bank tries to do everything at once the way that Citi does, and nearly every other bank is trading for a higher valuation. That alone should tell management something about the current operations and the need to get more granular with its operations.

From a stock price perspective, I believe there is little downside to the current share price relative to its banking peers. Its current valuation offers a unique opportunity to buy shares today with limited risk given the below tangible book valuation. Even if the strategy is bust, which I do not believe it will be, I do not see how much downside can happen with such an extremely cheap valuation.